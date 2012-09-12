We've been passing between our goalkeeper, centre backs and full backs for ages lol. Especially in our bad games I always felt like that's half the things we do.



No player alone can get a team passing. It's on the team and the manager.



You know what this place is like for wanting to blame some player for something. As others have said we've been using the keeper far longer than when we had Macca who is always looking to pass forward whenever he can. It's just sometimes people are not making the correct runs you can only pass forward when there is someone available. That is why I still think this team has to click, its the players getting to know each other better, when to make the run. We're still top of the league though, watch us go when it all comes together.It also needs to be pointed out that because we are using Trent in midfield that's having an affect on other players as well, they're have to come to terms with that tactic as well. Sometimes Trent and Dom go to the same places for example. I have been listening to the Pep book Intensity on audible recently and he actually says they are expecting Ally to be like a proper outfield player, therefore passing to him is all part of the tactics. Although sometimes we maybe do it too much.