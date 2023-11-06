He's being played out of position. He hasn't the speed or physicality to play 6.
He's a better player than Joe Allen but it's like when we signed him and then straight away put him as the DM because Lucas got injured. Straight away he was on a hiding to nothing.
It was the glaring deficiency that needed addressing, certainly after Fabinho left. The hope was Bajcetic would fill the void, but he's a total write off for now (not kicked a ball in the league since about March and won't any time soon).
We obviously knew this and bid for Caicedo but that didn't come off, Lavia was far too much fucking about.
A Caicedo/Rice type signing last summer, instead of Endo who was a stop gap back up, and we'd really be looking the business.Not least as it'd free Mac up.
We signed 3 high quality 8's which is great, but we needed a 6.