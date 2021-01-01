Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.



You would but I dont think thats specific to Mac reallyIts never going to be our main way of playing (Klopp wouldve done by now) but I wish wed play a more obvious double pivot in tough away games (and home vs city and only city)The way we play squashes teams in 80% of fixtures but weve seen so many games over the last few years when the 6 gets isolated from the 8s against a high pressing team it literally looks like 2 groups of 5 on the pitchI dont mean two out and out sitters but something closer to how we set up with Thiago and Fabinho in the quadruple run seasonI thought Mac played it about as well as anyone has in that fixture but its a shape set up to fail vs Citys press