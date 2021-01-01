Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.



It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots.The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.