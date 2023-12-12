It's not the personnel, it's the coaching. There's a reason that Arsenal, City and Brighton are excellent at playing through a press, it's because they're coached for it. Their players drop right in from the front line or midfield, they create different angles, they have patterns they follow. You can see it happening with Spurs this season too.



We've never done it under Klopp, even with technical players in the middle of the park instead of people like Henderson. We nearly always end up going long after lots of square passes across the backline if we're pressed high.



I think what is interesting is how City have adapted to teams pressing them. First it was the introduction of an inverted full back. Then as teams became more aggressive in their pressing Ped has moved to an inverted centre back. With units like Rodri,, Stones and Akanji as the pivots.Compare the physical strength to hold off players of Rodri, Stones and Akanji compared to Mac, Endo and Trent.The Palace game was an example of our small 6 getting overwhelmed physically.For me we are looking to transition to a less geggenpressing and more possession based approach. I am just not sure if we can do it without a more physical press resistant 6.For me MacAllister is at his best when he operates in tight spaces and can use his low centre of gravity and stockiness to his advantage. As a six you need to be able to receive the ball when your opponent is already committed to the press.