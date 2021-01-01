« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 166745 times)

Offline rolla

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:57:51 am
I'm being serious here but do you think MacAllister could be our best individual midfielder since Gerrard/Alonso in 08?

Fabinho has a great shout in this argument but as an all round player, Alexis continues to impress in everything.

Thiago springs to mind but a lot depends on how you would measure 'best all round midfielder'. Mac would certainly be in the conversation.
Offline John C

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:57:51 am
I'm being serious here but do you think MacAllister could be our best individual midfielder since Gerrard/Alonso in 08?

Perhaps too early for that shout mate, I wouldn't discount Gini to be honest.
I get what you're saying though.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 12:38:29 pm »
Statsbomb put out his numbers the other day and he's at 30 possession adjusted pressures per 90 .. he's also at 6.4 tackles + int per 90 possession adjusted ...both elite numbers

An absolute machine of a midfielder
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 12:41:13 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:57:51 am
I'm being serious here but do you think MacAllister could be our best individual midfielder since Gerrard/Alonso in 08?


Yes... I mean its Thiago but there's obv caveats there so yes
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm »
He's just class. I thought he was such a clever signing because he feels so well suited to the culture of the club. Its easy to say of a likeable player that they "get the club," but I think he genuinely does.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:57:51 am
I'm being serious here but do you think MacAllister could be our best individual midfielder since Gerrard/Alonso in 08?

Fabinho has a great shout in this argument but as an all round player, Alexis continues to impress in everything.

Fab for me. Arguably one of our most important signings ever. The excellent work Virg and Ali did was maybe more noticeable but Fab was just as important.

But, yeah, Mac has been fantastic so far
Offline Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm
Fab for me. Arguably one of our most important signings ever. The excellent work Virg and Ali did was maybe more noticeable but Fab was just as important.

But, yeah, Mac has been fantastic so far
This.

Fabinho is an absolute LEGEND for our Club. Alongside Ali, Virg, Mane, Salah, Bobby.

Hopefully Macca will have a similar impact and win as many trophies with us as Fab did.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 01:03:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:13 pm
Yes... I mean its Thiago but there's obv caveats there so yes

I agree with you Jack.

I think John mentioned Gini and he'd be part of the conversation too, but Mac Allister has that extra ounce of creativity.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 01:29:22 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:13 pm
Yes... I mean its Thiago but there's obv caveats there so yes

Yep.
