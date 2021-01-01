« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Mac was excellent.

That snide foul early on by Silva was dangerous.

So dangerous as well, if he had landed on his shoulder that could have been a really nasty injury. It's Silva all over and should have had a booking, just another snide attempt by City which has been coached in them by Guardiola.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.

You would but I dont think thats specific to Mac really
Its never going to be our main way of playing (Klopp wouldve done by now) but I wish wed play a more obvious double pivot in tough away games (and home vs city and only city)
The way we play squashes teams in 80% of fixtures but weve seen so many games over the last few years when the 6 gets isolated from the 8s against a high pressing team  it literally looks like 2 groups of 5 on the pitch
I dont mean two out and out sitters but something closer to how we set up with Thiago and Fabinho in the quadruple run season 
I thought Mac played it about as well as anyone has in that fixture but its a shape set up to fail vs Citys press
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.

It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.
