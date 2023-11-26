It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.



The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.



City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots.



The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.



Interesting, how made did their inverted player make? Akanji? I still have questions about inverting trent in the buildup phase (although i'm very positive about it overall) because of how difficult it is to be in the '6' position when the opposition is pressing. You need to be able to receive and turn and be very press resistant. I'm not convinced Trent is hugely suited to that. If you stick a man on Rodri he still gets the ball loads and manages to progress it plenty, if you stick a man on Trent it's different, or at least it was yesterday. Mac is the similar in that if you compare his skillset with Thiago's I suspect Thiago finds a way of getting on the ball and making more passes on Saturday than Mac did. Fortunately we only play City twice in the league and everyone else is much, much worse at pressing us so it's probably not a huge problem.