A top quality 6 would be able to make a recovery run and intervene.



And probably wouldn't be as high up the pitch when Konate was way up.Andre is coming in January to rectify that (I hope). I don't like Macca as a 6 either, but other than Curtis and Gravenberch I can't see another option until then. And neither one has been thoroughly tested there. I'm sure they've been looked at in training, but we haven't seen it.