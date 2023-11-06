« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

plus playing in his preferred position
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
plus playing in his preferred position

Exactly. I mean I can't wait to see Macca play in a position that really suits him. I think he will surprise some people and we need competition all around the team as we go through the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He never had pace or athleticism, those were the 2 words I highlighted.

Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Is Brazil the Premier League?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.

Another player whos career disappeared after moving to Chelsea.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Is Brazil the Premier League?

Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.
He was very quick mentally in terms positioning himself correctly and anticipating danger early. As such, teams rarely got the chance to test his pace.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Fab was one of those players who was quicker the further he ran.  Not particularly nimble or quick over short distances, but he made up for that with his Inspector Gadget legs and smart positioning.

If you're slow AND small, it's a lot tougher.
Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.

But I think I'm agreeing with you that Mac is not a 6 despite the stats.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
But I think I'm agreeing with you that Mac is not a 6 despite the stats.
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.
He was though, albeit in a double pivot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.

Sigh. He will be a different player when he is played in his correct position once we have a proper 6 sorted. If we want to compete we will need all these players wherever they play; and in some parts of the season teams will be changed, from time to time to give other players a rest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He was though, albeit in a double pivot.
So has Alexis
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
So has Alexis

But he wasn't the destroyer in the pivot.  Fab was in his.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
So has Alexis

Their roles were completely different though. Mac Allister is an attacking player who dropped deeper to find space and when he played deeper he was the playmaker, with a defensive midfield player alongside him. Fabinho was a defender who was converted to a volante. Whilst Mac was the playmaker in a double pivot, Fabinho was the opposite he held whilst Bakayoko was the more attacking box to box player.

Fabinho was a right back who already had the defensive nous, was used to defending 1v1 and sensed danger.

It is far easier for a defender to become a single 6 than it is for an attacking midfield player like MacAllister.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

That's fair, I, just like many others think it's a shame Mac's having to play a position in a system that isn't getting the best out of him and can leave him often exposed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Wasnt even the worst player in midfield yesterday let alone the team as a whole
Exactly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
We might as well just play Endo.

Crazy isnt it. Sign a specialist 6 but instead try and play an 8 there whose game isnt about stopping counters, covering ground or tackling. Hell surely get a game against Brentford. Lets see how he does but it almost feels a bit like it was a desperation signing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
We might as well just play Endo.
I read this as "We might as well just play. End of." Which would have been a nice thing to do yesterday.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Maybe we should play a 4-4-2 Diamond?

Macca on the left, Gravenberch on the right and Szobs in the Attacking mid position and Trent in the Deep lying  #6 role?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He's being played out of position. He hasn't the speed or physicality to play 6.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
I'm still in the we need a proper no6 camp have been since Fabinho lost his legs. Play Mac as a no8 like I'm sure we signed him for and he can fight it out with Jones and Gravy. Szoboszlai is automatic for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Crazy isnt it. Sign a specialist 6 but instead try and play an 8 there whose game isnt about stopping counters, covering ground or tackling. Hell surely get a game against Brentford. Lets see how he does but it almost feels a bit like it was a desperation signing.

I mean it clearly was after the Caicedo and Lavia saga  ;D. Endo just falls between the gaps right now: not trusted in tough games, then in games like Luton we clearly feel we need the extra ball player in Mac Allister.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Mac suspended for Brentford due to 5th yellow card.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Back for City though, think he knew what he was doing. Just need to hope hes fit after the internationals
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Back for City though, think he knew what he was doing. Just need to hope hes fit after the internationals

He'll come back fucked again from South America though having to play the Saturday 12:30 while being asked to put out fires all game while City will target him. He's no Rodri.

Mac's doing his best but if you put Rodri in our team and Mac as their 6 then it's probably the difference between which of us wins the league.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He's being played out of position. He hasn't the speed or physicality to play 6.

He's a better player than Joe Allen but it's like when we signed him and then straight away put him as the DM because Lucas got injured. Straight away he was on a hiding to nothing.

It was the glaring deficiency that needed addressing, certainly after Fabinho left. The hope was Bajcetic would fill the void, but he's a total write off for now (not kicked a ball in the league since about March and won't any time soon).

We obviously knew this and bid for Caicedo but that didn't come off, Lavia was far too much fucking about.

A Caicedo/Rice type signing last summer, instead of Endo who was a stop gap back up, and we'd really be looking the business.Not least as it'd free Mac up.

We signed 3 high quality 8's which is great, but we needed a 6.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
He'll come back fucked again from South America though having to play the Saturday 12:30 while being asked to put out fires all game while City will target him. He's no Rodri.

Mac's doing his best but if you put Rodri in our team and Mac as their 6 then it's probably the difference between which of us wins the league.

Can we just stop this bashing of a player whose not even playing in his normal position, it's just bonkers. Also, all the South Americans will be coming back from games so it's not like any of them will have an advantage over anyone else physically.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Can we just stop this bashing of a player whose not even playing in his normal position, it's just bonkers. Also, all the South Americans will be coming back from games so it's not like any of them will have an advantage over anyone else physically.

I'm not bashing him. I think he's a very good player that's on a bit of a hiding to nothing by being played out of position, especially on 12:30 Saturday away games right after he's played two gruelling games in South America (i.e. Wolves).

He's being hung out to dry at the moment (at least away from home) until we sort the 6 position out properly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
I'm not bashing him. I think he's a very good player that's on a bit of a hiding to nothing by being played out of position, especially on 12:30 Saturday away games right after he's played two gruelling games in South America (i.e. Wolves).

He's being hung out to dry at the moment (at least away from home) until we sort the 6 position out properly.

It's only a temporary move though isn't it? Until we get in a genuine number 6. I mean hopefully we can play him in his normal position on Thursday night, with Endo as the number 6. I have never seen this as a permanent move. If we don't get Andre there will be someone else. He seems to be tough mentally a World Cup winner let's remember I think he will be fine long term.
Crazy isnt it. Sign a specialist 6 but instead try and play an 8 there whose game isnt about stopping counters, covering ground or tackling. Hell surely get a game against Brentford. Lets see how he does but it almost feels a bit like it was a desperation signing.

would like us to bite the bullet with Endo, playing him against Brentford where Mac plays, i think we are wasting Mac by playing him there
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
It's only a temporary move though isn't it? Until we get in a genuine number 6. I mean hopefully we can play him in his normal position on Thursday night, with Endo as the number 6. I have never seen this as a permanent move. If we don't get Andre there will be someone else. He seems to be tough mentally a World Cup winner let's remember I think he will be fine long term.

I think what our fans want the 6 to be is almost impossible to actually get. Big, fast, aggressive but also press resistant and can progress the ball. Maybe even chip in with a goal or two. Like who does that actually describe in world football at this level? There's a reason Caicedo at £115m or whatever actually made some sense for us to do in that aside from him there's basically no one. Rodri actually isn't all that fast, Pep just doesn't play as suicidally as we do. Think whoever replaces Mac in the position is going to get the same abuse. Endo certainly isn't going to be any better in most of the play.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Mac in the 8 puts him in direct competition with Jones and Gravenberch and its not a certainty he comes out on top.

I think Mac is going to remain a 6 for the year. I dont see us bringing in a 6 in January. Well see.
