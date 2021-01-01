I'm being serious here but do you think MacAllister could be our best individual midfielder since Gerrard/Alonso in 08? Fabinho has a great shout in this argument but as an all round player, Alexis continues to impress in everything.
I'm being serious here but do you think MacAllister could be our best individual midfielder since Gerrard/Alonso in 08?
Fab for me. Arguably one of our most important signings ever. The excellent work Virg and Ali did was maybe more noticeable but Fab was just as important. But, yeah, Mac has been fantastic so far
Yes... I mean its Thiago but there's obv caveats there so yes
Yes... I mean its Thiago but there's obv caveats there so yes
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.51]