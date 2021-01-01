He's a fabulous footballer, but an athlete he is not.



I said when we were first linked that my main concern with him was his physicality, in particular that he looked a bit one paced, and nothing we've seen this season so far has really changed that view. If you watch videos of Thiago for instance, he is also not known for being especially quick or being able to keep pace when teams are breaking, but he's got a little burst of pace when first receiving the ball that Mac Allister just doesn't seem to have, and that was exploited to good effect today. He is a very clever footballer though, and a real battler. He'd obviously look better further up the pitch and is taking one for the team right now, with mixed results.



It's a weird one - if you'd stuck him in last season's side he'd of stood out enormously as being our best midfielder, but like others I think his issue now is going to be that players like Dom, Gravenberch and even Jones can do a lot of what he can do but also bring speed, strength and/or stamina to the table, and we all saw last season how important that is in the game nowadays. I say issue, it's always great to have a player of his quality in the squad and there will be games he'll excel in and maybe some he won't - I think tough away games that you're expecting to be quick/frantic and a real physical slog in the middle are maybe not his bag, but he'd run absolute rings around a side prepared to sit off a bit more.