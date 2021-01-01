« previous next »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:34:01 pm
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

plus playing in his preferred position
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:44:01 pm
plus playing in his preferred position

Exactly. I mean I can't wait to see Macca play in a position that really suits him. I think he will surprise some people and we need competition all around the team as we go through the season.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:13 pm
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:03:55 pm
He never had pace or athleticism, those were the 2 words I highlighted.

Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:18:05 pm
Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Is Brazil the Premier League?
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:58:22 pm
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.

Another player whos career disappeared after moving to Chelsea.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:36:19 pm
Is Brazil the Premier League?

Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:43:55 pm
Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.
He was very quick mentally in terms positioning himself correctly and anticipating danger early. As such, teams rarely got the chance to test his pace.
Fab was one of those players who was quicker the further he ran.  Not particularly nimble or quick over short distances, but he made up for that with his Inspector Gadget legs and smart positioning.

If you're slow AND small, it's a lot tougher.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:43:55 pm
Well Fabinho was quick enough to play as a centre back in the Premier and was MOTM against Werner one of the quickest forwards. Fabinho in his pomp was quite a bit quicker than Mac is now for me.

But I think I'm agreeing with you that Mac is not a 6 despite the stats.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:21:02 pm
But I think I'm agreeing with you that Mac is not a 6 despite the stats.
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:39:19 pm
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.
He was though, albeit in a double pivot.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:16:05 pm
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.

Sigh. He will be a different player when he is played in his correct position once we have a proper 6 sorted. If we want to compete we will need all these players wherever they play; and in some parts of the season teams will be changed, from time to time to give other players a rest.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:27:02 pm
He was though, albeit in a double pivot.
So has Alexis
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:06:44 pm
So has Alexis

But he wasn't the destroyer in the pivot.  Fab was in his.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:06:44 pm
So has Alexis

Their roles were completely different though. Mac Allister is an attacking player who dropped deeper to find space and when he played deeper he was the playmaker, with a defensive midfield player alongside him. Fabinho was a defender who was converted to a volante. Whilst Mac was the playmaker in a double pivot, Fabinho was the opposite he held whilst Bakayoko was the more attacking box to box player.

Fabinho was a right back who already had the defensive nous, was used to defending 1v1 and sensed danger.

It is far easier for a defender to become a single 6 than it is for an attacking midfield player like MacAllister.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:34:01 pm
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

That's fair, I, just like many others think it's a shame Mac's having to play a position in a system that isn't getting the best out of him and can leave him often exposed.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:05:36 pm
Wasnt even the worst player in midfield yesterday let alone the team as a whole
Exactly.
