Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 99268 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:34:01 pm
Fab had the advantage of joining a better team surrounded by experienced midfielders and a better defensive structure, unlike what Alexis has inherited.

plus playing in his preferred position
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 01:44:13 pm »
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:44:01 pm
plus playing in his preferred position

Exactly. I mean I can't wait to see Macca play in a position that really suits him. I think he will surprise some people and we need competition all around the team as we go through the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:13 pm
Brighton don't play to how we do. Mac playing in a double pivot for them is not the same as playing as the lone #6 with us.

Potter and De Zerbi don't play similar to Klopp at all.
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 02:16:05 pm »
I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.

But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.

Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).

I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:03:55 pm
He never had pace or athleticism, those were the 2 words I highlighted.

Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:18:05 pm
Fabinho was quick enough to play as a full back for Brazil.
Is Brazil the Premier League?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:58:22 pm
Similar to Fabinho at Monaco, he played in a double pivot with Bakayoko.

Another player whos career disappeared after moving to Chelsea.
