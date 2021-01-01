« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 100403 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 01:34:01 pm
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

plus playing in his preferred position
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,750
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 01:44:13 pm »
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,175
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm
plus playing in his preferred position

Exactly. I mean I can't wait to see Macca play in a position that really suits him. I think he will surprise some people and we need competition all around the team as we go through the season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:44:13 pm
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 02:16:05 pm »
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,104
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 02:18:05 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 12:03:55 pm
He never had pace or athleticism, those were the 2 words I highlighted.

Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,545
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 02:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:18:05 pm
Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Is Brazil the Premier League?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,202
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.

Another player whos career disappeared after moving to Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,104
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:36:19 pm
Is Brazil the Premier League?

Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.
He was very quick mentally in terms positioning himself correctly and anticipating danger early. As such, teams rarely got the chance to test his pace.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,163
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 03:07:13 pm »
Fab was one of those players who was quicker the further he ran.  Not particularly nimble or quick over short distances, but he made up for that with his Inspector Gadget legs and smart positioning.

If you're slow AND small, it's a lot tougher.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,545
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.

But I think I'm agreeing with you that Mac is not a 6 despite the stats.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:21:02 pm
But I think I'm agreeing with you that Mac is not a 6 despite the stats.
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,427
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 04:27:02 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 03:39:19 pm
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.
He was though, albeit in a double pivot.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,175
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 04:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:16:05 pm
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.

Sigh. He will be a different player when he is played in his correct position once we have a proper 6 sorted. If we want to compete we will need all these players wherever they play; and in some parts of the season teams will be changed, from time to time to give other players a rest.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:27:02 pm
He was though, albeit in a double pivot.
So has Alexis
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,163
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 05:26:23 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
So has Alexis

But he wasn't the destroyer in the pivot.  Fab was in his.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,104
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 05:36:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
So has Alexis

Their roles were completely different though. Mac Allister is an attacking player who dropped deeper to find space and when he played deeper he was the playmaker, with a defensive midfield player alongside him. Fabinho was a defender who was converted to a volante. Whilst Mac was the playmaker in a double pivot, Fabinho was the opposite he held whilst Bakayoko was the more attacking box to box player.

Fabinho was a right back who already had the defensive nous, was used to defending 1v1 and sensed danger.

It is far easier for a defender to become a single 6 than it is for an attacking midfield player like MacAllister.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 07:10:51 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 01:34:01 pm
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

That's fair, I, just like many others think it's a shame Mac's having to play a position in a system that isn't getting the best out of him and can leave him often exposed.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,331
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:05:36 pm
Wasnt even the worst player in midfield yesterday let alone the team as a whole
Exactly.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 07:29:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:55:25 am
We might as well just play Endo.

Crazy isnt it. Sign a specialist 6 but instead try and play an 8 there whose game isnt about stopping counters, covering ground or tackling. Hell surely get a game against Brentford. Lets see how he does but it almost feels a bit like it was a desperation signing.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,427
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:55:25 am
We might as well just play Endo.
I read this as "We might as well just play. End of." Which would have been a nice thing to do yesterday.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,750
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 08:52:51 pm »
Maybe we should play a 4-4-2 Diamond?

Macca on the left, Gravenberch on the right and Szobs in the Attacking mid position and Trent in the Deep lying  #6 role?
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm »
He's being played out of position. He hasn't the speed or physicality to play 6.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm »
I'm still in the we need a proper no6 camp have been since Fabinho lost his legs. Play Mac as a no8 like I'm sure we signed him for and he can fight it out with Jones and Gravy. Szoboszlai is automatic for me.
Logged

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 08:51:02 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:29:07 pm
Crazy isnt it. Sign a specialist 6 but instead try and play an 8 there whose game isnt about stopping counters, covering ground or tackling. Hell surely get a game against Brentford. Lets see how he does but it almost feels a bit like it was a desperation signing.

I mean it clearly was after the Caicedo and Lavia saga  ;D. Endo just falls between the gaps right now: not trusted in tough games, then in games like Luton we clearly feel we need the extra ball player in Mac Allister.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 