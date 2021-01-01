« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:48:41 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:34:25 am
Yup.  Even weirder is folks in the Fallout Shelter thread going on about how terribly people are behaving in the player threads, as if 1) they're better fans because they're never critical about anything player-related, and 2) the posters they're complaining about in the player threads can't read what they're saying in the Fallout Shelter thread too.

Our brilliant forward misses an absolute sitter and costs us 2 points, people moan... welcome to pubs, cars, buses, living rooms and trains after the game across the country. But on RAWK it's an outrage.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:50:06 am
Its interesting to see the Fabinho comparisons. MacAliister is nothing like Fabinho as a number 6 and almost certainty never will be. What we dont know is if MacAllister is playing as a 6 as design or as a sticking plaster until a 6 is bought or brought through (e.g. Bajcetic).

A lot of people are assuming Klopp wants a Fabinho style 6. Maybe he does. Maybe he doesnt. I dont think Endo is that type of 6 for example. I dont necessarily think Caicedo would have been either.

Klopp has changed what our 8s do over time. Does that change in the role of the number 8 dictate changes in what he wants from a 6? Equally does the inverted role for Trent affect what you want from an 6 in this current system?

I dont know the answers to any of the above but they are probably part of what wed need to know before understanding if MacAllister was always bought primarily to play 6. If he was (or wasnt) hes always going to need time to adapt. Hes generally been ok. Sometimes worse than that. Sometimes better.

Over time hed need to improve in the role for him to be effective. Both on and off the ball. My biggest concern is on the ball currently. He adds some progressive passing in that position but he also adds an element of risk. Hes given a ball away in dangerous situations a fair few times. Im sure Klopp and the team are working with him on improvements. I think hell get better in time. Im just not so sure as others that the improvement will come about from buying a 6 and him playing as an 8. I think he may have been bought with an eye on him adapting to become the long term solution at 6.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:51:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:34:25 am
Yup.  Even weirder is folks in the Fallout Shelter thread going on about how terribly people are behaving in the player threads, as if 1) they're better fans because they're never critical about anything player-related, and 2) the posters they're complaining about in the player threads can't read what they're saying in the Fallout Shelter thread too.

Jeez, or perhaps people are just trying persuade people to look at things in a slightly different way. As a fan base we generally seem to spend huge amounts of time on the negative rather than looking at things in a different way. It's why I put that article above in the thread. While acknowledging there are certain disadvantages about this player as a 6, he is actually doing a lot of things well, that people are not seeing. But sometimes its hard to get people to actually converse as they are completely set in their original view. It's a reason why I watch videos and articles as sometimes they point out things that people can miss otherwise. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:00:23 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:51:33 am
Jeez, or perhaps people are just trying persuade people to look at things in a slightly different way. As a fan base we generally seem to spend huge amounts of time on the negative rather than looking at things in a different way. It's why I put that article above in the thread. While acknowledging there are certain disadvantages about this player as a 6, he is actually doing a lot of things well, that people are not seeing. But sometimes its hard to get people to actually converse as they are completely set in their original view. It's a reason why I watch videos and articles as sometimes they point out things that people can miss otherwise.

I dunno, after good results there's huge positivity on RAWK and optimism. The pendulum swings the other way after bad results. Mac is just being caught in that a little bit. That said he's had at least one stinker this season (not his fault, Klopp should never have selected him having played at 3600 metres 3 days before) and people's perceptions do get set by that sort of thing so you're definitely right to offer counter evidence. You can see it's not just Mac though right? After bad results, players get criticised.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:02:26 am
People will always look at Mac Allister with their skewed view on what they think we wanted to do in the summer rather than what we ended up doing and now running with. Like Klopp is handicaped in some way, Klopp is very much a key cog in all the decisions we make with respect to the team.

I've seen people bemoan his lack of recovery pace as a contributing factor in the goal Luton scored, this is not how Klopp sees it, he sees us failing to win multiple duels where we could have stopped the counter, rather than our 6 being able to get back.

The complete irony of talking about recovery pace with Fabinho in the mix when he was abysmal at tracking back when he was beaten.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:08:12 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:00:23 am
I dunno, after good results there's huge positivity on RAWK and optimism. The pendulum swings the other way after bad results. Mac is just being caught in that a little bit. That said he's had at least one stinker this season (not his fault, Klopp should never have selected him having played at 3600 metres 3 days before) and people's perceptions do get set by that sort of thing so you're definitely right to offer counter evidence. You can see it's not just Mac though right? After bad results, players get criticised.

Yes of course I get that. You only have to look at the Nunez thread to see that other players get it as well. Although what amazed about the reaction from Sunday was that Macca got it more than Dom for example, who was just anonymous on the day. It just feels that certain players are highlighted more, while others don't get the same critical view when they have a stinker.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:09:29 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:02:26 am
People will always look at Mac Allister with their skewed view on what they think we wanted to do in the summer rather than what we ended up doing and now running with. Like Klopp is handicaped in some way, Klopp is very much a key cog in all the decisions we make with respect to the team.

I've seen people bemoan his lack of recovery pace as a contributing factor in the goal Luton scored, this is not how Klopp sees it, he sees us failing to win multiple duels where we could have stopped the counter, rather than our 6 being able to get back.

The complete irony of talking about recovery pace with Fabinho in the mix when he was abysmal at tracking back when he was beaten.

Is that one season or across his liverpool career?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:10:20 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:09:29 am
Is that one season or across his liverpool career?

As long as I can remember he jogged back, in his peak it was hard to get past him though!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:08:12 am
Yes of course I get that. You only have to look at the Nunez thread to see that other players get it as well. Although what amazed about the reaction from Sunday was that Macca got it more than Dom for example, who was just anonymous on the day. It just feels that certain players are highlighted more, while others don't get the same critical view when they have a stinker.

Think the difference there is their roles.  You can see Mac Allister struggle on their goal and we all know he's playing out of position.  Szobo was basically anonymous and barely did anything of note, so he wasn't noticed as much.  Plus everyone loves him after his brilliant start, so will cut him more slack.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:15:21 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Think the difference there is their roles.  You can see Mac Allister struggle on their goal and we all know he's playing out of position.  Szobo was basically anonymous and barely did anything of note, so he wasn't noticed as much.  Plus everyone loves him after his brilliant start, so will cut him more slack.

I am sure that is true but I tend to have the view that when a player is playing in a position which is not his natural one, then I tend to cut them more slack as they have a much harder job to learn. Say nothing of the fact that all these new players haven't had much playing time together anyway wherever they play. This is very much a team in development, should Klopp continue to play this way it will be interesting how he adjusts the team, depending on who we are playing. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:10:20 am
As long as I can remember he jogged back, in his peak it was hard to get past him though!

So did we really hype up a DM with no recovery pace as the best in the world for years?

Fabinho was never ever the quickest player but perceptions of our players differ wildly once theyve left. He tracked back exceptionally well, so much so that he was praised year in year out for how incredible he was at shielding that back 4. He actually played relatively high up the pitch for a 6 because we operate with such a high line and he didnt just set up camp infront of our back 4, you cannot do that without getting back well.

His last season was awful and ive watched Fab since he was still at Monaco, I was there backing him while people slated him after that Arsenal game in his first season insisting he will show his level given time, he was great at getting back and it showed in our midfield time and again, a massive physical frop off in his last season doesnt change that
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:21:45 am
The tribalism about who we are and aren't allowed to criticise is so dull. It's a forum, we're fans, what we say makes no difference to anything, we're allowed to criticise players, Klopp or the owners. As long as it's reasoned out, it's all good.

Ask Rafa if what the fans say matters. He was hounded out by a media campaign that brainwashed a significant section of the fanbase.

We have already had it with Jurgen. We have had the sky mob constantly criticising the way he plays a high line with a section of our fanbase now doing the same. Yet poster boy Postecoglu has his entire defence on the halfway line with 9 men and it is a breath of fresh air according to the same pundits.

Same thing with the get Trent into midfield campaign by the pundits. We now have a significant section of our fanbase parroting that line. It is dangerous and undermines the manager.

We have a clear issue here. Whilst Mac Allister is clearly a talented player he simply does not have the skill set to play as a single 6 for Klopp or for any manager that wants to play an aggressive possession-based game in which you look to create overloads against a low block.

The poster is trying to suggest that the real issues are twofold. It is the fan's overblown expectations and the manager's tactics that are the problem. The first is quite frankly absurd. Having the athleticism and defensive nous to cover counterattacks is an absolute pre-requisite of playing as a single 6 for a top side. It isn't a nice addition or a luxury, it is the absolute core of the role.

In an ideal world, you bring in a Rodri-Rice type who has pretty much everything. If not the one thing you cannot do is to compromise on the ability of a defensive midfield player to defend, especially when in possession he is playing in a double pivot with a playmaker of the ability of Trent.

The second one is even worse for me. The suggestion that Klopp's tactics are in any way suicidal. Playing high-risk reward football in a League in which you are competing with City is pretty much the only way you will ever finish above them. How else are you ever going to break down a low block away from home. You need to even up the numbers, push players on, create overloads and pen teams in.

That requires someone in the 6 role who can kill counterattacks. Someone with the positional discipline, the ability to sense danger and above all the athleticism to snuff out the transitions. The answer isn't to lower fans expectations or to play sterile football. The answer is to do what pretty much every other top side does which is to have a 6 capable of stopping transitions.

The best bit was him bringing up Rodri and suggesting that he isn't that quick but that it is somehow Ped's tactics. Well in that case they wouldn't have had a problem when Rodri missed games whilst suspended.

Going back to expectations. I wonder what the poster would have thought when fans wanted the likes of Karius or Lovren replacing. Would he have said it was pointless because the likes of Virg or Ali would still get criticised or would he have blamed it on the manager's tactics?

It is pretty simple for me the sole 6 is of fundamental importance in modern football. We have seen what happens when you make do with a fundamental position with Karius or when we played CM's as centre backs. It doesn't work. For me we need to bite the bullet and bring in a top DM capable of playing as a single 6.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:28:23 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
So did we really hype up a DM with no recovery pace as the best in the world for years?

Fabinho was never ever the quickest player but perceptions of our players differ wildly once theyve left. He tracked back exceptionally well, so much so that he was praised year in year out for how incredible he was at shielding that back 4. He actually played relatively high up the pitch for a 6 because we operate with such a high line and he didnt just set up camp infront of our back 4, you cannot do that without getting back well.

His last season was awful and ive watched Fab since he was still at Monaco, I was there backing him while people slated him after that Arsenal game in his first season insisting he will show his level given time, he was great at getting back and it showed in our midfield time and again, a massive physical frop off in his last season doesnt change that

I didn't say he didn't have recovery pace, I said he didn't track back.

You could be right, it could be skewed after the season before he left where it was like watching a 40 year old with divers boots on. However I always though Fabinho benefited from Gini and Henderson providing huge amounts of legs/energy in closing down space and when they slowed down Fabinho was exposed more. Was it the regression of our press or the regression of Fabinho himself? Maybe a bit of both. We played a high line and Fabinho was an elite front foot ball winner allowing us to keep up posession, never thought of him as a Kante/Masher type chaser of lost causes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:28:38 am
The fans got Rafa sacked after being 'brainwashed' by the media? And so no one should ever express a remotely negative opinion about the performance of anyone involved with the club unless it's the owners? What absolute nonsense.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:34:06 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
Ask Rafa if what the fans say matters. He was hounded out by a media campaign that brainwashed a significant section of the fanbase.

We have already had it with Jurgen. We have had the sky mob constantly criticising the way he plays a high line with a section of our fanbase now doing the same. Yet poster boy Postecoglu has his entire defence on the halfway line with 9 men and it is a breath of fresh air according to the same pundits.

Same thing with the get Trent into midfield campaign by the pundits. We now have a significant section of our fanbase parroting that line. It is dangerous and undermines the manager.

We have a clear issue here. Whilst Mac Allister is clearly a talented player he simply does not have the skill set to play as a single 6 for Klopp or for any manager that wants to play an aggressive possession-based game in which you look to create overloads against a low block.

The poster is trying to suggest that the real issues are twofold. It is the fan's overblown expectations and the manager's tactics that are the problem. The first is quite frankly absurd. Having the athleticism and defensive nous to cover counterattacks is an absolute pre-requisite of playing as a single 6 for a top side. It isn't a nice addition or a luxury, it is the absolute core of the role.

In an ideal world, you bring in a Rodri-Rice type who has pretty much everything. If not the one thing you cannot do is to compromise on the ability of a defensive midfield player to defend, especially when in possession he is playing in a double pivot with a playmaker of the ability of Trent.

The second one is even worse for me. The suggestion that Klopp's tactics are in any way suicidal. Playing high-risk reward football in a League in which you are competing with City is pretty much the only way you will ever finish above them. How else are you ever going to break down a low block away from home. You need to even up the numbers, push players on, create overloads and pen teams in.

That requires someone in the 6 role who can kill counterattacks. Someone with the positional discipline, the ability to sense danger and above all the athleticism to snuff out the transitions. The answer isn't to lower fans expectations or to play sterile football. The answer is to do what pretty much every other top side does which is to have a 6 capable of stopping transitions.

The best bit was him bringing up Rodri and suggesting that he isn't that quick but that it is somehow Ped's tactics. Well in that case they wouldn't have had a problem when Rodri missed games whilst suspended.

Going back to expectations. I wonder what the poster would have thought when fans wanted the likes of Karius or Lovren replacing. Would he have said it was pointless because the likes of Virg or Ali would still get criticised or would he have blamed it on the manager's tactics?

It is pretty simple for me the sole 6 is of fundamental importance in modern football. We have seen what happens when you make do with a fundamental position with Karius or when we played CM's as centre backs. It doesn't work. For me we need to bite the bullet and bring in a top DM capable of playing as a single 6.   

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:34:06 am


It's simple tubby we should have got Ndidi who just wins the ball and passes it to Trent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:35:58 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:28:38 am
The fans got Rafa sacked after being 'brainwashed' by the media? And so no one should ever express a remotely negative opinion about the performance of anyone involved with the club unless it's the owners? What absolute nonsense.

Accusing the manager of playing suicidally isn't a 'remotely negative opinion'. It is an out-and-out attack on the manager's tactics and coaching ability. It is parroting what the pundits say and above all has no basis in reality.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:39:59 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:28:23 am
I didn't say he didn't have recovery pace, I said he didn't track back.

You could be right, it could be skewed after the season before he left where it was like watching a 40 year old with divers boots on. However I always though Fabinho benefited from Gini and Henderson providing huge amounts of legs/energy in closing down space and when they slowed down Fabinho was exposed more. Was it the regression of our press or the regression of Fabinho himself? Maybe a bit of both. We played a high line and Fabinho was an elite front foot ball winner allowing us to keep up posession, never thought of him as a Kante/Masher type chaser of lost causes.

Refuse to believe we dubbed a 6 who didnt track back as the best 6 in the world but thats just how I view it to be honest.

He was helped by legs in midfield but that applies to every 6 in the history of the game. No one is anchoring one area of the field single handedly
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:48:41 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:02:26 am
People will always look at Mac Allister with their skewed view on what they think we wanted to do in the summer rather than what we ended up doing and now running with. Like Klopp is handicaped in some way, Klopp is very much a key cog in all the decisions we make with respect to the team.

I've seen people bemoan his lack of recovery pace as a contributing factor in the goal Luton scored, this is not how Klopp sees it, he sees us failing to win multiple duels where we could have stopped the counter, rather than our 6 being able to get back.

The complete irony of talking about recovery pace with Fabinho in the mix when he was abysmal at tracking back when he was beaten.

There are a number of things a single 6 needs.

Positional discipline, an ability to sense danger, being elite in 1v1 situations and then if you are lacking in any of the above departments then you need elite recovery pace to get you out of trouble.

In his pomp, Fabinho was elite in the first three and had decent recovery pace. The issue with Mac Allister is that he isn't a defensively-minded player. Doesn't excel in the first three categories and doesn't have the pace to get himself or the team out of trouble.

Unfortunately that then affects the rest of the team. As Klopp said first half the counter press was nonexistent and we did lose duels for their goal. The issue though for me is that players are less likely to be aggressive in their pressing and more likely to lose duels when they don't have a natural 6 covering them. It is counterintuitive, without a natural 6 you need to be more aggressive and win more duels but you end up dropping and being passive.     
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:53:06 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:26:48 am
I think what our fans want the 6 to be is almost impossible to actually get. Big, fast, aggressive but also press resistant and can progress the ball. Maybe even chip in with a goal or two. Like who does that actually describe in world football at this level? There's a reason Caicedo at £115m or whatever actually made some sense for us to do in that aside from him there's basically no one. Rodri actually isn't all that fast, Pep just doesn't play as suicidally as we do. Think whoever replaces Mac in the position is going to get the same abuse. Endo certainly isn't going to be any better in most of the play.

Who says they have to be all of those things? Fabinho was never quick. We need someone to do all the off the ball work between the lines. City have Rodri, Arsenal have Rice, Chelsea have Caicedo, Spurs have Bissouma. They're all different players but they play that role
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:53:23 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:45:33 am
An interesting piece on Macca by David Lynch.

https://t.co/XlwqyykRJf

The comparative numbers are good for him given he's playing out of his comfort zone. He might even get better or we could get a more natural holding midfielder, up to Jürgen & Co I guess..

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:48:41 am
There are a number of things a single 6 needs.

Positional discipline, an ability to sense danger, being elite in 1v1 situations and then if you are lacking in any of the above departments then you need elite recovery pace to get you out of trouble.

In his pomp, Fabinho was elite in the first three and had decent recovery pace. The issue with Mac Allister is that he isn't a defensively-minded player. Doesn't excel in the first three categories and doesn't have the pace to get himself or the team out of trouble.

Unfortunately that then affects the rest of the team. As Klopp said first half the counter press was nonexistent and we did lose duels for their goal. The issue though for me is that players are less likely to be aggressive in their pressing and more likely to lose duels when they don't have a natural 6 covering them. It is counterintuitive, without a natural 6 you need to be more aggressive and win more duels but you end up dropping and being passive.   

I'm not sure it does affect the rest of the team because the lack of counter press would be evident in every game he plays and Luton was the first time we weren't posting high pressing numbers (which are massively up on last season).

We as a club overlook Trent's lack of defensive nous whilst playing a defensive position because of what he brings on the ball, why is Mac Allister so different? When Caicedo/Lavia fell through did we have a rethink and look at every aspect of a 6 (not just the defensive bits you rightly point out, but the offensive parts of it as well) and decide the sum of the parts of Gravenberch, Szobo and Mac Allister is better than a defensive monster who is very weak on the ball.

Let's not be silly here though, I'd have loved Caicedo here, he would have improved our midfield. We can always improve but this mythical 6 who does the defensive bits you say, and all the offensive/posession bits as well are a bit of a unicorn player and I doubt there are many out there and are/were available. I'm sure we are looking though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:57:53 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 11:53:23 am
The comparative numbers are good for him given he's playing out of his comfort zone. He might even get better or we could get a more natural holding midfielder, up to Jürgen & Co I guess..



Exactly, Klopp obviously rates him, perhaps he feels he can do a job there this season before we bring in a specialist number 6 later. I take Al's points about the physical aspect of the role but perhaps adjustments can be made, to make those less visible against certain teams.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:13:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:57:09 am
I'm not sure it does affect the rest of the team because the lack of counter press would be evident in every game he plays and Luton was the first time we weren't posting high pressing numbers (which are massively up on last season).

We as a club overlook Trent's lack of defensive nous whilst playing a defensive position because of what he brings on the ball, why is Mac Allister so different? When Caicedo/Lavia fell through did we have a rethink and look at every aspect of a 6 (not just the defensive bits you rightly point out, but the offensive parts of it as well) and decide the sum of the parts of Gravenberch, Szobo and Mac Allister is better than a defensive monster who is very weak on the ball.

Let's not be silly here though, I'd have loved Caicedo here, he would have improved our midfield. We can always improve but this mythical 6 who does the defensive bits you say, and all the offensive/posession bits as well are a bit of a unicorn player and I doubt there are many out there and are/were available. I'm sure we are looking though.

Luton was different because they were the first team who point-blank refused to come out and play. They just sat in and drew us up the pitch. Our pressing is much better when teams try and play out from the back against us. I mean look at Forest the goals came from them trying to attack and us winning the ball and countering.

You make a good point about Trent although the criticism of his defending is massively overblown. The problem for me is the lack of balance. Playing both Trent and Mac is overkill in terms of playmaking but also leaves us without a defensively-minded 6.

I think you have to look for a so-called unicorn though. I mean if someone said you could get a keeper who was excellent in possession, brilliant at coming off his line, a great shot-stopper and good at collecting crosses you would say you were asking for too much. Same with Virg imagine getting a centre-back who was unbeatable in the air and impossible to dribble past as well as being a leader and great on the ball.

I think the harsh reality is that if you want to win this League then you need elite players in the really important positions. The way the game is played these days that diamond of the keeper, two centre backs and 6 is absolutely fundamental. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:14:53 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:57:53 am
Exactly, Klopp obviously rates him, perhaps he feels he can do a job there this season before we bring in a specialist number 6 later. I take Al's points about the physical aspect of the role but perhaps adjustments can be made, to make those less visible against certain teams.

We are making the adjustments by playing multi-functional 8's and playing Trent as an auxiliary 6, it's a movement away from specialization to versatility and has Pepijin fingerprints all over it. How happy Jürgen currently is with this and/or whether he feels a need to return to more rigidity will be informed by the results up to around the new year I'm guessing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:38:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:35:58 am
Accusing the manager of playing suicidally isn't a 'remotely negative opinion'. It is an out-and-out attack on the manager's tactics and coaching ability. It is parroting what the pundits say and above all has no basis in reality.
Yeah, so? This is a public forum, anyone should be able to express whatever opinion they want about the team as long as it doesn't get personal, and that includes criticising the tactics if they want. This mostly isn't conjured up through mind control by random pundits but through what people see from watching the team every week for years with their own eyes. The fact it isn't your opinion does not mean it isn't rooted in reality, if you disagree then you're free to say so and provide evidence for a counterpoint.

Because by your measure, how is criticism of any tactical moves or player performances not "an out-and-out attack on the manager's tactics and coaching ability"? It's absurd, not to mention the delusions of grandeur. RAWK has what, two or three hundred regular posters, of which maybe 50 post most days? 99% of the fanbase don't even know it exists. The idea someone posting something here will have any influence on how the team operates is what has no basis in reality.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:43:12 pm
But to get back to the main point, Mac Allister isn't a holding midfielder and he's being wasted a bit by being played further back, even if he is able to fill in better than our other midfielders. It's simply pointless to judge him at this stage of his Liverpool career.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:50:06 am
Its interesting to see the Fabinho comparisons. MacAliister is nothing like Fabinho as a number 6 and almost certainty never will be. What we dont know is if MacAllister is playing as a 6 as design or as a sticking plaster until a 6 is bought or brought through (e.g. Bajcetic).

A lot of people are assuming Klopp wants a Fabinho style 6. Maybe he does. Maybe he doesnt. I dont think Endo is that type of 6 for example. I dont necessarily think Caicedo would have been either.

Klopp has changed what our 8s do over time. Does that change in the role of the number 8 dictate changes in what he wants from a 6? Equally does the inverted role for Trent affect what you want from an 6 in this current system?

I dont know the answers to any of the above but they are probably part of what wed need to know before understanding if MacAllister was always bought primarily to play 6. If he was (or wasnt) hes always going to need time to adapt. Hes generally been ok. Sometimes worse than that. Sometimes better.

Over time hed need to improve in the role for him to be effective. Both on and off the ball. My biggest concern is on the ball currently. He adds some progressive passing in that position but he also adds an element of risk. Hes given a ball away in dangerous situations a fair few times. Im sure Klopp and the team are working with him on improvements. I think hell get better in time. Im just not so sure as others that the improvement will come about from buying a 6 and him playing as an 8. I think he may have been bought with an eye on him adapting to become the long term solution at 6.
The right side has supposed be the playmaker the in the Midfield over Klopp type. The left was sit more next the 6 help protected counter and be a buildup player as the Full Backs over lap.
Now the Left Side is more playing in the half space making box rules, creating a little, help keep possession is still part of more. RB now helps protect the counter more then overlap.
Attack was
CB-CB
6-8-LB(Can move a up a line)
RB-RS8-Firmino-Mane
Salah
It is now
CB-CB
RB-6-LB(can still move a up a line at times)
RW-8-8-LW
9

Obv players will interchange but that closer to what the heat maps and where most of the touches are
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 09:49:14 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:43:12 pm
But to get back to the main point, Mac Allister isn't a holding midfielder and he's being wasted a bit by being played further back, even if he is able to fill in better than our other midfielders. It's simply pointless to judge him at this stage of his Liverpool career.

How is he not a holding midfielder though when hes played almost every minute there, his numbers are great and weve put up elite numbers as a team?
Is there a special club he needs to join? A tattoo he needs to get?

If we did judge him at this stage it would be v positively - hes been excellent
Maybe its a semantic problem  maybe if we all called his position a deep lying midfielder peoples heads would stop exploding
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 10:39:58 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:49:14 am
How is he not a holding midfielder though when hes played almost every minute there, his numbers are great and weve put up elite numbers as a team?
Is there a special club he needs to join? A tattoo he needs to get?

If we did judge him at this stage it would be v positively - hes been excellent
Maybe its a semantic problem  maybe if we all called his position a deep lying midfielder peoples heads would stop exploding

I think 2 things are true. He's been very good defensively and when the press works we're good with him at 6, whatever we call him. And yet at the same time we're a glass canon* with him defensively. That is, when the press works we're good but if we get turned the other way and have to 'get back in' we're in trouble. Given that at our best we had extremely high levels of athleticism in midfield (and that includes Fabinho before he fell off a cliff) I think it's reasonable to notice the relative lack of it from Macallister in certain situations.

*Sometimes this phrase is used to distinguish between attacking and defending aspects, I'm using it to distinguish between 2 sides of our defending game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 11:08:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:49:14 am
How is he not a holding midfielder though when hes played almost every minute there, his numbers are great and weve put up elite numbers as a team?
Is there a special club he needs to join? A tattoo he needs to get?

If we did judge him at this stage it would be v positively - hes been excellent
Maybe its a semantic problem  maybe if we all called his position a deep lying midfielder peoples heads would stop exploding

What I have found odd is that belief that by just signing a defensive midfielder, this player would automatically stop all attacks and address all issues. Defensive midfield roles are important, but its the system more often than not that solves defensive issues in the main, not individual players.

That said, I question whether Mac Allister is a good enough playmaker in a single pivot, have found that he isnt as comfortable when pressed as others. Overall though he has been decent and his off the ball supposed issue has been overblown.
