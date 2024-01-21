Thats one of the best midfield performances youll see all season, every facet of his game was top notch today.
Klopp is right, compress the space and he can be a superb number 6.
Great little highlights package on the LFC Instagram page. What a performance from him on Sunday.
I saw the game on a pretty shitty stop/start/go backwards stream, and don't use Instagram.any chance to get it posted on here?
https://www.instagram.com/p/C2b3BC2t5nO/?igsh=cGZrb3ViZmh6Y3d3or https://x.com/lfc/status/1749812819011465258?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPACan watch either in the likes of Chrome without needing an account.
His best performance in a Liverpool shirt for me. He and Ibou were outstanding.
