Quote from: OOS on March  3, 2024, 08:58:11 am
Best midfielder of the Klopp years. He's phenomenal, no weakness to his game. Can hunt players down, tackles all day, wins headers, can dribble, turn on the ball, pick out passes, fantastic technique, unreal engine. Everything. Can be a 6, 8 and 10 when needed.

Lad needs a proper song on the Kop.
I think peak Fabinho takes that spot. He was an absolute delight to watch to the extent it would actually make me laugh some of the ways he won the ball back when he had no right to.

Mac Allister is a brilliant little player though. Loved him since he scored that game where Brighton thrashed United 4-0. Sometimes a player is just so clever you can see him playing for any team, I don't think he's particularly a 'Klopp player'. He would start for any top side and find a way to impress.
Quote from: ValiantInstance on March  3, 2024, 09:56:02 pm
I think peak Fabinho takes that spot. He was an absolute delight to watch to the extent it would actually make me laugh some of the ways he won the ball back when he had no right to.

Mac Allister is a brilliant little player though. Loved him since he scored that game where Brighton thrashed United 4-0. Sometimes a player is just so clever you can see him playing for any team, I don't think he's particularly a 'Klopp player'. He would start for any top side and find a way to impress.

I loved peak Fab, but Mac. He's my favourite Livepool player right now. Unbelievable player. Pass n move to a tee, and loves a little scrap. We have a gem on our hands.
He's so calm on the ball and makes things look so easy. Endo is starting to form a good partnership with him.
Future captain.
Quote from: Garlic Red on March  3, 2024, 01:03:10 pm
He was brilliant in the 10 role at times for Brighton last season, he played it more like a Firmino. Back to goal, pulling centre backs/screening midfielders out of position, absorbing pressure and teeing off moving players. In Brightons team that heavily relied on patterns and movement, he was brilliant. Not many sides would use a 10 in the modern game never mind a 10 like Mac. He suits the 6/8 roles well in our system.

His best comparison for me is Gundogan. Just a complete midfielder with an elite technical skill set and brain to match. Gundogan was probably a better athlete and a bit taller but they play their role in a similar way. They figure the game out and rarely put a foot wrong.
He really not. Brigton played better when he was deeper. He not good enough of finding the space btw the mf and Defense lines to on the ball there.


Quote from: JackWard33 on March  3, 2024, 12:52:22 pm
This point is just redundant now - I dunno how you split hairs over where he's better (regular viewers will know he put up elite defensive numbers as a 6 for example) as long as he's on the pitch
Yesterday he regularly picked the ball up off the centre backs (or was their first pass) against a team that was dropping off and basically dominated the game as a CM in spaces where sometimes he was a '6' and an '8'
The only thing he isn't is an out an out AM because he's not beating a man or creating a yard to get a shot off .. he's a CM who'll do whatever you ask him to at a top class level
He just best when he more involved in build up. With no Trent the FB are still inverting at times but also going wide. Bradley got 10 progressive received and Robertson was at 9. Mac Allister was at 5(with 14 Progressive passes). He also received 1 in the Luton game. He not really playing in half space as much he struggles to get on the ball there more consistently then. Jones is this season is avging 6.03 Progessive Passes received and Dom at  6.19 both per 90 in the PL. Mac Allister max the last 4 games is 5. Jones is very good at finding the space btw the line same with Dom or going wide and switching  positions with the Wingers.
He either best as Build up 8 with wider Fbs or at 6 with Trent or Gomez Inverting. Like he creative but it from deeper area more then tight around the box and playing through the lines there.
Continues to be brilliant.
have to admit, when he took the ball I fully expected him to put it out to the wing again. 

when he turned back from that option I was screaming in my head "Mac wtf are you doing!" coz to me the area was simply full of NF bodies.

silly me.  :)

Quote from: RedG13 on March  3, 2024, 11:24:08 pm
He really not. Brigton played better when he was deeper. He not good enough of finding the space btw the mf and Defense lines to on the ball there.

Absolute nonsense mate. He was brilliant in every role he played for Brighton. Potter made him more of a DM, when RDZ came in he moved to more of a CM and eventually started to play more of an AM position. He played them all as well as you could expect for a side at that level. He was pretty much their best player in most games he played AM and had zero issue finding space. The way they play in baiting the press and with coordinated patterns, he was brilliant at doing that wherever he played. It also meant they could get Groß in midfield by pushing him further forward. As I said in my original post, there was a lot of Firmino in how he played the AM position, with less flashy drives and runs with the ball, more setting rhythm and tempo in busy areas.
The coolness to do what he did given the time and the stakes is just incredible.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:46:27 am
Absolute nonsense mate. He was brilliant in every role he played for Brighton. Potter made him more of a DM, when RDZ came in he moved to more of a CM and eventually started to play more of an AM position. He played them all as well as you could expect for a side at that level. He was pretty much their best player in most games he played AM and had zero issue finding space. The way they play in baiting the press and with coordinated patterns, he was brilliant at doing that wherever he played. It also meant they could get Groß in midfield by pushing him further forward. As I said in my original post, there was a lot of Firmino in how he played the AM position, with less flashy drives and runs with the ball, more setting rhythm and tempo in busy areas.
He last season at Brighton avged 2.4 progressive passes Received which is the 56th percentile the 4 games he play more advanced for Liverpool he not had a game over 5. Curtis and Dom avg over 6 a game.
There was games he started for Brighton has the 10 and they really lacked any build up, moved him deeper and fixed everything. Quick look at the game Log he played as a starter by count 7 times and most was at the end of the season(I think part of was who was available) . He is much better as a build up ball progression player and Playmaker from Deeper then anything. Nothing in watching and in the Number suggest his best role is a btw the line playmaker as the #10. He very good at Ball progressions, playing from deep, Pressing, ball retention  and 3rd man runs into the box(not been his role as much).
I would class all the Midfields Destroys, Controller, Playmaker. For Liverpool would have Destroyer as Endo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic. Controller, Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago, McConnell. Playmaker Elliott, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark(from my understanding from Academy). Szoboszlai and Elliott can also do build up stuff too. Gravenberch needs to show he can get on the ball more for that(within the structure). Playmaker is not suggesting the creative player is from deep it the guy between the lines(Like a #10). Mac Allister good playmaking from Deep. Player can do multiple times. Endo can also Playmake from Deep a little.
jesus lads, can you hit enter now and then to insert a line break?
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:09:59 am
He last season at Brighton avged 2.4 progressive passes Received which is the 56th percentile the 4 games he play more advanced for Liverpool he not had a game over 5. Curtis and Dom avg over 6 a game.
There was games he started for Brighton has the 10 and they really lacked any build up, moved him deeper and fixed everything. Quick look at the game Log he played as a starter by count 7 times and most was at the end of the season(I think part of was who was available) . He is much better as a build up ball progression player and Playmaker from Deeper then anything. Nothing in watching and in the Number suggest his best role is a btw the line playmaker as the #10. He very good at Ball progressions, playing from deep, Pressing, ball retention  and 3rd man runs into the box(not been his role as much).
I would class all the Midfields Destroys, Controller, Playmaker. For Liverpool would have Destroyer as Endo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic. Controller, Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago, McConnell. Playmaker Elliott, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark(from my understanding from Academy). Szoboszlai and Elliott can also do build up stuff too. Gravenberch needs to show he can get on the ball more for that(within the structure). Playmaker is not suggesting the creative player is from deep it the guy between the lines(Like a #10). Mac Allister good playmaking from Deep. Player can do multiple times. Endo can also Playmake from Deep a little.

Nobody was saying 10 was his best position, I was just saying he did brilliantly for Brighton when he played there. You cant use very small numbers like progressive passes received to summarise how a player performed in a role. You also cant compare such a small sample size of games of him playing more advanced for us to games of his teammates playing the same role. Was the opposition the same? Were they home or away? Which teammates was he playing with? Was Trent playing? You could go on.

I watched him for Brighton last season, he excelled in every role on the field. His best position is clearly as a 6/8 centre mid as we would like to call it, ideally with somebody more destructive playing with him to cover for his limited athleticism. We play him with Curtis and Szobo who are both top tier athletes, whilst not destroyers, having Virgil and Ibou behind him means we can hide his lack of top tier athleticism. Hes looked brilliant when Endos played as thats freed him up more to get in more advanced positions in the build up. I like him in every role he plays because hes just such a high IQ player. He could easily play a few games for us as a 10 and we wouldnt suffer.
He reminds me a lot of Gundogan in the City side and I was usually pretty envious of Gundogan in the City side.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:44:55 am
Nobody was saying 10 was his best position, I was just saying he did brilliantly for Brighton when he played there. You cant use very small numbers like progressive passes received to summarise how a player performed in a role. You also cant compare such a small sample size of games of him playing more advanced for us to games of his teammates playing the same role. Was the opposition the same? Were they home or away? Which teammates was he playing with? Was Trent playing? You could go on.

I watched him for Brighton last season, he excelled in every role on the field. His best position is clearly as a 6/8 centre mid as we would like to call it, ideally with somebody more destructive playing with him to cover for his limited athleticism. We play him with Curtis and Szobo who are both top tier athletes, whilst not destroyers, having Virgil and Ibou behind him means we can hide his lack of top tier athleticism. Hes looked brilliant when Endos played as thats freed him up more to get in more advanced positions in the build up. I like him in every role he plays because hes just such a high IQ player. He could easily play a few games for us as a 10 and we wouldnt suffer.
The only MF i have not liked this season was Endo, mac Allister, Jones mostly because it seemed to lack the creativity also got a super small sample size.. He did receiver more Progressive passes in some of those game with Brighton. That stat is very useful seeing what their role is.
Keeping in the build up the best play and we agree on that
