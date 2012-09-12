« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 121776 times)

Offline NarutoReds

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1520 on: December 4, 2023, 10:06:23 am »
Has to be one of the Premier League's goal of the season contenders, isn't it?

Thunder bastard, that.
Offline RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1521 on: December 4, 2023, 10:09:17 am »
That was Worldie.
Also I dont really expect him to take more then a shot a game. Which is fine.
Offline markiv

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1522 on: December 4, 2023, 10:40:39 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on December  4, 2023, 12:23:08 am
I think he's an absolute star to be honest. He's constantly getting into challenges, wriggling out of them, playing incisive passes, and then can hit them too. He's a wonderful footballer and we are very lucky to have him.

This!! He's also such an intelligent footballer. To be a le to play the DM in our setup is not easy at all but he's really held his own and is becoming better with each game as he gets more used to this role. There was a point in the game yesterday where he made a superb tackle at the end of our box. His tackling is so underrated here - he does so well put often put his body between the ball and the opposition player and either draw a foul or wriggle his way out somehow.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1523 on: December 6, 2023, 08:52:21 pm »
Subbed off injured. Hopefully nothing serious
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1524 on: December 6, 2023, 10:02:28 pm »
Didn't really impose himself, but it feels unfair to make too much of this performance since he could never really shake off the challenge he took after a couple of minutes.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1525 on: December 6, 2023, 10:22:56 pm »
Macca got his shit beaten out of him, kicked for the sake of it. I hate fucking donkey teams...
Online PEG2K

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1526 on: December 6, 2023, 10:25:37 pm »
So what kind of injury is it that the medical team allowed him to continue to play even in the second half? Must be a minor one right? The kind of injury that makes you not be able to perform 100% but not enough to sideline you for a lengthy period?
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1527 on: December 6, 2023, 10:27:45 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December  6, 2023, 10:25:37 pm
So what kind of injury is it that the medical team allowed him to continue to play even in the second half? Must be a minor one right? The kind of injury that makes you not be able to perform 100% but not enough to sideline you for a lengthy period?

Hopefully not, he was laughing with Klopp at the end of the game so fingers crossed nothing too bad. Maybe he will be rested on Saturday just to be sure.
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1528 on: December 6, 2023, 11:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December  6, 2023, 10:27:45 pm
Hopefully not, he was laughing with Klopp at the end of the game so fingers crossed nothing too bad. Maybe he will be rested on Saturday just to be sure.

Klopp said he got a cut, which they wrapped and then stitched at half time.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1529 on: December 7, 2023, 08:09:27 am »
How fucking good was that first touch and volley hit, exquisite technique all done in one motion.

Splendid player, hopefully back soon for this hectic month.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1530 on: December 9, 2023, 02:50:07 pm »
If you want to know why hes such a good deep lying midfielder watch the first half vs city (vs the worlds best high press) then watch the first half today

Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1531 on: December 9, 2023, 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  9, 2023, 02:50:07 pm
If you want to know why hes such a good deep lying midfielder watch the first half vs city (vs the worlds best high press) then watch the first half today


Different teams makes the comparison difficult, Endo could have done better today by his standards, though you have a point.
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1532 on: December 9, 2023, 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  9, 2023, 02:50:07 pm
If you want to know why hes such a good deep lying midfielder watch the first half vs city (vs the worlds best high press) then watch the first half today



Considering how often I disagree with you :) you've been spot on IMO about MacAllister from the off. Badly missed him today.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1533 on: December 9, 2023, 03:19:56 pm »
Agree today I saw why Klopp likes him as the deepest midfielder.  I wanted a caicedo lavia doucoure type,the table suggests that was wrong.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1534 on: December 9, 2023, 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  9, 2023, 02:50:07 pm
If you want to know why hes such a good deep lying midfielder watch the first half vs city (vs the worlds best high press) then watch the first half today
Yup. That 6 role is really demanding
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1535 on: December 9, 2023, 08:35:28 pm »
hope he's back sooner than expected, he's a huge miss both on and off the ball (particularly the former, today).

Quote from: JackWard33 on December  9, 2023, 02:50:07 pm
If you want to know why he’s such a good deep lying midfielder watch the first half vs city (vs the worlds best high press) then watch the first half today
spot on.

really didn't think this needed saying after today, that it'd be pushing on an open door, but after some discussion at half time a couple of people still argued Mac wouldn't make any difference (and at least two others had Endo down as our best midfielder and our best player - which was.... a bit of a hot take). i expect they might have reconsidered a few minutes later when Klopp made his sub and our midfield play improved
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1536 on: December 9, 2023, 08:45:43 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  9, 2023, 02:58:12 pm
Different teams makes the comparison difficult, Endo could have done better today by his standards, though you have a point.

One of them is the best team in the world at pressing (aside from us perhaps) and the other is Crystal Palace. The difference only serves to make the point stronger.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December  9, 2023, 02:58:50 pm
Considering how often I disagree with you :) you've been spot on IMO about MacAllister from the off. Badly missed him today.

I'm definitely more comfortable being disagreed with :)

I don't think Macallister is a world beater I just think people have been confused about a) the type of player he is and b) his level .. and they've watched the entire season with a preconceived idea of what we should have in that position and thinking too much about what he's not (a 6'2 uber athelete / destroyer) not just assessing him as a midfielder and what he's actually doing

He's just a really really good CM .. who can play deeper and can play higher. He'd probably be at his best in a conventional double pivot (not as an AM which I've also seen on here) because you can ask him to adjust based on whoever's next to him and he really is a swiss army knife of a player
As I've posted too many times in here I wanted more of a destroyer in the summer and was lukewarm on Mac - but he's much better than I thought and suits our current set up as a 6 really well to the point that upgrading him is really hard..actually a fully fit Thiago is one of the few clear upgrades on him ... but there aren't many out there
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  9, 2023, 02:50:07 pm
If you want to know why hes such a good deep lying midfielder watch the first half vs city (vs the worlds best high press) then watch the first half today



He was barely involved in possession against City though. He made less passes 46 than Alisson who made 51.

To put it into perspective Rodri made 101.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm
He was barely involved in possession against City though. He made less passes 46 than Alisson who made 51.

To put it into perspective Rodri made 101.

In what way is that watching the first half of both games?
Just do as you're told... christ its like herding cats in this place

To simplify what was obviously a complex point for you ... you think Macallister is ever getting successfully pressed repeatedly by Will Hughes?
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm
He was barely involved in possession against City though. He made less passes 46 than Alisson who made 51.

To put it into perspective Rodri made 101.

Is this for real? How many teams are going to out pass City in their home ground?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm
In what way is that watching the first half of both games?
Just do as you're told... christ its like herding cats in this place

If you are in the team as a deep lying midfield player primarily for your ability on the ball then you need to be more involved.

In the City game the three players with the highest number of passes were our two centre backs and the keeper.

You want the triangle to be the two centre backs and your 6. We really struggled to get Mac into the game with Alisson involved in the build up far too much. Something that could easily have cost us.

If we are going to sacrifice defensive stability to have a deep lying playmaker then for me he has to be more involved.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
Is this for real? How many teams are going to out pass City in their home ground?

It isn't about being out passed it is about your six making more passes than your keeper.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm
In what way is that watching the first half of both games?
Just do as you're told... christ its like herding cats in this place

To simplify what was obviously a complex point for you ... you think Macallister is ever getting successfully pressed repeatedly by Will Hughes?

Wolves successfully targeted Mac. Brighton successfully targeted Mac. He failed to get on the ball against City.

We have changed to a double pivot to try and improve our build up play but we are still struggling to get the ball to our 8s.
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 04:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:17:31 pm
It isn't about being out passed it is about your six making more passes than your keeper.

We are playing a relatively new system with new players in the team. How many of our other players had that high passes, Trent aside I am guessing. You have this fixation about a certain type of 6, when the clear fact is the manager is more than happy to play Macca there.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 04:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm
Wolves successfully targeted Mac.

Give over - you know the circumstances around that game.

If you don't think he was good vs City as a solo deep lying midfield against their press then you're not arguing in good faith (quelle shock)
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:49:14 pm
Give over - you know the circumstances around that game.

If you don't think he was good vs City as a solo deep lying midfield against their press then you're not arguing in good faith (quelle shock)

To be honest I have been disappointed with how we have dealt with being pressed this season. In effect we are playing with two deep lying playmakers in Mac and Trent but haven't really kept the ball that well under pressure.

Against Chelsea we had only 35% possession and against City it was 40%. Granted we are bedding in new players but for me those numbers are disappointing. In those games Enzo made 94 passes to Mac's 52 and against City Rodri made 101 to Mac's 46.(85)minutes.

I think with Mac and Trents quality we should be doing better. For me we look pretty open on the counter but aren't dominating possession in the big games.

I really rate Macalister but would rather see him higher up the pitch were his ability in tight spaces comes more to the fore.
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:17:31 pm
It isn't about being out passed it is about your six making more passes than your keeper.
Come off it, Alisson makes lots of passes because we keep giving the ball back to him during our interminable slow, slow, slow, keepball sessions, which we do rather too much of instead of moving it on quickly. That's a whole team issue, not a fault of Mac Allister
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
To be honest I have been disappointed with how we have dealt with being pressed this season. In effect we are playing with two deep lying playmakers in Mac and Trent but haven't really kept the ball that well under pressure.

Against Chelsea we had only 35% possession and against City it was 40%. Granted we are bedding in new players but for me those numbers are disappointing. In those games Enzo made 94 passes to Mac's 52 and against City Rodri made 101 to Mac's 46.(85)minutes.

I think with Mac and Trents quality we should be doing better. For me we look pretty open on the counter but aren't dominating possession in the big games.

I really rate Macalister but would rather see him higher up the pitch were his ability in tight spaces comes more to the fore.

Yes if we're talking about deep lying playmakers and Dms on the ball, Mac Allister certainly isn't of the calibre you named, and its partly the reason why we seem to have been outplayed possession wise in those big games, in fact on balance i think in both games against Chelsea and City we were outplayed slightly full stop, and relied on moments of brilliance from key players to get us the points. We've been very United under Ferguson esque this season, i do concur with Jacks point though that in terms of evading the press, Mac is a level above Endo, the way he uses his body, little jinks and dribbles, he does that better than Endo.

Still think there's something missing off and on the ball though, which is why i can't wait to see Thiago and Bajcetic back, Thiago in particular offers many of the same characteristics, while being even more aggressive press resistant and can actually play-make comparable to some of the better defensive midfielders in the league.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
Come off it, Alisson makes lots of passes because we keep giving the ball back to him during our interminable slow, slow, slow, keepball sessions, which we do rather too much of instead of moving it on quickly. That's a whole team issue, not a fault of Mac Allister

You need two things though. A six who demands the ball and centre backs and a keeper who have the trust to give it to the six in tight areas.

We have two sixes who lack the acceleration to dart away from an opponent and lack the strength to ride a challenge.

Put a Rodri, Rice or prime Fabinho in this side and we wouldn't be passing it back to the keeper so much. Then if it did go back to Ali he would be looking for the vertical pass into the 6 that has disappeared from our game this season.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Yes if we're talking about deep lying playmakers and Dms on the ball, Mac Allister certainly isn't of the calibre you named, and its partly the reason why we seem to have been outplayed possession wise in those big games, in fact on balance i think in both games against Chelsea and City we were outplayed slightly full stop, and relied on moments of brilliance from key players to get us the points. We've been very United under Ferguson esque this season, i do concur with Jacks point though that in terms of evading the press, Mac is a level above Endo, the way he uses his body, little jinks and dribbles, he does that better than Endo.

Still think there's something missing off and on the ball though, which is why i can't wait to see Thiago and Bajcetic back, Thiago in particular offers many of the same characteristics, while being even more aggressive press resistant and can actually play-make comparable to some of the better defensive midfielders in the league.

It reminds me of Gerrard talking about Xabi Alonso and stating he got the team passing.

MacAllister is a really talented footballer but he isn't the player to get a team passing. For me his talent is to draw players in and release the ball under pressure high up the pitch.

I would rather see him in areas in which the reward outweighs the risk.
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
You need two things though. A six who demands the ball and centre backs and a keeper who have the trust to give it to the six in tight areas.

We have two sixes who lack the acceleration to dart away from an opponent and lack the strength to ride a challenge.

Put a Rodri, Rice or prime Fabinho in this side and we wouldn't be passing it back to the keeper so much. Then if it did go back to Ali he would be looking for the vertical pass into the 6 that has disappeared from our game this season.
Nah, this passing around ineffectually and back to the keeper thing is something we've been doing for a long time, long before Mac arrived. It's become an ingrained habit and has been bloody annoying for a while now. You can't put this one onto Mac.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of your views about Mac, the fact that "Alisson passed the ball more than him" is not a relevent piece of evidence for the prosecution.
Online PEG2K

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 12:44:27 am »
We've been passing between our goalkeeper, centre backs and full backs for ages lol. Especially in our bad games I always felt like that's half the things we do.

No player alone can get a team passing. It's on the team and the manager.
