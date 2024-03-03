Absolute nonsense mate. He was brilliant in every role he played for Brighton. Potter made him more of a DM, when RDZ came in he moved to more of a CM and eventually started to play more of an AM position. He played them all as well as you could expect for a side at that level. He was pretty much their best player in most games he played AM and had zero issue finding space. The way they play in baiting the press and with coordinated patterns, he was brilliant at doing that wherever he played. It also meant they could get Groß in midfield by pushing him further forward. As I said in my original post, there was a lot of Firmino in how he played the AM position, with less flashy drives and runs with the ball, more setting rhythm and tempo in busy areas.
He last season at Brighton avged 2.4 progressive passes Received which is the 56th percentile the 4 games he play more advanced for Liverpool he not had a game over 5. Curtis and Dom avg over 6 a game.
There was games he started for Brighton has the 10 and they really lacked any build up, moved him deeper and fixed everything. Quick look at the game Log he played as a starter by count 7 times and most was at the end of the season(I think part of was who was available) . He is much better as a build up ball progression player and Playmaker from Deeper then anything. Nothing in watching and in the Number suggest his best role is a btw the line playmaker as the #10. He very good at Ball progressions, playing from deep, Pressing, ball retention and 3rd man runs into the box(not been his role as much).
I would class all the Midfields Destroys, Controller, Playmaker. For Liverpool would have Destroyer as Endo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic. Controller, Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago, McConnell. Playmaker Elliott, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark(from my understanding from Academy). Szoboszlai and Elliott can also do build up stuff too. Gravenberch needs to show he can get on the ball more for that(within the structure). Playmaker is not suggesting the creative player is from deep it the guy between the lines(Like a #10). Mac Allister good playmaking from Deep. Player can do multiple times. Endo can also Playmake from Deep a little.