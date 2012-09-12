Considering how often I disagree with you you've been spot on IMO about MacAllister from the off. Badly missed him today.



I'm definitely more comfortable being disagreed withI don't think Macallister is a world beater I just think people have been confused about a) the type of player he is and b) his level .. and they've watched the entire season with a preconceived idea of what we should have in that position and thinking too much about what he's not (a 6'2 uber athelete / destroyer) not just assessing him as a midfielder and what he's actually doingHe's just a really really good CM .. who can play deeper and can play higher. He'd probably be at his best in a conventional double pivot (not as an AM which I've also seen on here) because you can ask him to adjust based on whoever's next to him and he really is a swiss army knife of a playerAs I've posted too many times in here I wanted more of a destroyer in the summer and was lukewarm on Mac - but he's much better than I thought and suits our current set up as a 6 really well to the point that upgrading him is really hard..actually a fully fit Thiago is one of the few clear upgrades on him ... but there aren't many out there