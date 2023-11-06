It's only a temporary move though isn't it? Until we get in a genuine number 6. I mean hopefully we can play him in his normal position on Thursday night, with Endo as the number 6. I have never seen this as a permanent move. If we don't get Andre there will be someone else. He seems to be tough mentally a World Cup winner let's remember I think he will be fine long term.



I think what our fans want the 6 to be is almost impossible to actually get. Big, fast, aggressive but also press resistant and can progress the ball. Maybe even chip in with a goal or two. Like who does that actually describe in world football at this level? There's a reason Caicedo at £115m or whatever actually made some sense for us to do in that aside from him there's basically no one. Rodri actually isn't all that fast, Pep just doesn't play as suicidally as we do. Think whoever replaces Mac in the position is going to get the same abuse. Endo certainly isn't going to be any better in most of the play.