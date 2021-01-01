This.Fabinho is an absolute LEGEND for our Club. Alongside Ali, Virg, Mane, Salah, Bobby.Hopefully Macca will have a similar impact and win as many trophies with us as Fab did.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly



"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X



The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.