Been debating him as the 6 today, pre match and post match in the Szoboslai thread but fuck knows why because he's been playing extremely well there



I wanted a dm in the summer but we don't need one based on how he's playing and him and thiago (if he's ever fit) .. or one of the other press resistant midfielders on our books.. fit perfectly in this system

But at the moment you don't need to look beyond Macallister, he's been excellent



Sadly I think some posters / fans can't get the idea of a super athletic / grock like destroyer out of their heads despite our current set up not needing or suiting one





I think the issue is the bizarre notion that a six has to be either press-resistant and a deep playmaker or a super athletic grock. The best 6's combine both sets of attributes. The elite 6's are press resistant and can progress the ball as well as being able to cover ground and dominate during transitions.Quite clearly Mac is a compromise who has bags of the first set of attributes but struggles with the ability to cover ground and dominate during transitions. The gold standard in the Premier League are players like Rodri and Rice who are involved in the build-up at a high level but who are quite simply a level above MacAllister in terms of being able to defend as a single 6.For me the likes of Mac and Thiago are best suited to the 'Gini' controller role. They are very effective as a six in games like yesterday's or the Derby in which you dominate the opposition but against the top sides we are likely to need a 6 who can protect the back four and above snuff out the transitions.