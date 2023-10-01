Been debating him as the 6 today, pre match and post match in the Szoboslai thread but fuck knows why because he's been playing extremely well there
I wanted a dm in the summer but we don't need one based on how he's playing and him and thiago (if he's ever fit) .. or one of the other press resistant midfielders on our books.. fit perfectly in this system
But at the moment you don't need to look beyond Macallister, he's been excellent
Sadly I think some posters / fans can't get the idea of a super athletic / grock like destroyer out of their heads despite our current set up not needing or suiting one
Absolutely - he's been doing really well, plus we have Endo, Bajetic, and Thiago as options for that role.
We might still buy a 6 in January or the summer, but I think some people are looking for problems that aren't really there - possibly to justify some of the frustration during the summer that we didn't get Caicedo or Lavia in. Perhaps Jurgen simply thought - ok, we didn't get these targets, so we'll buy Endo, phase Stefan back in gradually, and build a multi-functional midfield that is less reliant on specialist roles.
As you say, the tweaks to our system means we're already much less reliant on a pure destroyer in that role, as we already have Trent and Robbo occupying different areas of the pitch now, plus more athletic players in midfield such as Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, and the re-emergence of Jones. If Fabinho had left and Hendo/Thiago were our only main options (and Trent/Robbo were still spending much of the game hugging the opposition touchline), then we'd absolutely need a pure DM. But the new players, plus our system changes makes it less of a necessity. If Bajetic can get over his injury, we're in a great position to phase him back in - whilst using Mac, Endo or Gravenberch, depending on the opposition. We really are spoilt for choice now, after years of relying on Hendo/Gini/Thiago/Milner to do the hard yards whilst Fabinho clears up any mess, and we pray that Keita/Ox get fit or find form.
That workman-like midfield system of two pressing, ball-retaining grafters and a DM destroyer is gone. It suited us then, but we're a different side now - we still have the hard graft and pressing/ball retention, but have added creativity, goals, more flexible roles, and far better durability.
As some have said, the proof will come against the Arsenals and the Citys, but so far we look solid with no cause for alarm - especially as we're only 10 games in with an entirely new midfield. The 3 games in which we dropped points this season have nothing whatsoever to do with a lack of a pure 6 DM destroyer, or any lack of defensive midfield coverage.