Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Quote from: JackWard33
What does glue that holds the team together mean in footballing terms because it reads like cliched bollocks  you know like takes the game by the scruff of the neck that sort of chutney that cant be proved or disproved

If I was to judge it on what youve written here allowing the players around you to play to their potential then hes clearly been excellent

You know what's it about really Jack. I agree with you though the criticism has been over the top from so many.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Lacks any sort of physicality to play in midfield. Got the chance to play in his favourite position today and he was invisible. Like others have said weve not done him any favours by playing him as a holding mid from the day he got here but hes been very underwhelming
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Quote from: JackWard33
What does glue that holds the team together mean in footballing terms because it reads like cliched bollocks  you know like takes the game by the scruff of the neck that sort of chutney that cant be proved or disproved

If I was to judge it on what youve written here allowing the players around you to play to their potential then hes clearly been excellent

Hes been excellent?

Do you actually watch any games or just look at stats.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Can't be playing 3 physically average players in midfield and expecting to compete in a game like this. He's not been good in the blood and thunder of tough away games where the opposition want to scrap for every single ball, and it was compounded today by sticking him alongside two other slow players. You can maybe carry two in a home game where you'll dominate the ball, but away from home you can probably only carry 1 (if any).

Did he win a single duel today? I saw him and Endo were 0/9 in the first half, not sure in the second, and he didn't win a single tackle. He's also just that little bit too easy to harry off the ball to be honest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Quote from: harryc
Hes been excellent?

Do you actually watch any games or just look at stats.

I do thanks  and I havent posted any stats but carry on

I dont think he was great tonight obviously - but then that applies to all of them
Plus he was played out of position for the first half (see what I did there )
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Quote from: harryc
Hes been excellent?

Do you actually watch any games or just look at stats.

Yes, he has been good, his stats compare well to anyone if you care to look it up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Quote from: JackWard33
I do thanks  and I havent posted any stats but carry on

There are stats on the other page where he compares very well with the likes of Rice, Rodri and Guimaraes.
