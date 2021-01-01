Does the easy things adequately (sideways/backward passes under no pressure), the moderately difficult things with mixed success (progressive passes) and the difficult things badly (keeping the ball under pressure and breaking up attacks).

Oh for a fit and well Thiago



You do realise that he is not a number 6 for a start, unlike Thiago? But unluckily for him he has drawn the short straw for this position so far. I think on the whole he's done a more than good job, he was excellent against Forest for example. There are issues with him playing here away from home though, his lack of pace can be a problem, especially when players such as Dom have non-existent performances such as yesterday. I think you are also doing a disservice to him in the passing range as well, he is one of the few who can break the lines going forward. But yesterday was difficult as we didn't have a properly functioning midfield. He is also still getting used to his new team mates who have had the big advantage of actually playing in their natural positions.As for Thiago he's made of glass and I don't expect to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. What we need to do is get a good number 6 and then Macca can be played in his more suited position, that will be the best solution long-term.