To be honest I have been disappointed with how we have dealt with being pressed this season. In effect we are playing with two deep lying playmakers in Mac and Trent but haven't really kept the ball that well under pressure.
Against Chelsea we had only 35% possession and against City it was 40%. Granted we are bedding in new players but for me those numbers are disappointing. In those games Enzo made 94 passes to Mac's 52 and against City Rodri made 101 to Mac's 46.(85)minutes.
I think with Mac and Trents quality we should be doing better. For me we look pretty open on the counter but aren't dominating possession in the big games.
I really rate Macalister but would rather see him higher up the pitch were his ability in tight spaces comes more to the fore.
Yes if we're talking about deep lying playmakers and Dms on the ball, Mac Allister certainly isn't of the calibre you named, and its partly the reason why we seem to have been outplayed possession wise in those big games, in fact on balance i think in both games against Chelsea and City we were outplayed slightly full stop, and relied on moments of brilliance from key players to get us the points. We've been very United under Ferguson esque this season, i do concur with Jacks point though that in terms of evading the press, Mac is a level above Endo, the way he uses his body, little jinks and dribbles, he does that better than Endo.
Still think there's something missing off and on the ball though, which is why i can't wait to see Thiago and Bajcetic back, Thiago in particular offers many of the same characteristics, while being even more aggressive press resistant and can actually play-make comparable to some of the better defensive midfielders in the league.