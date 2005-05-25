« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 175100 times)

Offline William Regal

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm »
Cant praise this lad highly enough since his return from injury, hes had a massive step up whether playing as a 6 or an 8, the way he sticks his ass in to shield the ball and keep it under high pressure is different class
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm »
Utter class
Offline theboyspen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 06:34:02 pm »
World Class
Online kj999

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 06:38:17 pm »
Agree with all said here
Plus his mentality
The lad won the World Cup
He's clearly a winner, and a brilliant asset
Online Angelius

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm »
Elite. World Class.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
He was so calm in that second half.

He only made one error - the ball underhit to Nunez into channel
Online Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 06:55:10 pm »
Signing of the season for me. His influence for the price we paid is insane.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 07:06:13 pm »
Such an intelligent player. Not hard to see why Lallana compared him to Modric, is it? Game intelligence in its purest form, Ive wanted us to have a midfielder like this under Klopp for so long.
Online slotmachine

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 07:14:51 pm »
Remember when we were signing him last year and the papers were going on about 70m and this board was in uproar saying he's not worth that. I said then he was worth 70m but then it turns out he had a clause for 35m. That was daylight robbery. The guy is a complete midfielder and his biggest asset is his decision making. He always makes the right decision.

I use to watch him for Brighton and he hardly ever makes a bad decision in a football match. His choice of pass, his positioning, tactical football brain and his spacial awareness in tight areas is so consistent. A world class 6 and a world class 8 all in one.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 07:14:51 pm
Remember when we were signing him last year and the papers were going on about 70m and this board was in uproar saying he's not worth that. I said then he was worth 70m but then it turns out he had a clause for 35m. That was daylight robbery. The guy is a complete midfielder and his biggest asset is his decision making. He always makes the right decision.

I use to watch him for Brighton and he hardly ever makes a bad decision in a football match. His choice of pass, his positioning, tactical football brain and his spacial awareness in tight areas is so consistent. A world class 6 and a world class 8 all in one.

I thought at the time it was one of the best things of the summer window that we got him instead of Mount, he is a truly top class number 8......and 6.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 07:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:29:04 pm
I thought at the time it was one of the best things of the summer window that we got him instead of Mount, he is a truly top class number 8......and 6.

He wasn't the instead of Mount player was he? That was Szobozslai I believe.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 07:33:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:31:22 pm
He wasn't the instead of Mount player was he? That was Szobozslai I believe.

I thought he was, Szobo being the alternative sounds more probable given their positions.
Online kasperoff

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 07:36:32 pm »
Phenomenal assist today. Match winner.
Online Asam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:31:22 pm
He wasn't the instead of Mount player was he? That was Szobozslai I believe.

Szobozslai was instead of Bellingham
MacAllister was instead of Mount
Endo instead of Lavia/Caicedo
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 07:44:08 pm »
McAllister £35m caicedo £120m. Boely looking like a big ompa loompa ::)
Online Saus76

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm »
Hes just boss. End of.
Online Air Jota

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
Best signing of the season, along with Van Dijk (Id include Mo if he wasnt injured for the last month) Poty
