« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 112343 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:36:10 am
Mac was excellent.

That snide foul early on by Silva was dangerous.

So dangerous as well, if he had landed on his shoulder that could have been a really nasty injury. It's Silva all over and should have had a booking, just another snide attempt by City which has been coached in them by Guardiola.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,607
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:11:12 am »
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:11:12 am
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.

Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,235
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:42:25 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:29:48 am
Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.

It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 01:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:42:25 am
It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.

That is why it will be fascinating to see how we evolve going through the season. We also have issues with sometimes not taking shots and perhaps over passing at times, but the more they get to play together the more the team will develop. I actually think the goal proves the amount of potential that this team actually possess going forward. It started with Macca clearing from our box and involved another five players before Trent put it in the net. A wonderful team goal, with a special finish from a special player.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:42:06 am
Silva really is a c*nt.

Biggest c*nt in the league and that's saying something.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 