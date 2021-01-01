I'm not pointing the finger as I like the player, but yeterday was the second time this season that MacAllister has had an absolute stinker of a game - the other one being the game where he was clearly jetlagged & shouldnt have played - but play he did, and he was absolutely dire.
And whilst in other games he's been generally OK, or played well, everybody can see he isnt a DM - he has neither the pace, strength or athleticism to get back.
So yesterday I asked myself, IF (important word) every midfield player at Liverpool was 100% fit and ready to go, would MacAllister make the strongest XI?
I'd have to say no. As I would pick Szobo, Gravenberch & Thiago ahead of him. Then if we sign Andre in Jan as a dedicated 6 - I'm even less inclined.
I like MacAllister, but I do think people tend to overrate him a bit. He's a good option but not a world class one.