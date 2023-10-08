« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 84596 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1080 on: October 8, 2023, 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  8, 2023, 08:31:16 pm
Play Baj in the 6 role and move Mac into the number 8 role.

Hes injured.

Endo needs to get up to speed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1081 on: October 8, 2023, 08:39:14 pm »
He is fine as a 6 if we dont get pressed as he can pick his passes and has time on the ball.

He wasnt the only one at fault for the goal and to be honest we looked like we were on a mission first half to give them plenty of chances !

He wasnt good today being honest but not many were and a point was fair result in the end.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1082 on: October 8, 2023, 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Legs on October  8, 2023, 08:39:14 pm
He is fine as a 6 if we dont get pressed as he can pick his passes and has time on the ball.

He wasnt the only one at fault for the goal and to be honest we looked like we were on a mission first half to give them plenty of chances !

He wasnt good today being honest but not many were and a point was fair result in the end.
Basically,  a utopia?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1083 on: October 8, 2023, 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  8, 2023, 08:42:39 pm
Basically,  a utopia?

Sort of but if we dont play the stupid into him when surrounded he doesnt make that error.

Its a team game and yeah he stood still like a statue but we didnt half play some dumb passes in very very dangerous areas
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1084 on: October 8, 2023, 08:51:00 pm »
He's a fabulous footballer, but an athlete he is not.

I said when we were first linked that my main concern with him was his physicality, in particular that he looked a bit one paced, and nothing we've seen this season so far has really changed that view. If you watch videos of Thiago for instance, he is also not known for being especially quick or being able to keep pace when teams are breaking, but he's got a little burst of pace when first receiving the ball that Mac Allister just doesn't seem to have, and that was exploited to good effect today. He is a very clever footballer though, and a real battler. He'd obviously look better further up the pitch and is taking one for the team right now, with mixed results.

It's a weird one - if you'd stuck him in last season's side he'd of stood out enormously as being our best midfielder, but like others I think his issue now is going to be that players like Dom, Gravenberch and even Jones can do a lot of what he can do but also bring speed, strength and/or stamina to the table, and we all saw last season how important that is in the game nowadays. I say issue, it's always great to have a player of his quality in the squad and there will be games he'll excel in and maybe some he won't - I think tough away games that you're expecting to be quick/frantic and a real physical slog in the middle are maybe not his bag, but he'd run absolute rings around a side prepared to sit off a bit more.
« Reply #1085 on: October 8, 2023, 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on October  8, 2023, 08:51:00 pm
He's a fabulous footballer, but an athlete he is not.

I said when we were first linked that my main concern with him was his physicality, in particular that he looked a bit one paced, and nothing we've seen this season so far has really changed that view. If you watch videos of Thiago for instance, he is also not known for being especially quick or being able to keep pace when teams are breaking, but he's got a little burst of pace when first receiving the ball that Mac Allister just doesn't seem to have, and that was exploited to good effect today. He is a very clever footballer though, and a real battler. He'd obviously look better further up the pitch and is taking one for the team right now, with mixed results.

It's a weird one - if you'd stuck him in last season's side he'd of stood out enormously as being our best midfielder, but like others I think his issue now is going to be that players like Dom, Gravenberch and even Jones can do a lot of what he can do but also bring speed, strength and/or stamina to the table, and we all saw last season how important that is in the game nowadays. I say issue, it's always great to have a player of his quality in the squad and there will be games he'll excel in and maybe some he won't - I think tough away games that you're expecting to be quick/frantic and a real physical slog in the middle are maybe not his bag, but he'd run absolute rings around a side prepared to sit off a bit more.

He is a good footballer but I have been surprised at how limited he is when pressed. At the moment you would argue there are 4 better midfielders than him when put under pressure.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1086 on: October 8, 2023, 08:57:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 08:54:16 pm
He is a good footballer but I have been surprised at how limited he is when pressed. At the moment you would argue there are 4 better midfielders than him when put under pressure.

He slipped away twice second half from their midfielders when pressed its deep he struggles maybe doesnt feel comfortable when pressed.

I think we all know its not his best position his issue is the form of Jones as an 8 does he get in over him thats a tough call which Im glad I dont have to make.
« Reply #1087 on: October 8, 2023, 09:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on October  8, 2023, 08:57:39 pm
He slipped away twice second half from their midfielders when pressed its deep he struggles maybe doesnt feel comfortable when pressed.

I think we all know its not his best position his issue is the form of Jones as an 8 does he get in over him thats a tough call which Im glad I dont have to make.

I definitely wouldnt start him ahead of Jones and eventually I dont think he has anything in his game that will be enough to keep Gravenberch out of the side, so playing the 6 role could be something he has to get better at.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1088 on: October 8, 2023, 09:09:10 pm »
Hes not comfortable receiving it deep and being pressed. Im not sure he has a problem playing in tight spaces, its more the type of tight spaces hes forced to play in as a loan 6. Also though we seem to have issue playing through a press in general. This is a systemic issue, not just an individuals issue.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1089 on: October 8, 2023, 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 08:54:16 pm
He is a good footballer but I have been surprised at how limited he is when pressed. At the moment you would argue there are 4 better midfielders than him when put under pressure.

Yeah I probably have as well to be honest - I don't know if limited is the right word as I don't think it's a lack of ability or technique, he's just not particularly agile so when pressed really aggressively he quickly gets overwhelmed, and he doesn't have the frame/strength of players like Gravenberch or Jones who are more able to hold players off and buy themselves a bit of time. He got a little bit bullied today if we're being honest and not for the first time in a hostile away atmosphere (although there were mitigating circumstances in the Wolves game).

I honestly think we'll persist with him in the 6 - Klopp clearly loves him and if you want to get Curtis/Gravenberch into the side as well, then that's the sacrifice you have to make and I think if nothing else Klopp really trusts Macca tactically, far more than he would Gravenberch who on the face of it would be a better #6. It's trying to strike a balance between fielding your better players but fielding the right combination of players - would we be better off playing Endo who isn't as good as our other midfielders, but who is actually a defensive midfielder? Honestly I dunno. But like you, longer term, I think Jones and Gravenberch will be making his position as an #8 pretty uncomfortable, and I'd like to think we'll actually buy a top class #6 at some point.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1090 on: October 8, 2023, 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  8, 2023, 09:09:10 pm
Hes not comfortable receiving it deep and being pressed. Im not sure he has a problem playing in tight spaces, its more the type of tight spaces hes forced to play in as a loan 6. Also though we seem to have issue playing through a press in general. This is a systemic issue, not just an individuals issue.
He's not strong and that makes him play quicker than he could. Gets shrugged off it too easily.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1091 on: October 8, 2023, 10:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on October  8, 2023, 09:11:51 pm
Yeah I probably have as well to be honest - I don't know if limited is the right word as I don't think it's a lack of ability or technique, he's just not particularly agile so when pressed really aggressively he quickly gets overwhelmed, and he doesn't have the frame/strength of players like Gravenberch or Jones who are more able to hold players off and buy themselves a bit of time. He got a little bit bullied today if we're being honest and not for the first time in a hostile away atmosphere (although there were mitigating circumstances in the Wolves game).

I honestly think we'll persist with him in the 6 - Klopp clearly loves him and if you want to get Curtis/Gravenberch into the side as well, then that's the sacrifice you have to make and I think if nothing else Klopp really trusts Macca tactically, far more than he would Gravenberch who on the face of it would be a better #6. It's trying to strike a balance between fielding your better players but fielding the right combination of players - would we be better off playing Endo who isn't as good as our other midfielders, but who is actually a defensive midfielder? Honestly I dunno. But like you, longer term, I think Jones and Gravenberch will be making his position as an #8 pretty uncomfortable, and I'd like to think we'll actually buy a top class #6 at some point.
We'd be better off playing a natural 6 as our 6. We learnt that when we played Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at centreback.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1092 on: October 9, 2023, 09:22:27 am »
For all the criticism that's been levelled at him, that's the first time this season that he could take any blame for a goal. If that continues, then there is really no issue with him at 6, especially considering that van Dijk and Allison were as culpable for the goal, if not more.

He's not getting a run anywhere else either with the form of the other centre-mids, and I'd imagine Thiago will mostly be the player to swap into him when he's back, so it'll be like for like. Bajcetic and Endo can obviously have a role there to but I think they'll only get games when we have injuries or in the cups/Europe.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1093 on: October 9, 2023, 09:24:45 am »
He is talented but we i would not too many more signings like him. We need athletes in the modern game.
I think we cant have him & Eliott against a decent side as they are too physically limited
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1094 on: October 9, 2023, 10:03:57 am »
Quote from: Knight on October  8, 2023, 09:09:10 pm
Hes not comfortable receiving it deep and being pressed. Im not sure he has a problem playing in tight spaces, its more the type of tight spaces hes forced to play in as a loan 6. Also though we seem to have issue playing through a press in general. This is a systemic issue, not just an individuals issue.

Yup, it's just not one of Klopp's strong suits.  We've never been able to comfortably play through a press like Brighton, Arsenal, City, etc.  Even with this 3-2 build up, we still struggle.

Brighton are just a really bad match up for us, stylistically.  They press high, which forces turnovers from us, and then when pressed themselves, they're excellent at building from the back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1095 on: October 9, 2023, 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  8, 2023, 09:00:30 pm
I definitely wouldnt start him ahead of Jones and eventually I dont think he has anything in his game that will be enough to keep Gravenberch out of the side, so playing the 6 role could be something he has to get better at.

I disagree. He is not a young player or unknown and already proved himself at playing further up and proved he got what it takes to be world class with his tactical intelligence and skills. We can all see it.

Instead of pairing him with a top DM and play to his strengths we created a situation where we have to play him as a 6 because even when it's not his natural position its still better than the options we have. Jones and Gravenberch can't for now that's show how much better footballer he is.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1096 on: October 9, 2023, 12:20:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on October  9, 2023, 09:22:27 am
For all the criticism that's been levelled at him, that's the first time this season that he could take any blame for a goal. If that continues, then there is really no issue with him at 6, especially considering that van Dijk and Allison were as culpable for the goal, if not more.

He's not getting a run anywhere else either with the form of the other centre-mids, and I'd imagine Thiago will mostly be the player to swap into him when he's back, so it'll be like for like. Bajcetic and Endo can obviously have a role there to but I think they'll only get games when we have injuries or in the cups/Europe.

I thought van Djik was primarily responsible for the goal. He can see all the play in front of him and it's really not a good pass.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1097 on: October 9, 2023, 04:47:16 pm »
Reminds me of when we signed Joe Allen and then shoved him as the DM when Lucas got injured and he was on a hiding to nothing straight away.

Mac is a good player but we need a specialist in that 6 role. He wasn't signed as a 6 (hence the Lavia/Caidedo bids). Endo a fallback option and it just seems a complete waste of Mac at the moment and it's the detriment of the team that he's left to toil there.

De Zerbi knows the player well enough - i.e. what he can and can't do - to massively target him yesterday in that position. Other teams will too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1098 on: October 9, 2023, 05:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on October  9, 2023, 12:20:16 pm
I thought van Djik was primarily responsible for the goal. He can see all the play in front of him and it's really not a good pass.

Agree, plus its a pass very few teams are setup to exploit as well as Brighton.

Whilst people are highlighting now their concern over him playing with his back to goal, hes actually shown himself to be very good in that situation in almost every other situations. The idea hes not comfortable in the position is also misleading as with Trent popping up next to him much of the time hes actually playing a very similar position to the one he played at Brighton.

If this is what people have to be concerned over then were in very good stead as its not really an issue. Theres also some area that people have to talk about so I guess this is it, but in reality were very well set up and balanced as a squad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1099 on: October 10, 2023, 07:17:31 am »
I dont see Klopp buying a DM in January or next summer so the DM debate will rumble on. I think Klopp will develop his own DM from the current options on the books.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1100 on: October 12, 2023, 12:22:51 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on October 10, 2023, 07:17:31 am
I dont see Klopp buying a DM in January or next summer so the DM debate will rumble on. I think Klopp will develop his own DM from the current options on the books.

I think Klopp definitely buys a DM in Jan or next summer - its our one obvious weakness. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1101 on: October 12, 2023, 12:43:35 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on October 10, 2023, 07:17:31 am
I dont see Klopp buying a DM in January or next summer so the DM debate will rumble on. I think Klopp will develop his own DM from the current options on the books.

It feels unlikely that we dont buy a DM after the type of bids we put in for Caicedo and Lavia over the summer, and the success we had with a peak Fabinho in the squad.

That being said, with each transfer window that passes with us not buying a specialist DM, we should theoretically have advanced further in the training and development of internal options. If Bajcetic or Endo are up to speed come winter, you could be right.

All I know is Mac is taking one for the team rn. Feels very similar to when we were playing Thiago there - we simply didnt see the best of Thiago until he was pushed further forward and had Fabinho (before he turned to shit)  for protection.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1102 on: October 13, 2023, 07:10:53 am »
I think this is a failure of the system more than a failure of a player. Its supposed to be a double pivot but more often than not Mac is finding himself isolated. That is not how a box midfield is supposed to work. Our shape is reminiscent of 4-3-3 when it should be more like, 3-2-2-3.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 04:01:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on October 13, 2023, 07:10:53 am
I think this is a failure of the system more than a failure of a player. Its supposed to be a double pivot but more often than not Mac is finding himself isolated. That is not how a box midfield is supposed to work. Our shape is reminiscent of 4-3-3 when it should be more like, 3-2-2-3.

I think we should try a 1-9 formation and play Kelleher as a second goalkeeper.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 01:41:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on October  8, 2023, 09:09:10 pm
Hes not comfortable receiving it deep and being pressed. Im not sure he has a problem playing in tight spaces, its more the type of tight spaces hes forced to play in as a loan 6. Also though we seem to have issue playing through a press in general. This is a systemic issue, not just an individuals issue.

Weve signed him permanently 
