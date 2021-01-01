« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 09:37:41 am
He's ridiculous isn't he.

Never understood the hype when he was at Brighton but you really appreciate how good he is when you watch him week in week out. Outstanding footballer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 10:17:12 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 06:47:02 am
I think he's one of the best midfielders in the Prem. That's how highly I rate this guy. He's brilliant.

Rodri is the only CM (not AM) thats clearly better  its more of a debate with Rice than mainstream foootball chat would think .. after that maybe Guimeras has a claim but thats about it
Hes so unflashy that hell never be put at that level I doubt (I mean this thread is full of posts that he cant play the 6 while he was putting up elite defensive numbers there)

What wasnt apparent before we signed him, unless youd watched him a lot, was just how ridiculous his work rate is but coupled with a phenomenal ability to read the game wherever you put him in midfield.
Hes elite defensively and wins the ball an insane amount without being big or especially quick
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:17:12 am
Rodri is the only CM (not AM) thats clearly better  its more of a debate with Rice than mainstream foootball chat would think .. after that maybe Guimeras has a claim but thats about it
Hes so unflashy that hell never be put at that level I doubt (I mean this thread is full of posts that he cant play the 6 while he was putting up elite defensive numbers there)

What wasnt apparent before we signed him, unless youd watched him a lot, was just how ridiculous his work rate is but coupled with a phenomenal ability to read the game wherever you put him in midfield.
Hes elite defensively and wins the ball an insane amount without being big or especially quick


Was anyone actually saying he CANT play the 6 or a different type of CM would be better suited to playing the holding role? I remember a lot of posts about us looking vulnerable in certain phases of play but dont remember any (may just be my memory being shit) saying he outright CANT play as a 6
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:21:39 am
Was anyone actually saying he CANT play the 6 or a different type of CM would be better suited to playing the holding role? I remember a lot of posts about us looking vulnerable in certain phases of play but dont remember any (may just be my memory being shit) saying he outright CANT play as a 6

Isnt a 6  was basically the tag line of this thread and the transfer thread for 3 months - I should know I wasted enough time battling the divvies
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:39 am
Isnt a 6  was basically the tag line of this thread and the transfer thread for 3 months - I should know I wasted enough time battling the divvies


He isn't though is he? I get you're a ridiculously huge fan and have been pouring over the stats ever since he first kicked a ball for us but does playing a position well mean that is what you are?

Can we assume Gomez is no longer a centre back then because he's played well filling in as a fullback? A huge amount of respect for MacAllister playing well as a 6 but i'm sure if you asked the player himself his answer wouldn't be 'i'm a 6'. It's great to see you supporting his performances in the role but also a little mad how adamant you are everyone who doesn't agree is a 'divvie' as if you've never got anything wrong and reminding everyone at every opportunity you got this one right, going to the lengths of talking down Endo as well when people praise him, it's like it's being taken personally if MacAllister doesn't get what you deem necessary praise
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 11:41:36 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:39 am
Isnt a 6  was basically the tag line of this thread and the transfer thread for 3 months - I should know I wasted enough time battling the divvies

Talking about battling divvies I've just seen your presence is required in the Endo thread.  ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 11:49:47 am
Quote from: UNO on Yesterday at 05:36:29 am
I like how he kicked or bumped the dirty bastaxd Caicedo at least twice after he tried to hurt our player consistently. What a bargain! And he loved to join LFC!
Yes! This was great. He wasn't going to let it be a one way thing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 11:50:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:17:12 am
Rodri is the only CM (not AM) thats clearly better  its more of a debate with Rice than mainstream foootball chat would think .. after that maybe Guimeras has a claim but thats about it
Hes so unflashy that hell never be put at that level I doubt (I mean this thread is full of posts that he cant play the 6 while he was putting up elite defensive numbers there)

What wasnt apparent before we signed him, unless youd watched him a lot, was just how ridiculous his work rate is but coupled with a phenomenal ability to read the game wherever you put him in midfield.
Hes elite defensively and wins the ball an insane amount without being big or especially quick


I'd agree with most of that. I would put Rice above him for the moment but it isn't set in stone and I'm happily swayed (especially given my Liverpool bias) but think Rice's physicality helps him a great deal in the midfield. Other than that though Macca is just so well-rounded and brilliant. I was always a huge fan of his even at Brighton but he has exceeded all my expectations in terms of how good he is.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:50:08 am
He isn't though is he? I get you're a ridiculously huge fan and have been pouring over the stats ever since he first kicked a ball for us but does playing a position well mean that is what you are?

Can we assume Gomez is no longer a centre back then because he's played well filling in as a fullback? A huge amount of respect for MacAllister playing well as a 6 but i'm sure if you asked the player himself his answer wouldn't be 'i'm a 6'. It's great to see you supporting his performances in the role but also a little mad how adamant you are everyone who doesn't agree is a 'divvie' as if you've never got anything wrong and reminding everyone at every opportunity you got this one right, going to the lengths of talking down Endo as well when people praise him, it's like it's being taken personally if MacAllister doesn't get what you deem necessary praise

Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd

And yeah the reason I'm a 'ridiculously huge fan' is literally what he's done for us on the pitch .. for the record I was pretty 'meh' about him when we signed him because I didn't see how he'd improve us as an AM - he's just way better defensively than I thought
Fwiw I couldn't give a shit about being proved right or not - I've got too many wrong to count (I've never deleted a significant post - the receipts of my own divviness are there for everyone to enjoy).


Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 06:47:02 am
I think he's one of the best midfielders in the Prem. That's how highly I rate this guy. He's brilliant.
He's one of the best in the world. This is a player that's proven on the biggest stage.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 12:24:48 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm


We're missing your contribution to the Endo thread, Jack  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 05:34:37 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:50:30 am
I'd agree with most of that. I would put Rice above him for the moment but it isn't set in stone and I'm happily swayed (especially given my Liverpool bias) but think Rice's physicality helps him a great deal in the midfield. Other than that though Macca is just so well-rounded and brilliant. I was always a huge fan of his even at Brighton but he has exceeded all my expectations in terms of how good he is.
I'm not sure I would put Rice above Macca to be honest. If only because Macca knows how to win and Rice doesn't yet. I don't think much ability separates Macca from Rodri or Rice, but Rodri and Macca know how to win big matches and silverware. Rice hasn't shown that yet on the big stage.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 06:24:56 pm
Big game mentality, he was one of the best players on the pitch in a world cup final not that long ago so a League Cup final was going to be no big deal for him. He has a natural confidence and a tough streak yet he doesn't seem to have the big ego that befits his natural talent. He fits into the whole ethos of the club very well. The fact that some of the players have called him Klopps son is the highest complement you could wish for. That and also the fact that Messi asked for him to be in the Argentina side prior to the Qatar world cup tells you all you need to know. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 06:28:34 pm
Think Mac Allister has been fine as a 6 but isnt the ideal profile that would usually suit the Klopp system. We all remember Klopp saying that our team was very offensive minded when we signed Endo and we needed someone like him. Generally speaking thats what every top 6 for a premier league side needs to be, someone that connects the back 4 and midfield defensively, can take away the central zones and usually slip in at centre half if one of the centre halves pushes high or steps up. Theres nothing wrong with saying Mac Allister is a good 6 whilst saying he doesnt really have those qualities in abundance. His distribution, technical reliability, industry and general football IQ means he can do the job there really well, just like a Wijnaldum could and Henderson could, it wasnt their best role, though, but sometimes it was what was best for the team at the time.

I see Mac Allisters best role as a bit like a Modric. Ideally hed have someone more defensive behind him, you want him to have a bit of freedom to find the space, resist the press and play the right ball, I genuinely think he has the potential to be in that bracket of midfielder. However, if he has to play 6 to get Jones and Szoboszlai on the field then its probably the right move for the team as they both bring so much to the 8.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 06:43:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd

And yeah the reason I'm a 'ridiculously huge fan' is literally what he's done for us on the pitch .. for the record I was pretty 'meh' about him when we signed him because I didn't see how he'd improve us as an AM - he's just way better defensively than I thought
Fwiw I couldn't give a shit about being proved right or not - I've got too many wrong to count (I've never deleted a significant post - the receipts of my own divviness are there for everyone to enjoy).




I would say it would be fairer to say he was elite in certain aspects of playing as a single 6.

Whilst not great at others. He is never going to be elite in the air or at making recovery runs.

He is very intelligent though. For me his best position is as almost a hybrid double pivot 6/8.

Where he can use his elite level football IQ to find space and influence the game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd

And yeah the reason I'm a 'ridiculously huge fan' is literally what he's done for us on the pitch .. for the record I was pretty 'meh' about him when we signed him because I didn't see how he'd improve us as an AM - he's just way better defensively than I thought
Fwiw I couldn't give a shit about being proved right or not - I've got too many wrong to count (I've never deleted a significant post - the receipts of my own divviness are there for everyone to enjoy).




Hes sublime and has thus seen the vast majority reflecting that by their posts. To be honest I think you fixate on the stats and expect people who dont pour over them constantly to follow suit which lets be honest, is never gonna happen. Stats have their use but everyday normal football fans arent rushing to stats sites after games which is gonna bring huge differences in opinions, which dont deserve criticism.

Nothing wrong with being a huge fan of him, hes class, just seemed a bit excessive when anyone who dared disagree or have their own opinion was lookd down on. I think hes way better defensively than most of us thought in all honesty, brilliant midfielder and so so versatile

Id agree but the constant mentions of other posters when he plays well as well as the Endo stuff suggests otherwise but thats just my own personal opinion.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:40:33 pm
Hes sublime and has thus seen the vast majority reflecting that by their posts. To be honest I think you fixate on the stats and expect people who dont pour over them constantly to follow suit which lets be honest, is never gonna happen. Stats have their use but everyday normal football fans arent rushing to stats sites after games which is gonna bring huge differences in opinions, which dont deserve criticism.

Nothing wrong with being a huge fan of him, hes class, just seemed a bit excessive when anyone who dared disagree or have their own opinion was lookd down on. I think hes way better defensively than most of us thought in all honesty, brilliant midfielder and so so versatile

Id agree but the constant mentions of other posters when he plays well as well as the Endo stuff suggests otherwise but thats just my own personal opinion.

Pore.

Unless youre talking about custard. In which case, as you were.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:22:23 pm
Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd


I'm sure many will dumb down your narrative of an 'elite 6' in his short career at Liverpool so far, I think in this calendar year, when he has played 6, his performances were noticeably a stand out in the team, and a improvement on say August to December, when he was playing his part in a team finding their way, to suggest he was elite in the period mentioned is a stretch, but he was contributing

You run with this same shit with Keita, when your evaluation of him was being pushed in our faces time & time over and others couldn't see this eliteness that you were ramming down peoples throats, until the realization stared you in the face and you disappeared on Keita watch

Keep it real with Macca eh 🙄

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
my prediction for liverpool player of the year is macca or virg
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2059 on: Today at 04:33:03 am
Another thing he excels at, which is an extension or function of his game/tactical intelligence, is how well he dovetails with his central midfield partners. From Enzo in national colours to Caicedo in Brighton blue to Endo now, forming very effective double pivots.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2060 on: Today at 04:50:24 am
Quote from: Magix on Today at 04:33:03 am
Another thing he excels at, which is an extension or function of his game/tactical intelligence, is how well he dovetails with his central midfield partners. From Enzo in national colours to Caicedo in Brighton blue to Endo now, forming very effective double pivots.

Absolutely. Him and Endo were really complimenting each other.

He's the best midfielder in the league after Rodri, 100%. Doesn't look as athletic as Rice but his decision making is miles ahead. Rice always needs a second or two to take a decision. Macca knows where the pass will go before he gets the ball. Kind of like one of our former midfielder/future manager :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2061 on: Today at 06:09:11 am
Jack has the temerity to call out the criticisms of Mac, in a relatively low key way and gets poster after poster criticising him for it, in multiple threads. Whereas if you criticise Endo youre the one who gets called out, in a much less low key way, and referred to as a usual suspect etc.
