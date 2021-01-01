I understand and totally agree with the point that MacAllister hasnt had a proper chance to play in his preferred position, plus the point about Fabinho also not being blessed with great pace or athleticism in his time with us.



But for someone without great physical attributes, MacAllister does give the ball away quite often with loose passes when you'd expect that to be possibly his strongest asset.



Like I said, I'm not criticising the player, I like him, but for me he's 4th choice pick if everyone is fit (unlikely in itself).



I see him as someone who should play solely as an 8, rotating with Gravenberch depending on the opponent and I hope the need for him to play as a DM ends as soon as possible.