The tribalism about who we are and aren't allowed to criticise is so dull. It's a forum, we're fans, what we say makes no difference to anything, we're allowed to criticise players, Klopp or the owners. As long as it's reasoned out, it's all good.



Ask Rafa if what the fans say matters. He was hounded out by a media campaign that brainwashed a significant section of the fanbase.We have already had it with Jurgen. We have had the sky mob constantly criticising the way he plays a high line with a section of our fanbase now doing the same. Yet poster boy Postecoglu has his entire defence on the halfway line with 9 men and it is a breath of fresh air according to the same pundits.Same thing with the get Trent into midfield campaign by the pundits. We now have a significant section of our fanbase parroting that line. It is dangerous and undermines the manager.We have a clear issue here. Whilst Mac Allister is clearly a talented player he simply does not have the skill set to play as a single 6 for Klopp or for any manager that wants to play an aggressive possession-based game in which you look to create overloads against a low block.The poster is trying to suggest that the real issues are twofold. It is the fan's overblown expectations and the manager's tactics that are the problem. The first is quite frankly absurd. Having the athleticism and defensive nous to cover counterattacks is an absolute pre-requisite of playing as a single 6 for a top side. It isn't a nice addition or a luxury, it is the absolute core of the role.In an ideal world, you bring in a Rodri-Rice type who has pretty much everything. If not the one thing you cannot do is to compromise on the ability of a defensive midfield player to defend, especially when in possession he is playing in a double pivot with a playmaker of the ability of Trent.The second one is even worse for me. The suggestion that Klopp's tactics are in any way suicidal. Playing high-risk reward football in a League in which you are competing with City is pretty much the only way you will ever finish above them. How else are you ever going to break down a low block away from home. You need to even up the numbers, push players on, create overloads and pen teams in.That requires someone in the 6 role who can kill counterattacks. Someone with the positional discipline, the ability to sense danger and above all the athleticism to snuff out the transitions. The answer isn't to lower fans expectations or to play sterile football. The answer is to do what pretty much every other top side does which is to have a 6 capable of stopping transitions.The best bit was him bringing up Rodri and suggesting that he isn't that quick but that it is somehow Ped's tactics. Well in that case they wouldn't have had a problem when Rodri missed games whilst suspended.Going back to expectations. I wonder what the poster would have thought when fans wanted the likes of Karius or Lovren replacing. Would he have said it was pointless because the likes of Virg or Ali would still get criticised or would he have blamed it on the manager's tactics?It is pretty simple for me the sole 6 is of fundamental importance in modern football. We have seen what happens when you make do with a fundamental position with Karius or when we played CM's as centre backs. It doesn't work. For me we need to bite the bullet and bring in a top DM capable of playing as a single 6.