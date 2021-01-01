« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 81382 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,159
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:31:16 pm
Play Baj in the 6 role and move Mac into the number 8 role.

Hes injured.

Endo needs to get up to speed.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm »
He is fine as a 6 if we dont get pressed as he can pick his passes and has time on the ball.

He wasnt the only one at fault for the goal and to be honest we looked like we were on a mission first half to give them plenty of chances !

He wasnt good today being honest but not many were and a point was fair result in the end.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:39:14 pm
He is fine as a 6 if we dont get pressed as he can pick his passes and has time on the ball.

He wasnt the only one at fault for the goal and to be honest we looked like we were on a mission first half to give them plenty of chances !

He wasnt good today being honest but not many were and a point was fair result in the end.
Basically,  a utopia?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:42:39 pm
Basically,  a utopia?

Sort of but if we dont play the stupid into him when surrounded he doesnt make that error.

Its a team game and yeah he stood still like a statue but we didnt half play some dumb passes in very very dangerous areas
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm »
He's a fabulous footballer, but an athlete he is not.

I said when we were first linked that my main concern with him was his physicality, in particular that he looked a bit one paced, and nothing we've seen this season so far has really changed that view. If you watch videos of Thiago for instance, he is also not known for being especially quick or being able to keep pace when teams are breaking, but he's got a little burst of pace when first receiving the ball that Mac Allister just doesn't seem to have, and that was exploited to good effect today. He is a very clever footballer though, and a real battler. He'd obviously look better further up the pitch and is taking one for the team right now, with mixed results.

It's a weird one - if you'd stuck him in last season's side he'd of stood out enormously as being our best midfielder, but like others I think his issue now is going to be that players like Dom, Gravenberch and even Jones can do a lot of what he can do but also bring speed, strength and/or stamina to the table, and we all saw last season how important that is in the game nowadays. I say issue, it's always great to have a player of his quality in the squad and there will be games he'll excel in and maybe some he won't - I think tough away games that you're expecting to be quick/frantic and a real physical slog in the middle are maybe not his bag, but he'd run absolute rings around a side prepared to sit off a bit more.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,574
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:51:00 pm
He's a fabulous footballer, but an athlete he is not.

I said when we were first linked that my main concern with him was his physicality, in particular that he looked a bit one paced, and nothing we've seen this season so far has really changed that view. If you watch videos of Thiago for instance, he is also not known for being especially quick or being able to keep pace when teams are breaking, but he's got a little burst of pace when first receiving the ball that Mac Allister just doesn't seem to have, and that was exploited to good effect today. He is a very clever footballer though, and a real battler. He'd obviously look better further up the pitch and is taking one for the team right now, with mixed results.

It's a weird one - if you'd stuck him in last season's side he'd of stood out enormously as being our best midfielder, but like others I think his issue now is going to be that players like Dom, Gravenberch and even Jones can do a lot of what he can do but also bring speed, strength and/or stamina to the table, and we all saw last season how important that is in the game nowadays. I say issue, it's always great to have a player of his quality in the squad and there will be games he'll excel in and maybe some he won't - I think tough away games that you're expecting to be quick/frantic and a real physical slog in the middle are maybe not his bag, but he'd run absolute rings around a side prepared to sit off a bit more.

He is a good footballer but I have been surprised at how limited he is when pressed. At the moment you would argue there are 4 better midfielders than him when put under pressure.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:57:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:16 pm
He is a good footballer but I have been surprised at how limited he is when pressed. At the moment you would argue there are 4 better midfielders than him when put under pressure.

He slipped away twice second half from their midfielders when pressed its deep he struggles maybe doesnt feel comfortable when pressed.

I think we all know its not his best position his issue is the form of Jones as an 8 does he get in over him thats a tough call which Im glad I dont have to make.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,574
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:57:39 pm
He slipped away twice second half from their midfielders when pressed its deep he struggles maybe doesnt feel comfortable when pressed.

I think we all know its not his best position his issue is the form of Jones as an 8 does he get in over him thats a tough call which Im glad I dont have to make.

I definitely wouldnt start him ahead of Jones and eventually I dont think he has anything in his game that will be enough to keep Gravenberch out of the side, so playing the 6 role could be something he has to get better at.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 