Remember when we were signing him last year and the papers were going on about 70m and this board was in uproar saying he's not worth that. I said then he was worth 70m but then it turns out he had a clause for 35m. That was daylight robbery. The guy is a complete midfielder and his biggest asset is his decision making. He always makes the right decision.



I use to watch him for Brighton and he hardly ever makes a bad decision in a football match. His choice of pass, his positioning, tactical football brain and his spacial awareness in tight areas is so consistent. A world class 6 and a world class 8 all in one.