« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 149210 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,065
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:02:04 am
Hes really gone up a level these past 2 games as the 6, thought he was outstanding again last night

Hes been brilliant but also think the shape is more compact so its helped him.

Klopp made a point in the post match on Sunday about people exaggerating that we hadnt played well earlier in season and I would include Mac in that as he got loads of stick.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:07 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 am »
He's settled, the confidence and the style is there now
Logged

Offline Robert_B

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 06:59:59 am
The way he tackles and comes away with the ball with that low centre of gravity reminds me of Mascherano. What a player we have.

Yep. You just feel like one way or another, he will come away with the ball. Plus, he has a better passing range than Mascherano (not that Mascherano's was bad).
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,406
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 09:40:12 am »
He's brilliant.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 am »
outstanding last 2 games
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 am »
Saw this analysis of him on YT and thought it was pretty good.

He really reminds me of Alonso, especially how much he gets fouled.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PU6yiHmy4Wk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PU6yiHmy4Wk</a>
Logged

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 09:33:57 am
He's settled, the confidence and the style is there now

He's a scrappy wee fecker, and can play. Love it
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 10:24:08 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 09:33:57 am
He's settled, the confidence and the style is there now

I think that with Szoboszlai out and Endo away he's assumed the role of senior, most experienced midfielder. Despite the fact that Jones and Elliot have been her longer they haven't been around as much as MacAllister. For his own development as a member of the squad its one of the best things that could have happened and we're seeing the benefits. He struts around like he owns the place now... and maybe he does
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,549
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 am »
1-0 to Jack and his gang of merry nerds.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:38 am
1-0 to Jack and his gang of merry nerds.

They're currently on a discord server discussing what the fbref stats tell us about Mac's use of his arse to protect the ball so they won't see this.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 11:06:46 am »
Excellent again, but he was on the end of a few heavy challenges which had me holding my breath. I'm sure he'll get a decent rest until the Chelsea game. We'll need him!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 am »
He is really impressing me. Not just for the Fulham game but basically every game he played. He is better than a top form Gini.
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 am »
Mac, Endo and (eventually) Bajcetic. We should be covered in that position.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,100
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:24:31 am
Hes been brilliant but also think the shape is more compact so its helped him.

Klopp made a point in the post match on Sunday about people exaggerating that we hadnt played well earlier in season and I would include Mac in that as he got loads of stick.
I think there are several factors that help see him in a new light. I think he's got brilliant skills, he's not a natural 6, but he's superb there and benefits us more. One of the reasons he seems to be playing better there is, as you said, the more compact team shape; there is just not enough space for the opposition to go around him without running into a teammate. The other is we had Endo deputize for him. Endo grew into the game a lot and is a very capable natural 6, but he doesn't create as much as Macca, who can thread the eye of a needle with those passes. And finally, we are missing the moist creative player upfront in Salah. When he plays, all eyes are on him, but without Salah, eyes are focused on Macca. He is literally pulling the strings of the game.

I don't think individually Macca played any better in the last two games, I think he was always that good, but the team shape and the players around him definitely elevate his status. He's more invisible when the team is at full strength but, I'd argue, equally effective.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,466
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 04:50:10 am »
Did we really pay Brighton £35mil for him while Chelsea paid £115mil for the other lad..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 