« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 117050 times)

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1480 on: November 26, 2023, 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 26, 2023, 09:36:10 am
Mac was excellent.

That snide foul early on by Silva was dangerous.

So dangerous as well, if he had landed on his shoulder that could have been a really nasty injury. It's Silva all over and should have had a booking, just another snide attempt by City which has been coached in them by Guardiola.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1481 on: November 26, 2023, 10:11:12 am »
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1482 on: November 26, 2023, 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 26, 2023, 10:11:12 am
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.

Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,283
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1483 on: November 26, 2023, 11:42:25 am »
Quote from: Phineus on November 26, 2023, 10:29:48 am
Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.

It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1484 on: November 26, 2023, 01:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 26, 2023, 11:42:25 am
It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.

That is why it will be fascinating to see how we evolve going through the season. We also have issues with sometimes not taking shots and perhaps over passing at times, but the more they get to play together the more the team will develop. I actually think the goal proves the amount of potential that this team actually possess going forward. It started with Macca clearing from our box and involved another five players before Trent put it in the net. A wonderful team goal, with a special finish from a special player.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,979
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1485 on: November 26, 2023, 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on November 26, 2023, 09:42:06 am
Silva really is a c*nt.

Biggest c*nt in the league and that's saying something.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,275
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1486 on: November 26, 2023, 03:30:29 pm »
Quote
Alexis Mac Allister on playing at 12:30pm after the international breaks:

"Its so hard to play like this. Yesterday we were in a meeting talking about Man City and the way we wanted to play, and I couldnt keep my eyes open. Its very tough; jet lag, long trip."
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,587
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1487 on: November 26, 2023, 04:09:52 pm »
His best performance for us yesterday. Great player.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1488 on: November 26, 2023, 06:47:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 26, 2023, 04:09:52 pm
His best performance for us yesterday. Great player.

maybe we've found how to get the best from him

Yesterday we were in a meeting talking about Man City and the way we wanted to play, and I couldnt keep my eyes open. Its very tough; jet lag, long trip

:)
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,283
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1489 on: November 26, 2023, 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 26, 2023, 04:09:52 pm
His best performance for us yesterday. Great player.

Depends on what you want from your six. The pass for our goal is why he is there.

The worry is his lack of involvement when we play out from the back.
« Last Edit: November 26, 2023, 07:29:01 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1490 on: November 26, 2023, 09:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 26, 2023, 07:27:29 pm
Depends on what you want from your six. The pass for our goal is why he is there.

The worry is his lack of involvement when we play out from the back.

Mac Allister did well yesterday but I suspect it would have been a different story had DeBruyne played. As good a player as he is he simply doesnt have the defensive awareness or athletism to be a long term option as a 6. Really hope we upgrade in January because this current version of City (particuarly sans De Bruyne) is catchable.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,122
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1491 on: November 27, 2023, 05:26:43 am »
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 09:29:23 pm
Mac Allister did well yesterday but I suspect it would have been a different story had DeBruyne played. As good a player as he is he simply doesnt have the defensive awareness or athletism to be a long term option as a 6. Really hope we upgrade in January because this current version of City (particuarly sans De Bruyne) is catchable.

Ill be amazed if we buy a midfielder in January. We just spent over 100m on midfielders in the summer. I think well only target a defender in January, if that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1492 on: November 27, 2023, 06:16:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November 27, 2023, 05:26:43 am
Ill be amazed if we buy a midfielder in January. We just spent over 100m on midfielders in the summer. I think well only target a defender in January, if that.
The only a Midfielder is brought in January if it like an 18 year type but yea I expect Mac Allister to be the #6 for foreseeable future
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1493 on: November 27, 2023, 07:44:49 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 26, 2023, 11:42:25 am
It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.

Interesting, how made did their inverted player make? Akanji? I still have questions about inverting trent in the buildup phase (although i'm very positive about it overall) because of how difficult it is to be in the '6' position when the opposition is pressing. You need to be able to receive and turn and be very press resistant. I'm not convinced Trent is hugely suited to that. If you stick a man on Rodri he still gets the ball loads and manages to progress it plenty, if you stick a man on Trent it's different, or at least it was yesterday. Mac is the similar in that if you compare his skillset with Thiago's I suspect Thiago finds a way of getting on the ball and making more passes on Saturday than Mac did. Fortunately we only play City twice in the league and everyone else is much, much worse at pressing us so it's probably not a huge problem.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1494 on: November 27, 2023, 07:47:26 am »
He's still learning the role and getting to know his team mates. The role is a bit different, because he has to adapt to Trent's coming and going.
As long as he's gradually getting better, I see no reason to splash a fortune on another 6. Because it would cost a fortune

Fabinho took a while to get up to speed, most players do.
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,635
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 02:40:28 pm »
Take a bow!

Some hit that!
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,470
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 02:40:28 pm
Take a bow!

Some hit that!

Wonderful strike
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • Cool as
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 02:42:42 pm »
Genuine screamer, fucking ace.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 02:44:58 pm »
Worthy of the number that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 06:11:44 pm »
What a goal! Brilliant technique
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,587
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm »
Will be up there as one of the goals of the season.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1501 on: Yesterday at 06:13:31 pm »
Rocket in the top pocket. Wow!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 06:49:47 pm »
Insane finish

Definite goal of the season contender
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm »
I'd forgotten about the worldie that he scored. I hope that encourages him to try more shots it was in the moment it left his foot, just amazing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 07:24:56 pm »
Didn't realise he was capable of that. Don't think I ever saw him do it for Brighton.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm »
The lad can strike a ball as well as anyone, scored some lovely goals for Brighton
Logged

Offline Xabisfeet

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 08:47:10 pm »
I've seen some screamers at Anfield but that ranks right up there.  Mate next to me screaming half way!
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
BOOM! Right where the spiders fuck
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,701
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
I think he's an absolute star to be honest. He's constantly getting into challenges, wriggling out of them, playing incisive passes, and then can hit them too. He's a wonderful footballer and we are very lucky to have him.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 12:27:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November 27, 2023, 05:26:43 am
Ill be amazed if we buy a midfielder in January. We just spent over 100m on midfielders in the summer. I think well only target a defender in January, if that.
Prepare to be amazed every window mate. People were amazed we'd sign the players we did in the summer AND amazed that we didn't buy a starting DM... they're still amazed.
More often than not, our expectations don't really correlate with who we actually sign.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 12:28:44 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:23:08 am
I think he's an absolute star to be honest. He's constantly getting into challenges, wriggling out of them, playing incisive passes, and then can hit them too. He's a wonderful footballer and we are very lucky to have him.
Ditto
That goal!... Wow!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 12:31:05 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:24:56 pm
Didn't realise he was capable of that. Don't think I ever saw him do it for Brighton.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:07 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 01:53:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 12:08:47 am
BOOM! Right where the spiders fuck
Heeeeeeeeeey, you're stealing my line.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 02:47:00 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:53:44 am
Heeeeeeeeeey, you're stealing my line.
Was it you originally? I couldn't remember.

Think of it as a tribute :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 04:05:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:47:00 am
Was it you originally? I couldn't remember.

Think of it as a tribute :)
:thumbup
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,881
  • Well Red.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 04:26:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 12:08:47 am
BOOM! Right where the spiders fuck
Fucking amazing line! I'm stealing that!
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 04:36:43 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 04:26:08 am
Fucking amazing line! I'm stealing that!
I charge a fiver. (to the RAWK coffers)

But I'm happy that it's spreading. :)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:29 am by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 05:20:00 am »
Such a low key celebration when your first goal is banger like that.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 