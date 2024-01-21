« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 146600 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1720 on: January 21, 2024, 08:52:10 pm »

Told you he is world class and our best midfielder by a mile and that's with him not playing at his best postion
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • Boss Tha
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1721 on: January 21, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
What a performance, especially first half. No fucking around whatsoever.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,202
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1722 on: January 21, 2024, 10:10:57 pm »
Hes going to be worldclass for us, now him and the guys ahead are on the same wave length, those though balls are something else.
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1723 on: January 21, 2024, 10:18:06 pm »
So so so great on the ball and off it, passing, vision, pressing, tackling, imperious
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1724 on: January 21, 2024, 10:37:14 pm »
He was really good today. Best performance for us by a wide margin.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1725 on: January 21, 2024, 10:40:28 pm »
Thats one of the best midfield performances youll see all season, every facet of his game was top notch today.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1726 on: January 21, 2024, 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on January 21, 2024, 10:40:28 pm
Thats one of the best midfield performances youll see all season, every facet of his game was top notch today.

The one caveat is when he has to try and make a recovery run. Apart from that he was imperious. The amount of games he has played probably meant the mid-season break came at a good time.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1727 on: January 22, 2024, 03:48:54 am »
As others have said, his best performance at #6 for us yet. Thiago-esque.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1728 on: January 22, 2024, 08:40:59 am »
It's incredible how Klopp and Lijnders have transformed this team from one that needed extremely physical and athletic players in every position to one that can now play slow and technical players in a defensive role and have them excel. Humble pie swallowed.

Shades of Xabi/Pirlo today.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1729 on: January 22, 2024, 09:08:42 am »
Has a certain someone posted about him since the game? Remarkable restraint if not. If there was ever a place for a I told you so post.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1730 on: January 22, 2024, 10:04:05 am »
Klopp is right, compress the space and he can be a superb number 6.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1731 on: January 22, 2024, 10:41:40 am »
Coming into form just when we really needed him too
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1732 on: January 22, 2024, 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 22, 2024, 10:04:05 am
Klopp is right, compress the space and he can be a superb number 6.
The same applied to Fab who wasn't the quickest.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
  • ....mmm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1733 on: January 22, 2024, 11:45:30 am »
Mac Allister and Endo for less than Chelsea paid for Lavia :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
:D

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 am »
Best player on the park v Bournemouth, our number 6, looked like the WC winner that plays for Argentina.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 06:43:00 pm »
Great little highlights package on the LFC Instagram page. What a performance from him on Sunday.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:43:00 pm
Great little highlights package on the LFC Instagram page. What a performance from him on Sunday.
I saw the game on a pretty shitty stop/start/go backwards stream, and don't use Instagram.
any chance to get it posted on here?
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm
I saw the game on a pretty shitty stop/start/go backwards stream, and don't use Instagram.
any chance to get it posted on here?

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2b3BC2t5nO/?igsh=cGZrb3ViZmh6Y3d3

or

https://x.com/lfc/status/1749812819011465258?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA

Can watch either in the likes of Chrome without needing an account.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/C2b3BC2t5nO/?igsh=cGZrb3ViZmh6Y3d3

or

https://x.com/lfc/status/1749812819011465258?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA

Can watch either in the likes of Chrome without needing an account.
this is great - thanks Ashbourne!

wow, the man is a beast.  (Mac, not you mate :) )
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm »
His best performance in a Liverpool shirt for me.  He and Ibou were outstanding. 
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 01:51:27 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
His best performance in a Liverpool shirt for me.  He and Ibou were outstanding. 

Mac Allister has incredible balance, everything he does looks so smooth...

Alexis Mac Criminal... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 