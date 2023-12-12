« previous next »
For me with two deep lying playmakers in a double pivot we should be building up play from the back to a much higher standard.

It's not the personnel, it's the coaching.  There's a reason that Arsenal, City and Brighton are excellent at playing through a press, it's because they're coached for it.  Their players drop right in from the front line or midfield, they create different angles, they have patterns they follow.  You can see it happening with Spurs this season too.

We've never done it under Klopp, even with technical players in the middle of the park instead of people like Henderson.  We nearly always end up going long after lots of square passes across the backline if we're pressed high.
It sounds as if Macca won't make it at the weekend.
It's not the personnel, it's the coaching.  There's a reason that Arsenal, City and Brighton are excellent at playing through a press, it's because they're coached for it.  Their players drop right in from the front line or midfield, they create different angles, they have patterns they follow.  You can see it happening with Spurs this season too.

We've never done it under Klopp, even with technical players in the middle of the park instead of people like Henderson.  We nearly always end up going long after lots of square passes across the backline if we're pressed high.

I think what is interesting is how City have adapted to teams pressing them. First it was the introduction of an inverted full back. Then as teams became more aggressive in their pressing Ped has moved to an inverted centre back. With units like Rodri,, Stones and Akanji as the pivots.

Compare the physical strength to hold off players of Rodri, Stones and Akanji compared to Mac, Endo and Trent.

The Palace game was an example of our small 6 getting overwhelmed physically.

For me we are looking to transition to a less geggenpressing and more possession based approach. I am just not sure if we can do it without a more physical press resistant 6.

For me MacAllister is at his best when he operates in tight spaces and can use his low centre of gravity and stockiness to his advantage. As a six you need to be able to receive the ball when your opponent is already committed to the press.
It sounds as if Macca won't make it at the weekend.

Reports going around that he could miss a couple of weeks, which is less that ideal.
95% of our games are played against other teams than City though. Its more important in PL to be able to consistently beat worse teams. Rafas Liverpool had exactly that problem.

Most of all I think we need to give our midfield time to gel. We have 4 new CMs, plus Gakpo and Trent who are new there. City have evolved, we have completely replaced our midfield
Mac in particular has improved during the fall.
95% of our games are played against other teams than City though. Its more important in PL to be able to consistently beat worse teams. Rafas Liverpool had exactly that problem.

Most of all I think we need to give our midfield time to gel. We have 4 new CMs, plus Gakpo and Trent who are new there. City have evolved, we have completely replaced our midfield
Mac in particular has improved during the fall.

The issue is loads of teams press these days. Fortunately they usually can't do it for a whole game.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0wo-ivMu_T/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

He has posted series of pictures suggesting hes in some form of rehab.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0wo-ivMu_T/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

He has posted series of pictures suggesting hes in some form of rehab.

when I was in rehab they took away my pho......

oh.
It sounds as if Macca won't make it at the weekend.

Bloody hell, didn't realise it was that serious.
Ffs..

That doesn't look good. Really needed him for the game vs Arsenal and win the midfield battle..

Let's hope we can get 6 out of 6 without him.
Hope it's not as ominous as it looks.  :(
Im choosing to go with the it isnt as bad as it looks   :P

Lewis Steele who is the Daily Mail's Liverpool and Everton reporter said this just now:

https://twitter.com/LewisSteele_/status/1734633867259134315

Alexis Mac Allister's injury is nothing to cause serious worry despite Instagram pictures of him on crutches and in a knee brace. Possibly very slightly worse than first feared but treatment programme is just to help reduce swelling and bad bruising. More @MailSport
It's bruised that's all according to the Argentinian journalist who dropped the news this morning, there is no ligament damage or anything so perhaps it's just taking longer to heal.
Hopefully back for the weekend or Arsenal game. We dont really have a lot of options for the 6 role currently fit in the squad.
Its a big blow if he misses the Arsenal game
Hope it's not as ominous as it looks.  :(

Reminds me of Thiagos injury v. Everton in 2020..kept him out for 3 months.
I'm no expert in the area, but those sorts of images from Thiago are consistent (I think) with hyperbaric treatment for healing wounds. If so, it's not too much to worry about.

But, plenty of better read people on the topic on here than me.
The only thing I know about knee injuries is that the first impression can be incredibly misleading.
ACLs usually dont look too serious at first.
The last image - the one with the pads stuck to his thigh - suggests it's not that serious.  I don't think our medical team would be that arsed about keeping his thigh in peak condition if he was going to be out for weeks/months with a knee injury.

I'm going to channel all my (non existent) medical knowledge and say he's got a cut and bruised leg that needs a week of arse sitting to recover from.
The only thing I know about knee injuries is that the first impression can be incredibly misleading.
ACLs usually dont look too serious at first.
My knee swelled to about 5 times its normal size. Looked serious to me!  :(  ;D

Klopp on Mac Allister: "I am not a doctor but they have explained to me why he is not ready. It's a bit more tricky than we thought at first, so the other boy stepped on his knee and the stud [mark] is there. Went through the muscle to the bone, so now we wait until bone heals.

Klopp on Mac Allister: "I am not a doctor but they have explained to me why he is not ready. It's a bit more tricky than we thought at first, so the other boy stepped on his knee and the stud [mark] is there. Went through the muscle to the bone, so now we wait until bone heals.

That sounds bloody painful. I'm still fuming with the ref that he didn't even book either of the United players for their "challenges."
Fuck me. I hope that's not a bone bruise they are very painful and can take weeks or even months to get over.
It was a shocking challenge. In the first few minutes, from de Souza.
It should have been red. Because it wasn't, he just continued to launch himself into several of our players throughout the game, particularly in the first half.
Im not sure it was a shocking challenge in the sense that he knew hat he was doing. But to frame it another way Jones accidentally rolls over the ball into opposition ankle. Dangerous and a red even though it was a total accident. An opposition player stamps on Macs knee. Nothing because it was a total accident. The inconsistency is maddening.
Im not sure it was a shocking challenge in the sense that he knew hat he was doing. But to frame it another way Jones accidentally rolls over the ball into opposition ankle. Dangerous and a red even though it was a total accident. An opposition player stamps on Macs knee. Nothing because it was a total accident. The inconsistency is maddening.

Yeah that's how I see it too.  I don't think he meant to do him, but it was reckless and players have been sent off for way less this season.
The last image - the one with the pads stuck to his thigh - suggests it's not that serious.  I don't think our medical team would be that arsed about keeping his thigh in peak condition if he was going to be out for weeks/months with a knee injury.

I'm going to channel all my (non existent) medical knowledge and say he's got a cut and bruised leg that needs a week of arse sitting to recover from.

Turns out the stud went right through the muscle and hit the bone. He's one fucking hard bastard to play on with that
Turns out the stud went right through the muscle and hit the bone. He's one fucking hard bastard to play on with that

Of course he's hard, he's an Argentine. 😀
It sounds as if Macca won't make it at the weekend.
I still find it unbelievable that no red card was shown for the challenge, not even sure if a yellow was given
I still find it unbelievable that no red card was shown for the challenge, not even sure if a yellow was given

The referee did absolutely nothing, he got caught badly twice. Perhaps had the ref booked the player the second tackle doesn't happen or at least the player considers whether he flies in or not.
