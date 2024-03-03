He last season at Brighton avged 2.4 progressive passes Received which is the 56th percentile the 4 games he play more advanced for Liverpool he not had a game over 5. Curtis and Dom avg over 6 a game.

There was games he started for Brighton has the 10 and they really lacked any build up, moved him deeper and fixed everything. Quick look at the game Log he played as a starter by count 7 times and most was at the end of the season(I think part of was who was available) . He is much better as a build up ball progression player and Playmaker from Deeper then anything. Nothing in watching and in the Number suggest his best role is a btw the line playmaker as the #10. He very good at Ball progressions, playing from deep, Pressing, ball retention and 3rd man runs into the box(not been his role as much).

I would class all the Midfields Destroys, Controller, Playmaker. For Liverpool would have Destroyer as Endo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic. Controller, Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago, McConnell. Playmaker Elliott, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark(from my understanding from Academy). Szoboszlai and Elliott can also do build up stuff too. Gravenberch needs to show he can get on the ball more for that(within the structure). Playmaker is not suggesting the creative player is from deep it the guy between the lines(Like a #10). Mac Allister good playmaking from Deep. Player can do multiple times. Endo can also Playmake from Deep a little.



Nobody was saying 10 was his best position, I was just saying he did brilliantly for Brighton when he played there. You cant use very small numbers like progressive passes received to summarise how a player performed in a role. You also cant compare such a small sample size of games of him playing more advanced for us to games of his teammates playing the same role. Was the opposition the same? Were they home or away? Which teammates was he playing with? Was Trent playing? You could go on.I watched him for Brighton last season, he excelled in every role on the field. His best position is clearly as a 6/8 centre mid as we would like to call it, ideally with somebody more destructive playing with him to cover for his limited athleticism. We play him with Curtis and Szobo who are both top tier athletes, whilst not destroyers, having Virgil and Ibou behind him means we can hide his lack of top tier athleticism. Hes looked brilliant when Endos played as thats freed him up more to get in more advanced positions in the build up. I like him in every role he plays because hes just such a high IQ player. He could easily play a few games for us as a 10 and we wouldnt suffer.