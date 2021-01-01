« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 98739 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm »
Why was their goal anything to do with Mac Allister? It was a corner, Elliot didnt win the duel no? Then Konate and Kostas dont get back.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,101
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
So, what you do instead? I feel it's expecting a lot of him to do this for most of the season, I would prefer him to be further forward where I think he will be a great asset. You could play Endo in some games would he be good enough though against City for example?

Sign a top quality 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm
Sign a top quality 6.

That goes without saying Al, but we can't do that yet. So what do we do now?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
Why was their goal anything to do with Mac Allister? It was a corner, Elliot didnt win the duel no? Then Konate and Kostas dont get back.

A top quality #6 would've been able to cover the entire width of the pitch on their own, presumably.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,101
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
Why was their goal anything to do with Mac Allister? It was a corner, Elliot didnt win the duel no? Then Konate and Kostas dont get back.

Mac is 10 yards ahead of the ball. Doesn't sense danger and then visibly tries to put the afterburners on but gets nowhere near a meaningful contribution.

He then slams the ball back into the net in frustration.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,101
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm
A top quality #6 would've been able to cover the entire width of the pitch on their own, presumably.

A top quality 6 would be able to make a recovery run and intervene.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm
A top quality 6 would be able to make a recovery run and intervene.
And probably wouldn't be as high up the pitch when Konate was way up.

Andre is coming in January to rectify that (I hope). I don't like Macca as a 6 either, but other than Curtis and Gravenberch I can't see another option until then. And neither one has been thoroughly tested there. I'm sure they've been looked at in training, but we haven't seen it.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm »
Endo against low-block teams could be an option. It seems a bit defensive but would be more effective against the counter (which happens a lot), at least positionally.
Logged

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • I got the ill communication
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm »
I don't think many thought we were overpaying at £35m for a World Cup winner, yet here we are.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm
I don't think many thought we were overpaying at £35m for a World Cup winner, yet here we are.

What does that even mean?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm »

The fact that he is playing this role for us shows how good he is, most midfielders will struggle to do it especially being paired with attack minded players . I hope after January he gets to play at his best position its not his fault we couldn't add a starting defensive midfielder. Everyone saw how good he is playing with Caicedo we took him and we made him our Caciedo it's ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:44:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm
A top quality 6 would be able to make a recovery run and intervene.
Mac Allister going be the deep player in the situation no matter what. Endo would been in the box, Bajcetic also, a taller 6 same thing. It a set piece the smaller types are always back there. It was off a set play. He plays the position pretty well.
Yes he should have done better issue was higher up the pitch it a 3v2 at the half way line.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 03:16:50 am »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • I got the ill communication
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 05:29:34 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm
What does that even mean?

Does the easy things adequately (sideways/backward passes under no pressure), the moderately difficult things with mixed success (progressive passes) and the difficult things badly (keeping the ball under pressure and breaking up attacks).
Oh for a fit and well Thiago  :(
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 06:08:26 am »
Quote from: yes on Today at 05:29:34 am
Does the easy things adequately (sideways/backward passes under no pressure), the moderately difficult things with mixed success (progressive passes) and the difficult things badly (keeping the ball under pressure and breaking up attacks).
Oh for a fit and well Thiago  :(

You do realise that he is not a number 6 for a start, unlike Thiago? But unluckily for him he has drawn the short straw for this position so far. I think on the whole he's done a more than good job, he was excellent against Forest for example. There are issues with him playing here away from home though, his lack of pace can be a problem, especially when players such as Dom have non-existent performances such as yesterday. I think you are also doing a disservice to him in the passing range as well, he is one of the few who can break the lines going forward. But yesterday was difficult as we didn't have a properly functioning midfield. He is also still getting used to his new team mates who have had the big advantage of actually playing in their natural positions.

As for Thiago he's made of glass and I don't expect to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. What we need to do is get a good number 6 and then Macca can be played in his more suited position, that will be the best solution long-term.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm

Andre is coming in January to rectify that (I hope). I don't like Macca as a 6 either, but other than Curtis and Gravenberch I can't see another option until then.

How about the 6 that we actually bought, maybe Klopp doesn't trust him but he's an obvious option.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,227
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Would be less of an issue if Grav or Szob played as actual centre-mids.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 11:05:19 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 10:34:26 am
How about the 6 that we actually bought, maybe Klopp doesn't trust him but he's an obvious option.
Alexis has been poor in away games, played well in home games. Certain people obviously didn't watch him play for Argentina or Brighton before coming to LFC because they would realise that he did sometimes play deep in midfield and was trusted defensively. Stop using the '6 position' as an excuse for his poor performances away from home, most of his bad play is with the ball, not without it.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 11:11:14 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:56:22 am
Would be less of an issue if Grav or Szob played as actual centre-mids.

A very good point and something that could be worked on quite easily. The way we were attacking there was too much space available for Luton to exploit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:11:14 am
A very good point and something that could be worked on quite easily. The way we were attacking there was too much space available for Luton to exploit.
There's always going to be space if we don't get our counter press right under Klopp though, we attack with a lot of players and then try to use that to counter press. Just the way it has and always will be and think it's quite telling that's what he picked out as the problem.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,728
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Its not so much off the ball where he is stifled a bit, its on the ball. With the role he plays he is kind of fixed and you are relying on his passing range, which again isn't his strength. He is tidy on the ball but as a pass and move player. Trying to punch the ball forward through the lines or spread play isn't again what he is good at.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:19:35 am
There's always going to be space if we don't get our counter press right under Klopp though, we attack with a lot of players and then try to use that to counter press. Just the way it has and always will be and think it's quite telling that's what he picked out as the problem.

Yes, but do we need everyone attacking especially with Trent going high as well. Why can't one of the midfielders stay and the other one attack. At least then Macca gets some assistance, Grav and Dom could take it in turns as to who sits and who stays which at least would make it less predictable.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 11:26:08 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:11:14 am
A very good point and something that could be worked on quite easily. The way we were attacking there was too much space available for Luton to exploit.
Our tackling was timid as well. We would have been able to impose our game if we could boss them in that area because that was the only thing that they had.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 11:30:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:21:18 am
Its not so much off the ball where he is stifled a bit, its on the ball. With the role he plays he is kind of fixed and you are relying on his passing range, which again isn't his strength. He is tidy on the ball but as a pass and move player. Trying to punch the ball forward through the lines or spread play isn't again what he is good at.

He can and has put the ball through the lines remember Forest? It's how we set up away from home which seems to give us more problems. But perhaps we need to adjust a bit more.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,101
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 11:35:08 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 11:05:19 am
Alexis has been poor in away games, played well in home games. Certain people obviously didn't watch him play for Argentina or Brighton before coming to LFC because they would realise that he did sometimes play deep in midfield and was trusted defensively. Stop using the '6 position' as an excuse for his poor performances away from home, most of his bad play is with the ball, not without it.

It isn't about playing deep. That isn't the issue. For Brighton when he played deep he had Caicedo alongside him. For Argentina he has Enzo alongside him. The issue is that once Trent drops he is being asked to cover too much space. He needs players around him so he can defend smaller areas.

He simply doesn't have the athleticism to play as a single 6 in our system. It only works if our centre press is on point. The issue is that when you have a six who can't cover then you become reticent to press.
That just makes the situation worse.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:26:04 am
Yes, but do we need everyone attacking especially with Trent going high as well. Why can't one of the midfielders stay and the other one attack. At least then Macca gets some assistance, Grav and Dom could take it in turns as to who sits and who stays which at least would make it less predictable.

Yep the midfield seemed so crowded yet had no options.

When Harvey came on he drifted wide where there was acres of space and delivered 3 top quality crosses, the last of which we got the goal.

I do wonder if Trent should have been told to go more traditional right back and get wide and keep the width.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 