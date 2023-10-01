Mac A as the 6 -- what does that Klopp bloke think?





Here is the full quote.It's obviously not really a discussion we have otherwise we wouldn't play him there. I think today everyone could see the benefit of a player who comes from the offensive side of the game than from the other side. In a game where you have to create things, where you have to pass, where you have to switch sides. That's how it is then because not all balls reached the target. If you try something in tight spaces that's completely normal, I have no problem at all with losing balls around the box because that's where we should be then for counter-pressing and that can happen.I am really pleased for him and [he had] a lot of defensively top moments, really killed the counter and stuff like this. He was really there. He's good in these things, that's why we play him there. In one-on-one situations he is really good and we have to make sure as a team that the spaces are really small in these moments. We can do that with the eights, with the wingers and with the central striker. We can do that with centre-halves who defend into midfield in these moments. Then we have just a really creative player in the centre of the park together with Trent in some moments, which is helpful. Very helpful.For me, Klopp is talking about games in which you are trying to break down a low block and you are pretty much camped on the edge of the opposition box. That is when it is very useful to have a more attacking option as the 6 and when you can mitigate the risk by being compact.That is only really true if you are bossing the game though. It is in the games against the top sides especially away from home that you need a six who can put out fires, track runners and protect the back four.