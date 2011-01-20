« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
What does glue that holds the team together mean in footballing terms because it reads like cliched bollocks  you know like takes the game by the scruff of the neck that sort of chutney that cant be proved or disproved

If I was to judge it on what youve written here allowing the players around you to play to their potential then hes clearly been excellent

You know what's it about really Jack. I agree with you though the criticism has been over the top from so many.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Lacks any sort of physicality to play in midfield. Got the chance to play in his favourite position today and he was invisible. Like others have said weve not done him any favours by playing him as a holding mid from the day he got here but hes been very underwhelming
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
What does glue that holds the team together mean in footballing terms because it reads like cliched bollocks  you know like takes the game by the scruff of the neck that sort of chutney that cant be proved or disproved

If I was to judge it on what youve written here allowing the players around you to play to their potential then hes clearly been excellent

Hes been excellent?

Do you actually watch any games or just look at stats.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Can't be playing 3 physically average players in midfield and expecting to compete in a game like this. He's not been good in the blood and thunder of tough away games where the opposition want to scrap for every single ball, and it was compounded today by sticking him alongside two other slow players. You can maybe carry two in a home game where you'll dominate the ball, but away from home you can probably only carry 1 (if any).

Did he win a single duel today? I saw him and Endo were 0/9 in the first half, not sure in the second, and he didn't win a single tackle. He's also just that little bit too easy to harry off the ball to be honest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Hes been excellent?

Do you actually watch any games or just look at stats.

I do thanks  and I havent posted any stats but carry on

I dont think he was great tonight obviously - but then that applies to all of them
Plus he was played out of position for the first half (see what I did there )
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Hes been excellent?

Do you actually watch any games or just look at stats.

Yes, he has been good, his stats compare well to anyone if you care to look it up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
I do thanks  and I havent posted any stats but carry on

There are stats on the other page where he compares very well with the likes of Rice, Rodri and Guimaraes.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Gives up the ball quite a bit doesn't he?
No he doesn't. I don't know when this stupid narrative started but once it started people just buy into it and be all selective memory about it. For example, if you look at the stats, Dom has lost possession more for us this season, but since the narrative around him is he's the next Gerrard, people tend to selectively ignore it when he loses the ball. Just go rewatch the game and count the times he "gave the ball away" compared to the others. Off the top of my head there were 2 throughballs that didn't come off and if you count them as giving the ball away I don't know what to say.

Prepare for the shitshow that is about to come in this thread from those sheeps. Just a reminder: our second goal came from a situation where Mac won a duel, then escaped the pressing of THREE players and made a very clever forward pass to Jota, earning himself an assist. Most midfielders wouldn't get out of that situation with possession, let alone making a forward pass.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
What does glue that holds the team together mean in footballing terms because it reads like cliched bollocks  you know like takes the game by the scruff of the neck that sort of chutney that cant be proved or disproved

If I was to judge it on what youve written here allowing the players around you to play to their potential then hes clearly been excellent

When you play a high defensive line and look to counter-press then the decision-making of the 6 is pivotal. He is the one on transitions who links your defence and midfield. The pivotal decision is whether the 6 joins the press or drops and protects the back four. That simply isn't Mac's game.

Far too often when he plays as a 6 he ends up ahead of the ball. That means there is no link between defence and the midfield. We have two 6's in Mac and Endo who will post good numbers because their instinct is to press aggressively.

That is fine when you look at the numbers but it is like Rugby how many tackles a player makes isn't the main thing it is how many tackles they miss that defines how a game plays out. There aren't numbers for how many times the defence or midfield becomes unstuck because the six has made a poor decision and is out of position.

There are stats above showing that Mac is posting better numbers than Rodri. That shows the problem. Rodri is the glue that binds City together. The number of times he slows down a transition by just being in the right place to block a passing lane or to jockey a player isn't shown in the stats but is crucial. He solidifies the centre of the pitch and stops counters, he makes City much harder to playthrough. Again there aren't stats for that.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Two poor performances from him in two games, but lots of short memories in here. He's been largely excellent since signing. I think longer term we need a 6.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Two poor performances from him in two games, but lots of short memories in here. He's been largely excellent since signing. I think longer term we need a 6.

Im not sure he has been excellent. He has done well at times and its a decent start but nothing more than that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
MacAllister is a very good player and his lack ability to leg it back at 100mph shouldn't matter. He needs players around and ahead of him who, run, move and make space not play like statues giving him few opportunities to play people in, split a defence or take players out with a pass. The guy looks up and he often either has to play it square or pass to somebody who is marked. Having Trent in the middle ,or even worse Gomez ,just clogs things up and leaves us short of wide support for Salah.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Two poor performances from him in two games, but lots of short memories in here. He's been largely excellent since signing. I think longer term we need a 6.

Was pretty much never largely excellent. Like not for two games in a row, no way. He oscilated between meh and very good and is clearly trending downwards now. He cant play the six really well, never will. Long term should be in rotation for the left 8 spot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Two poor performances from him in two games, but lots of short memories in here. He's been largely excellent since signing. I think longer term we need a 6.

Excellent? He's had good and not so good games. I thought we got a steal at £35m but I think that price is about right for what we've got. When we get a proper 6 he doesn't start over Gravenberch or Jones for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Excellent? He's had good and not so good games. I thought we got a steal at £35m but I think that price is about right for what we've got. When we get a proper 6 he doesn't start over Gravenberch or Jones for me.

Why are you judging after a handful of games? The team haven't even clicked yet and you are making your mind up already. Also, when we have a "proper number six" there will still be issues with the set up we use.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
MacAllister is a very good player and his lack ability to leg it back at 100mph shouldn't matter. He needs players around and ahead of him who, run, move and make space not play like statues giving him few opportunities to play people in, split a defence or take players out with a pass. The guy looks up and he often either has to play it square or pass to somebody who is marked. Having Trent in the middle ,or even worse Gomez ,just clogs things up and leaves us short of wide support for Salah.

Thank you, at last someone gets it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
When you play a high defensive line and look to counter-press then the decision-making of the 6 is pivotal. He is the one on transitions who links your defence and midfield. The pivotal decision is whether the 6 joins the press or drops and protects the back four. That simply isn't Mac's game.

Far too often when he plays as a 6 he ends up ahead of the ball. That means there is no link between defence and the midfield. We have two 6's in Mac and Endo who will post good numbers because their instinct is to press aggressively.

That is fine when you look at the numbers but it is like Rugby how many tackles a player makes isn't the main thing it is how many tackles they miss that defines how a game plays out. There aren't numbers for how many times the defence or midfield becomes unstuck because the six has made a poor decision and is out of position.

There are stats above showing that Mac is posting better numbers than Rodri. That shows the problem. Rodri is the glue that binds City together. The number of times he slows down a transition by just being in the right place to block a passing lane or to jockey a player isn't shown in the stats but is crucial. He solidifies the centre of the pitch and stops counters, he makes City much harder to playthrough. Again there aren't stats for that.

Obivously we disagree so don't want to labour the discussion as I doubt we'll get anywhere but a couple of points

First no stats should be used without context (I've posted that a lot on this site but people still think if you cite stats you don't apply any other context) - if I'm a sitting 6 for Everton or some low block team I've got a lot more opportunity to make tackles than if I'm playing in a 70% possession team
Stats like tackles and interceptions are indicative rather than some kind of total description of how good or bad a player is... but they also can't be totally dismissed, we can at least say Macallister makes a good amount of defensive actions compared to his peers (and other midfielders that have played for us)  .. doesn't tell us where on the pitch he's doing it etc but its not totally dismissible 

There are numbers for everything you're suggesting there aren't .. or a combination of models and numbers.
Some of them aren't available for easy to digest public consumption (stuff like control of space, pressures, etc) but they do exist and we know Liverpool use them

If we want to get away from the stats discussion its not black and white .. he has some limitations athletically as a 6 I don't think anyone would argue that
However so did Alonso, Pirlo, Jorginho etc etc - and before anyone starts I'm not saying this is his level, I'm pointing out that deep lying midfelders do not have to be destroyers or uber athletes to play in top level teams ... there are different ways to play the position and different set ups to play the position in.

Where your argument goes way too far is when you say 'there's no link between defence and midfield' that's simply not true - he's getting on the ball consistently and progressing it really well (this one is a bit easier to use numbers to measure) - I have no clue why you think that to be honest, the rest of your argument I can see where you're coming from but that just doesn't stand up to the eye test or the numbers

The final problem with you and others critiques of him this season is how dominant a team we've been with him as the DLM in our set up ... in the league now (brace yourself here comes a number) we're at +1.08 xg+xa per 90 despite a hard fixture list and spending a chunk of time with 10 or 9 men (if you filter out the 10 and 9 men time we've been pretty much the best team in the league).

It's very hard to argue we have this huge whole in the middle of the pitch and a chronic problem at the 6 with a player who 'cant' link defence and attack when a) our DLM is putting up really good on ball and off ball numbers, including progressing the ball from defence to attack, on the surface but also b) the team is putting up dominant numbers/performances
I don't think he's the 'final solution' in the position and maybe we'll find someone better (a fully fit Thiago would be) - but a lot of the candidates who fit the athletic brief more closely would be significantly worse on the ball
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Obivously we disagree so don't want to labour the discussion as I doubt we'll get anywhere but a couple of points

First no stats should be used without context - if I'm a sitting 6 for Everton or some low block team I've got a lot more opoprtunity to make tackles than if I'm playing in a 70% possessoin team
Stats like tackles and interceptions are indicative rather than some kind of total description of how good or bad a player is... we can at least say Macallister makes a good amount of defensive actions compared to his peers .. doesn't tell us where on the pitch etc

There are numbers for everything you're suggesting there aren't .. or a combination of models and numbers.
Some of them aren't available for easy to digest public consumption (stuff like control of space etc) but they do exist and we know Liverpool use them

If we want to get away from the stats discussion its not black and white .. he has some limitations athetlically as a 6 I don't think anyone would argue that
However so did Alonso, Pirlo, Jorginho etc etc - and before anyone starts I'm not saying this is his level, I'm pointing out that deep lying midfelders do not have to be destroyers to play in top level teams ... there are different ways to play the position and different set ups to play the position in.

Where your argument goes way too far is when you say 'there's no link between defence and midfield' that's simply not true - he's getting on the ball consistently and progressing it really well (this one is a bit easier to use numbers to measure)

The final problem with you and others critiques of him this season is how dominant a team we've been with him as the DLM in our set up ... in the league now (brace yourself here comes a number) we're at +1.08 xg+xa per 90 despite a hard fixture list and spending a chunk of time with 10 or 9 men (if you filter out the 10 and 9 men time we've been the best team in the league).

It's very hard to argue we have this huge whole in the middle of the pitch and a chronic problem at the 6 with a player who 'cant' link defence and attack when a) our DLM is putting up excellent on ball and off ball numbers, including progressing the ball from defence to attack, on the surface but also b) the team is putting up dominant numbers/performances

the man brings receipts tbf.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Obivously we disagree so don't want to labour the discussion as I doubt we'll get anywhere but a couple of points

First no stats should be used without context - if I'm a sitting 6 for Everton or some low block team I've got a lot more opoprtunity to make tackles than if I'm playing in a 70% possessoin team
Stats like tackles and interceptions are indicative rather than some kind of total description of how good or bad a player is... we can at least say Macallister makes a good amount of defensive actions compared to his peers .. doesn't tell us where on the pitch etc

There are numbers for everything you're suggesting there aren't .. or a combination of models and numbers.
Some of them aren't available for easy to digest public consumption (stuff like control of space etc) but they do exist and we know Liverpool use them

If we want to get away from the stats discussion its not black and white .. he has some limitations athetlically as a 6 I don't think anyone would argue that
However so did Alonso, Pirlo, Jorginho etc etc - and before anyone starts I'm not saying this is his level, I'm pointing out that deep lying midfelders do not have to be destroyers to play in top level teams ... there are different ways to play the position and different set ups to play the position in.

Where your argument goes way too far is when you say 'there's no link between defence and midfield' that's simply not true - he's getting on the ball consistently and progressing it really well (this one is a bit easier to use numbers to measure)

The final problem with you and others critiques of him this season is how dominant a team we've been with him as the DLM in our set up ... in the league now (brace yourself here comes a number) we're at +1.08 xg+xa per 90 despite a hard fixture list and spending a chunk of time with 10 or 9 men (if you filter out the 10 and 9 men time we've been the best team in the league).

It's very hard to argue we have this huge whole in the middle of the pitch and a chronic problem at the 6 with a player who 'cant' link defence and attack when a) our DLM is putting up excellent on ball and off ball numbers, including progressing the ball from defence to attack, on the surface but also b) the team is putting up dominant numbers/performances

I sometimes wonder, which of Alonso, Mascherano or Lucas would our team benefit most from. I'd go for Lucas myself, but most would probably go for either Alonso or Mascherano based on their particular tastes. But I'm getting the feeling Klopp, in his reshaping of the team, may disagree with all three choices. He seems to prefer forward looking 6s, rather than the sitters Benitez was fond of.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
the man brings receipts tbf.

:) .. the thing is I wanted us to sign a dm / destroyer in the summer ... but you have to change your view based on the evidence in front of you
We're setting up with a ball player at the DLM position and legs around him (with a second passer joining in Trent) .. and not playing quite as high a line as before but playing with a 9 and a few other tweaks .. its not the same set up as 2019
So the role is different but also he's been more effective than I thought he would be
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He's really slow and weak. We shouldn't be starting him in away games IMO. What does he add in this type of games against physical teams?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He's really slow and weak. We shouldn't be starting him in away games IMO. What does he add in this type of games against physical teams?
I dont know, last game he won the ball beat 3 players and gave an assist. Maybe not enough. Must score a hattrick to justify the number 10 on his back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
I dont know, last game he won the ball beat 3 players and gave an assist. Maybe not enough. Must score a hattrick to justify the number 10 on his back.
When we play at home against defensive teams, why not? But I don't see what he adds in away games. He's a bit of a liability out there as he's so easy to bully and bypass.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Still very early days here. You would expect over time that Klopp will get a very nice tune out of Mac. I would say hes played very well but with an odd mistake in him as well so far but only a dozen games in or whatever. We have to weave all these midfield guys together seamlessly like the 5 up top still. Mac and Jones been carrying the water on it so far. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Two poor performances from him in two games, but lots of short memories in here. He's been largely excellent since signing. I think longer term we need a 6.

I don't know what you've been watching. He has never been excellent since signing. Some good performances but mostly poor like the one against Wolves where he got hooked at half time because he was horrible and giving away so many balls. Early days but he's a luxury player at this point with his not so imposing stature. When everyone's fit or Andre signs, he will be rotation option for left sided CM role.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Still very early days here. You would expect over time that Klopp will get a very nice tune out of Mac. I would say hes played very well but with an odd mistake in him as well so far but only a dozen games in or whatever. We have to weave all these midfield guys together seamlessly like the 5 up top still. Mac and Jones been carrying the water on it so far.

Of course there has been the odd mistake as he has been expected to fight every fire in a very isolated area, but on the whole his passing stats and defensive ones are a lot better than people are claiming.
I don't know what you've been watching. He has never been excellent since signing. Some good performances but mostly poor like the one against Wolves where he got hooked at half time because he was horrible and giving away so many balls. Early days but he's a luxury player at this point with his not so imposing stature. When everyone's fit or Andre signs, he will be rotation option for left sided CM role.

I could say the same about you, you are just commenting on the times when he's left so isolated he's basically expected to get every single challenge right. Even a proper  number 6 would struggle with that, as we are too open and leave whoever is in that position with too much work to get through, as other players are too high up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Id prefer to see Grav or Jones in the left sided 8. And I think either would have been a better option there than Mac was last night.
