When you play a high defensive line and look to counter-press then the decision-making of the 6 is pivotal. He is the one on transitions who links your defence and midfield. The pivotal decision is whether the 6 joins the press or drops and protects the back four. That simply isn't Mac's game.



Far too often when he plays as a 6 he ends up ahead of the ball. That means there is no link between defence and the midfield. We have two 6's in Mac and Endo who will post good numbers because their instinct is to press aggressively.



That is fine when you look at the numbers but it is like Rugby how many tackles a player makes isn't the main thing it is how many tackles they miss that defines how a game plays out. There aren't numbers for how many times the defence or midfield becomes unstuck because the six has made a poor decision and is out of position.



There are stats above showing that Mac is posting better numbers than Rodri. That shows the problem. Rodri is the glue that binds City together. The number of times he slows down a transition by just being in the right place to block a passing lane or to jockey a player isn't shown in the stats but is crucial. He solidifies the centre of the pitch and stops counters, he makes City much harder to playthrough. Again there aren't stats for that.



Obivously we disagree so don't want to labour the discussion as I doubt we'll get anywhere but a couple of pointsFirst no stats should be used without context (I've posted that a lot on this site but people still think if you cite stats you don't apply any other context) - if I'm a sitting 6 for Everton or some low block team I've got a lot more opportunity to make tackles than if I'm playing in a 70% possession teamStats like tackles and interceptions are indicative rather than some kind of total description of how good or bad a player is... but they also can't be totally dismissed, we can at least say Macallister makes a good amount of defensive actions compared to his peers (and other midfielders that have played for us) .. doesn't tell us where on the pitch he's doing it etc but its not totally dismissibleThere are numbers for everything you're suggesting there aren't .. or a combination of models and numbers.Some of them aren't available for easy to digest public consumption (stuff like control of space, pressures, etc) but they do exist and we know Liverpool use themIf we want to get away from the stats discussion its not black and white .. he has some limitations athletically as a 6 I don't think anyone would argue thatHowever so did Alonso, Pirlo, Jorginho etc etc - and before anyone starts I'm not saying this is his level, I'm pointing out that deep lying midfelders do not have to be destroyers or uber athletes to play in top level teams ... there are different ways to play the position and different set ups to play the position in.Where your argument goes way too far is when you say 'there's no link between defence and midfield' that's simply not true - he's getting on the ball consistently and progressing it really well (this one is a bit easier to use numbers to measure) - I have no clue why you think that to be honest, the rest of your argument I can see where you're coming from but that just doesn't stand up to the eye test or the numbersThe final problem with you and others critiques of him this season is how dominant a team we've been with him as the DLM in our set up ... in the league now (brace yourself here comes a number) we're at +1.08 xg+xa per 90 despite a hard fixture list and spending a chunk of time with 10 or 9 men (if you filter out the 10 and 9 men time we've been pretty much the best team in the league).It's very hard to argue we have this huge whole in the middle of the pitch and a chronic problem at the 6 with a player who 'cant' link defence and attack when a) our DLM is putting up really good on ball and off ball numbers, including progressing the ball from defence to attack, on the surface but also b) the team is putting up dominant numbers/performancesI don't think he's the 'final solution' in the position and maybe we'll find someone better (a fully fit Thiago would be) - but a lot of the candidates who fit the athletic brief more closely would be significantly worse on the ball