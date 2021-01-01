Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.
You would but I dont think thats specific to Mac really
Its never going to be our main way of playing (Klopp wouldve done by now) but I wish wed play a more obvious double pivot in tough away games (and home vs city and only city)
The way we play squashes teams in 80% of fixtures but weve seen so many games over the last few years when the 6 gets isolated from the 8s against a high pressing team
it literally looks like 2 groups of 5 on the pitch
I dont mean two out and out sitters but something closer to how we set up with Thiago and Fabinho in the quadruple run season
I thought Mac played it about as well as anyone has in that fixture but its a shape set up to fail vs Citys press