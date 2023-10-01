« previous next »
Been debating him as the 6 today, pre match and post match in the Szoboslai thread but fuck knows why because he's been playing extremely well there

I wanted a dm in the summer but we don't need one based on how he's playing and him and thiago (if he's ever fit) .. or one of the other press resistant midfielders on our books.. fit perfectly in this system
But at the moment you don't need to look beyond Macallister, he's been excellent

Sadly I think some posters / fans can't get the idea of a super athletic / grock like destroyer out of their heads despite our current set up not needing or suiting one
 

I think the issue is the bizarre notion that a six has to be either press-resistant and a deep playmaker or a super athletic grock. The best 6's combine both sets of attributes. The elite 6's are press resistant and can progress the ball as well as being able to cover ground and dominate during transitions.

Quite clearly Mac is a compromise who has bags of the first set of attributes but struggles with the ability to cover ground and dominate during transitions. The gold standard in the Premier League are players like Rodri and Rice who are involved in the build-up at a high level but who are quite simply a level above MacAllister in terms of being able to defend as a single 6.

For me the likes of Mac and Thiago are best suited to the 'Gini' controller role. They are very effective as a six in games like yesterday's or the Derby in which you dominate the opposition but against the top sides we are likely to need a 6 who can protect the back four and above snuff out the transitions. 
Hard to believe this isn't his natural position with how well he's playing there.

Would love to see him back at the number 8 position though. He's an absolute beast there.
I think the issue is the bizarre notion that a six has to be either press-resistant and a deep playmaker or a super athletic grock. The best 6's combine both sets of attributes. The elite 6's are press resistant and can progress the ball as well as being able to cover ground and dominate during transitions.

Quite clearly Mac is a compromise who has bags of the first set of attributes but struggles with the ability to cover ground and dominate during transitions. The gold standard in the Premier League are players like Rodri and Rice who are involved in the build-up at a high level but who are quite simply a level above MacAllister in terms of being able to defend as a single 6.

For me the likes of Mac and Thiago are best suited to the 'Gini' controller role. They are very effective as a six in games like yesterday's or the Derby in which you dominate the opposition but against the top sides we are likely to need a 6 who can protect the back four and above snuff out the transitions. 

You're describing a totally different set up though where we play with a dm and a controller which we're not currently doing - I think you and others need to shift their perspective on what this set up is and the roles we now have in the team

Obviously you compromise a bit on defensive ability with him there compared to an elite athlete (although people are currently way under rating him defensively) but football is a compromise and what he brings far out weighs it (Rodri just isn't a useful comparison for whoever we have there by the way - the kids a freak and might be the best deep lying midfielder goat ... Mac is a better on the ball than Rice so pick your poison)

Just change your view of the team shape and roles - we're not the first team in football history to set up with a play maker at the 6 and athletes next to him
 
We're not the first team in football history to set up with a play maker at the 6 and athletes next to him

We're effectively setting up with two playmakers in a double-pivot in possession with Trent and Mac Allister, no?
We're effectively setting up with two playmakers in a double-pivot in possession with Trent and Mac Allister, no?

Pretty much  ... and everyone works hard off the ball obv - my point is having your passer(s) as deep lying players and runners either side isn't a new idea or something that automacially means you're going to be bad off the ball as a team. I mean we've played 10 league games this season and we're good defensively (if you take out the 10 men spells) so its pretty much proven out having him as the 6 is a significant asset not a problem
Confirmation bias. People have told themselves before the game that he is too easy to bypass, so if it happens once in a game (which it's going to as a lone 6 in a high pressing team) it's easy to say "I told you so" whilst ignoring all the times it didn't happen.

Not at all, I judge the game i'm watching... why would I mention him being bypassed easily in a game it didn't happen in? It makes next to no sense. He's a superb player, but he's bypassed all too easily IMO, it's been seen multiple times this season and it doesn't come down to 'people telling themselves it before a game'.

He has multiple strengths and is a very good midfielder but he shows some of the same problems we've been struggling with in shielding our midfield. Numerous times in our games so far it appears once he's the wrong side of a player, he isn't recovering and fouls them in the process of attempting to get back. It's wonderful to have some bite in midfield but he accumulates a fair few fouls in there and doesn't look great in transition when we lose possession IMO. This is just from what i've watched and I dont go into each game expecting anything, I take each game for what it is but even yesterday, at times he's passed quite easily and is now a booking away from suspension.

Again in many games he works well because we have so much of the ball but there are also a good few sides that could target the space he occupies and cause us major problems. Labelling it confirmation bias with zero attempt to even find out why people formed an opinion (especially regarding a particular game) is just lazy
You're describing a totally different set up though where we play with a dm and a controller which we're not currently doing - I think you and others need to shift their perspective on what this set up is and the roles we now have in the team

Obviously you compromise a bit on defensive ability with him there compared to an elite athlete (although people are currently way under rating him defensively) but football is a compromise and what he brings far out weighs it (Rodri just isn't a useful comparison for whoever we have there by the way - the kids a freak and might be the best deep lying midfielder goat ... Mac is a better on the ball than Rice so pick your poison)

Just change your view of the team shape and roles - we're not the first team in football history to set up with a play maker at the 6 and athletes next to him
 

There are a couple of things. We aren't just playing with a playmaker at 6 though. In possession we are playing with two playmakers in Trent and Mac. Arguably that is overkill in terms of build up play but lacking in defensive stability especially during transitions when Trent drops.

The other is that this clearly isn't the way Klopp intended setting us up. For me if we had Fabinho or Henderson then Mac would be playing the controller role. Likewise if we had signed any of Caicedo, Lavia or Andre.

It works against the teams we dominate in midfield but there have to be question marks against the better teams. For me the better teams will look to target Mac both in possession and during the transitions.

As for Rice. I would say a pairing of Trent and Rice would be more than good enough in terms of ball progression.
His best game I thought, won loads.
We're effectively setting up with two playmakers in a double-pivot in possession with Trent and Mac Allister, no?

Correct, this notion of lone no.6 is last years news and left to play in a sportswashing league.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/10/thats-why-jurgen-klopp-explains-benefit-of-alexis-mac-allister-as-the-no-6/

Its not really a discussion we have, otherwise we wouldnt play him there. Obviously, Klopp said of Mac Allister.

and yes Mac was excellent against Forrest.
Correct, this notion of lone no.6 is last years news and left to play in a sportswashing league.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/10/thats-why-jurgen-klopp-explains-benefit-of-alexis-mac-allister-as-the-no-6/

Its not really a discussion we have, otherwise we wouldnt play him there. Obviously, Klopp said of Mac Allister.

and yes Mac was excellent against Forrest.

Who else do we have to play the lone 6 role though?
Correct, this notion of lone no.6 is last years news and left to play in a sportswashing league.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/10/thats-why-jurgen-klopp-explains-benefit-of-alexis-mac-allister-as-the-no-6/

Its not really a discussion we have, otherwise we wouldnt play him there. Obviously, Klopp said of Mac Allister.

and yes Mac was excellent against Forrest.

Klopp says 'some moments' in terms of Trent being a double pivot with MacAllister. Inverting Trent, 'sometimes', makes this whole conversation more complicated undoubtedly. Perhaps it increases the need for athleticism from our 8s and lowers it from our 6. I'm not convinced but I may well be wrong. It definitely decreases the need for progressive passing from our 6 on occasion (because Trent does it too).
Been debating him as the 6 today, pre match and post match in the Szoboslai thread but fuck knows why because he's been playing extremely well there

I wanted a dm in the summer but we don't need one based on how he's playing and him and thiago (if he's ever fit) .. or one of the other press resistant midfielders on our books.. fit perfectly in this system
But at the moment you don't need to look beyond Macallister, he's been excellent

Sadly I think some posters / fans can't get the idea of a super athletic / grock like destroyer out of their heads despite our current set up not needing or suiting one
Absolutely - he's been doing really well, plus we have Endo, Bajetic, and Thiago as options for that role.

We might still buy a 6 in January or the summer, but I think some people are looking for problems that aren't really there - possibly to justify some of the frustration during the summer that we didn't get Caicedo or Lavia in. Perhaps Jurgen simply thought - ok, we didn't get these targets, so we'll buy Endo, phase Stefan back in gradually, and build a multi-functional midfield that is less reliant on specialist roles.

As you say, the tweaks to our system means we're already much less reliant on a pure destroyer in that role, as we already have Trent and Robbo occupying different areas of the pitch now, plus more athletic players in midfield such as Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, and the re-emergence of Jones. If Fabinho had left and Hendo/Thiago were our only main options (and Trent/Robbo were still spending much of the game hugging the opposition touchline), then we'd absolutely need a pure DM. But the new players, plus our system changes makes it less of a necessity. If Bajetic can get over his injury, we're in a great position to phase him back in - whilst using Mac, Endo or Gravenberch, depending on the opposition. We really are spoilt for choice now, after years of relying on Hendo/Gini/Thiago/Milner to do the hard yards whilst Fabinho clears up any mess, and we pray that Keita/Ox get fit or find form.

That workman-like midfield system of two pressing, ball-retaining grafters and a DM destroyer is gone. It suited us then, but we're a different side now - we still have the hard graft and pressing/ball retention, but have added creativity, goals, more flexible roles, and far better durability.

As some have said, the proof will come against the Arsenals and the Citys, but so far we look solid with no cause for alarm - especially as we're only 10 games in with an entirely new midfield. The 3 games in which we dropped points this season have nothing whatsoever to do with a lack of a pure 6 DM destroyer, or any lack of defensive midfield coverage.
Absolutely - he's been doing really well, plus we have Endo, Bajetic, and Thiago as options for that role.

We might still buy a 6 in January or the summer, but I think some people are looking for problems that aren't really there - possibly to justify some of the frustration during the summer that we didn't get Caicedo or Lavia in. Perhaps Jurgen simply thought - ok, we didn't get these targets, so we'll buy Endo, phase Stefan back in gradually, and build a multi-functional midfield that is less reliant on specialist roles.

As you say, the tweaks to our system means we're already much less reliant on a pure destroyer in that role, as we already have Trent and Robbo occupying different areas of the pitch now, plus more athletic players in midfield such as Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, and the re-emergence of Jones. If Fabinho had left and Hendo/Thiago were our only main options (and Trent/Robbo were still spending much of the game hugging the opposition touchline), then we'd absolutely need a pure DM. But the new players, plus our system changes makes it less of a necessity. If Bajetic can get over his injury, we're in a great position to phase him back in - whilst using Mac, Endo or Gravenberch, depending on the opposition. We really are spoilt for choice now, after years of relying on Hendo/Gini/Thiago/Milner to do the hard yards whilst Fabinho clears up any mess, and we pray that Keita/Ox get fit or find form.

That workman-like midfield system of two pressing, ball-retaining grafters and a DM destroyer is gone. It suited us then, but we're a different side now - we still have the hard graft and pressing/ball retention, but have added creativity, goals, more flexible roles, and far better durability.

As some have said, the proof will come against the Arsenals and the Citys, but so far we look solid with no cause for alarm - especially as we're only 10 games in with an entirely new midfield. The 3 games in which we dropped points this season have nothing whatsoever to do with a lack of a pure 6 DM destroyer, or any lack of defensive midfield coverage.

I think you make a great point about Klopp adapting given what we've got and I don't think it's a huge issue for most games (although it may be an issue for a title challenge). But lets be careful about revisionism. Fabinho wasn't a 'pure destroyer DM', he offered plenty of on the ball stuff. Plus it doesn't make sense to me that adding attacking quality at 8 and pushing them higher and wider actually lessens the defensive responsibility on the 6. I think it actually increases it and, specifically, it increases the need for athleticism in that position because he's more likely to be isolated. It's interesting that Klopp, when saying MacAllister can play as a 6, highlights the need to be compact etc in order to help him. That's true, but it's also true that such compactness isn't always possible and it'd be good if the 6 could put out fires a little more effectively than MacAllister athleticism allows him to.
Who else do we have to play the lone 6 role though?

We don't play with a lone 6 we have a very fluid midfield.

Don't worry though your desires are manifesting into reality..

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
2h
🚨| Confirmed: Liverpool will be adding a defensive midfielder in January to allow them to harness Alexis Mac Allisters creativity further up the field while also providing a natural cover in front of the centre-backs.

;)
We don't play with a lone 6 we have a very fluid midfield.

Don't worry though your desires are manifesting into reality..

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
2h
🚨| Confirmed: Liverpool will be adding a defensive midfielder in January to allow them to harness Alexis Mac Allisters creativity further up the field while also providing a natural cover in front of the centre-backs.

;)

didn't we all agree that Plateau was less reliable than Pierre Blergh Blargh?
Mac A as the 6 -- what does that Klopp bloke think?


I think today everyone could see the benefit of a player who comes from the offensive side of the game [rather] than from the other side, said Klopp. I am really pleased for him and he had a lot of defensively top moments too, he really killed the counter. Hes good in these things, thats why we play him there. To have a really creative player in the centre of the park together with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in some moments is very helpful.
Andre is coming!
Mac A as the 6 -- what does that Klopp bloke think?


I think today everyone could see the benefit of a player who comes from the offensive side of the game [rather] than from the other side, said Klopp. I am really pleased for him and he had a lot of defensively top moments too, he really killed the counter. Hes good in these things, thats why we play him there. To have a really creative player in the centre of the park together with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in some moments is very helpful.

Here is the full quote.

It's obviously not really a discussion we have otherwise we wouldn't play him there. I think today everyone could see the benefit of a player who comes from the offensive side of the game than from the other side. In a game where you have to create things, where you have to pass, where you have to switch sides. That's how it is then because not all balls reached the target. If you try something in tight spaces that's completely normal, I have no problem at all with losing balls around the box because that's where we should be then for counter-pressing and that can happen.

I am really pleased for him and [he had] a lot of defensively top moments, really killed the counter and stuff like this. He was really there. He's good in these things, that's why we play him there. In one-on-one situations he is really good and we have to make sure as a team that the spaces are really small in these moments. We can do that with the eights, with the wingers and with the central striker. We can do that with centre-halves who defend into midfield in these moments. Then we have just a really creative player in the centre of the park together with Trent in some moments, which is helpful. Very helpful.



For me, Klopp is talking about games in which you are trying to break down a low block and you are pretty much camped on the edge of the opposition box. That is when it is very useful to have a more attacking option as the 6 and when you can mitigate the risk by being compact.

That is only really true if you are bossing the game though. It is in the games against the top sides especially away from home that you need a six who can put out fires, track runners and protect the back four. 
Brilliant player who is bossing it in his current position and will get even better the more we play alongside the rest of the midfield. Simple as.
The proof will be in the pudding and whether we're in for Andre (or whoever in the next window or two).  Could be that the manager thinks Mac Allister is doing a good job as the 6, which he is, but also that he'd do an even better job in his more natural position.
Andre is coming!

You tell those naysayers,  Samie!!
We don't play with a lone 6 we have a very fluid midfield.

Don't worry though your desires are manifesting into reality..

François Plateau
@francoisplateau
·
2h
🚨| Confirmed: Liverpool will be adding a defensive midfielder in January to allow them to harness Alexis Mac Allisters creativity further up the field while also providing a natural cover in front of the centre-backs.

;)

If you look at the players average positions played during a game we do have a lone 6 though? We have a a player in midfield who sits significantly deeper than the other 2.
If you look at the players average positions played during a game we do have a lone 6 though? We have a a player in midfield who sits significantly deeper than the other 2.

We literally play a double pivot with Trent + Mac Allister and 2 box to box 8s much higher.
