« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 74708 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,868
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #960 on: Today at 06:57:33 am »
His toughest test is coming this weekend because Maddison and Son are in fine form. And our attackers also have to step up because Bissouma has also started the season in fine form.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:30 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #961 on: Today at 07:10:01 am »
It looks like he's telegraphing the pass to Salah while aiming for Nunez. What our US friends call the QB looking off a receiver to misdirect the defense.

If Nunez had misshit his pass to Mo that badly, surely he would have made some reaction but he looks just as calm before as after. Until Darwin slots it of course.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,035
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #962 on: Today at 08:01:37 am »
Pretty obvious that they have been practising this kind of pass. Szobo had one for Jones too which was offside.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #963 on: Today at 09:06:10 am »
I had an extra beer yesterday, wrong time to watch that video ;D
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #964 on: Today at 09:21:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 24, 2023, 04:53:55 pm
Seems stupid that he's having to play as a 6. It's not what we signed him for (hence the Caicedo/Lavia bids).
Klopp keeps playing him there so maybe its you thats stupid, or at least, slow on the uptake. Mac Allister played as a six under Potter and had said in the past that the six is his favourite position.

Thought he absolutely bosss it from about the 55min on; snuffing out danger, and showing off his passing range. And that gorgeous assist.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #965 on: Today at 09:24:07 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:21:42 am
Klopp keeps playing him there so maybe its you thats stupid, or at least, slow on the uptake. Mac Allister played as a six under Potter and had said in the past that the six is his favourite position.

Thought he absolutely bosss it from about the 55min on; snuffing out danger, and showing off his passing range. And that gorgeous assist.

I'm pretty sure a key reason as to why we signed him was because he can play as a 6. Calling it stupid is, well, stupid.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #966 on: Today at 10:17:24 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 24, 2023, 06:49:30 pm
Yes, after. After we made an audacious attempt to hijack a done deal for a great young player and it didn't come off but not for lack of trying, we made a different plan.

Because we cant have everything we want exactly when we want it all the time, because its the real world not alwaysperfectland, so we just do the best we can with what we have with the best there is pulling the strings. Thats why its fun and exciting rather than Man City style crushing boredom . The journey to becoming great involves not always being perfect by definition.

or you can dwell endlessly and uselessly on whatever minor imperfection is next up in the rotation to be improved in the near future , untill it is, and then move on instantly to the next perceived existential problem to remonstrate against, because there will always be something that needs a tweak.

Mac has done very well in the position and it also allows Jones to start and his energy has been vital for quite a while now so your 110m solution to a problem that barely exists is a crap domino anyway. Jones was awesome today.

People need to read the post being replied to before they post. This has got almost nothing to do with the point at hand and I don't appreciate the barbs, which are totally unfair. The claim was that we never wanted a 'proper' 6. My point is that we clearly did. In no sense was my point about endlessly and uselessly dwelling on minor imperfection. We can be very positive about Mac's role at 6 so far AND acknowledge that it wasn't the original plan. In fact, the flexibility we and he have shown may even make us more positive about it all!
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #967 on: Today at 10:31:33 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:58:32 am
I love him.

BUT, was he really passing it to Nunez?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUAM0jQX8UI

0:47 looks at Salah, 0:48 Salah clearly makes an indication from his right hand where he wants it, 0:49 Mac plays the pass while maintaining eye contact on Salah's movement. Salah doesn't follow through with his run. Nunez randomly appears. Mac did not even one see Nunez for the pass.

If someone disagrees, please do look at 0:45 to 0:50 in the video with continuous pausing to see if Mac actually notices Nunez's position before playing the pass. I see 0 evidence bar Macca inherently knowing Nunez would be there and a bit surprised no one has caught onto this. Goal is a goal obviously. Unless he decided that 0:44/45 and now we have decoy runs part of the plaaan oof

If anything it looks like he gives the entire defence 'the eyes' and then puts it exactly where he means to, based on his immediate switch to looking towards Nunez.

Christ it's even better than I thought.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #968 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Watching it from that other angle he absolutely was looking for Salah, but who cares.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #969 on: Today at 11:30:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:33:44 am
Watching it from that other angle he absolutely was looking for Salah, but who cares.
Just had the pleasure of watching the "Nunez every angle" from LFc on Youtube. Salah offers himself short. As someone noticed earlier, Mac Allister looks at Salah but passes to Nunez.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #970 on: Today at 11:32:31 am »
We must have some of the maddest supporters in football. They go to great lengths to take praise off of our players, with this being the latest example
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #971 on: Today at 11:33:45 am »
A Mo-look pass. Bobby would have been proud
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #972 on: Today at 11:41:09 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:32:31 am
We must have some of the maddest supporters in football. They go to great lengths to take praise off of our players, with this being the latest example

Oh no!  Hopefully Mac Allister doesn't see this thread else he'll be devastated that we've learned the horrible truth behind that pass.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #973 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:32:31 am
We must have some of the maddest supporters in football. They go to great lengths to take praise off of our players, with this being the latest example
I know. Crazy isn't it? Glad the majority of supporters still look for the positives and get their enjoyment from that.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #974 on: Today at 11:46:29 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:44:40 am
I know. Crazy isn't it? Glad the majority of supporters still look for the positives and get their enjoyment from that.

Sorry, are you saying I'm not a proper supporter because I watched the footage and think he's trying to pick out Mo?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,757
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #975 on: Today at 11:49:10 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:41:09 am
Oh no!  Hopefully Mac Allister doesn't see this thread else he'll be devastated that we've learned the horrible truth behind that pass.

So long as opposition defenders keep on falling for it like you we should be fine!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #976 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:49:10 am
So long as opposition defenders keep on falling for it like you we should be fine!

Well played.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,757
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #977 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Thiago and Alonso are/were masters of that kind of pass. Look determinedly in one direction. Fire it to a teammate in another.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #978 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:51:28 am
Thiago and Alonso are/were masters of that kind of pass. Look determinedly in one direction. Fire it to a teammate in another.

Sure, but not once did Mac Allister look at Nunez, it was 100% a pass meant for Salah, who made the run but then changed his run once he saw Nunez was on it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,757
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #979 on: Today at 12:06:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:53:39 am
Sure, but not once did Mac Allister look at Nunez, it was 100% a pass meant for Salah, who made the run but then changed his run once he saw Nunez was on it.

He will have seen him. I think it's called peripheral vision. It was 100 per cent pass for Nunez. Indeed if it was meant for Salah we'd have to shoot Mac Allister. It was that bad.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,035
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #980 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:53:39 am
Sure, but not once did Mac Allister look at Nunez, it was 100% a pass meant for Salah, who made the run but then changed his run once he saw Nunez was on it.
No way. Salah is running towards mac, and why would he chip it then when he could have played a low pass into feet for Salah.

Nah, thats a well practised combination with Salah as the decoy.
Basically an open play set piece.
In sports like volleyball or basketball, where passing like that is much easier, this is standard stuff
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #981 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:10:40 pm
No way. Salah is running towards mac, and why would he chip it then when he could have played a low pass into feet for Salah.

Nah, thats a well practised combination with Salah as the decoy.
Basically an open play set piece.
In sports like volleyball or basketball, where passing like that is much easier, this is standard stuff

Salah clearly points the direction, he wants the ball played in behind and makes that run after bending it. I mentioned timestamps on the previous post. I am happy if its a decoy, clearly worked.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #982 on: Today at 12:17:05 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:10:40 pm
No way. Salah is running towards mac, and why would he chip it then when he could have played a low pass into feet for Salah.

Nah, thats a well practised combination with Salah as the decoy.
Basically an open play set piece.
In sports like volleyball or basketball, where passing like that is much easier, this is standard stuff

Am I being pranked?  This is a combination we've set up where Nunez doesn't make any movement whatsoever until the pass is played, Mac Allister and Salah look at each other, Salah points to where he wants it, Mac Allister plays it in that direction, but really it was a pass for Nunez all along who Mac Allister hadn't even looked at when he was on the ball and Mo was a secret diversion the entire time?

Can't wait to see us do that again.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #983 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm »
Players, especially quick moving attackers, are always pointing to where they want a pass, and are regularly ignored as the player on the ball decides (rightly or wrongly) to make a different pass. It happens dozens of times a game. Salah in particular does it a lot. He often points to his head as well, asking for a cross to his head, even though headers are not traditionally his thing. It's very noticeable when you watch in the ground, even if cameras don't always catch it.

Salah 'pointing where he wants the ball' is irrelevent here.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #984 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Players, especially quick moving attackers, are always pointing to where they want a pass, and are regularly ignored as the player on the ball decides (rightly or wrongly) to make a different pass. It happens dozens of times a game. Salah in particular does it a lot. He often points to his head as well, asking for a cross to his head, even though headers are not traditionally his thing. It's very noticeable when you watch in the ground, even if cameras don't always catch it.

Salah 'pointing where he wants the ball' is irrelevent here.

Agreed.  But Mac Allister not looking at Nunez at all and playing it in the direction Salah was pointing is relevant.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,253
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #985 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:33:45 am
A Mo-look pass. Bobby would have been proud

That was a special one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #986 on: Today at 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:24:15 pm
Agreed.  But Mac Allister not looking at Nunez at all and playing it in the direction Salah was pointing is relevant.
Think you're making a couple of definitive declarations there that you can't know are definitely true. In particular Mac doesn't have to ostentatiously look at Darwin, in a way that says 'look, I'm looking at him', to know he is there and to decide to find him with a clever pass.

Only Mac knows what he intended. Maybe he'll come out and say so
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #987 on: Today at 12:30:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:24:15 pm
Agreed.  But Mac Allister not looking at Nunez at all and playing it in the direction Salah was pointing is relevant.

Can you not see things out the corner of your eye? Do you wear blinkers?

The initial play may have been for Salah, but he spots Nunez in more space and plays the ball over. If that pass is for Salah then he's massively fucked it
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #988 on: Today at 12:31:06 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:25:49 pm
That was a special one...
Thankyou for noticing. Everyone else missed it. They were all looking at another poster, I expect ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #989 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:30:26 pm
Can you not see things out the corner of your eye? Do you wear blinkers?

The initial play may have been for Salah, but he spots Nunez in more space and plays the ball over. If that pass is for Salah then he's massively fucked it

I mean, top level players massively fuck passes all the time, it's not unheard of.  But it's not like it was a horrible pass, if it was meant for Salah he just overhit it a little.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #990 on: Today at 12:52:48 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:58:32 am
I love him.

BUT, was he really passing it to Nunez?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUAM0jQX8UI

0:47 looks at Salah, 0:48 Salah clearly makes an indication from his right hand where he wants it, 0:49 Mac plays the pass while maintaining eye contact on Salah's movement. Salah doesn't follow through with his run. Nunez randomly appears. Mac did not even one see Nunez for the pass.

If someone disagrees, please do look at 0:45 to 0:50 in the video with continuous pausing to see if Mac actually notices Nunez's position before playing the pass. I see 0 evidence bar Macca inherently knowing Nunez would be there and a bit surprised no one has caught onto this. Goal is a goal obviously. Unless he decided that 0:44/45 and now we have decoy runs part of the plaaan oof
I said a few pages ago that I'm certain that ball was meant for Salah, but he checked his run, however thankfully Nunez was on his bike and got to the ball.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #991 on: Today at 01:17:37 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:31:33 am
If anything it looks like he gives the entire defence 'the eyes' and then puts it exactly where he means to, based on his immediate switch to looking towards Nunez.

Christ it's even better than I thought.
He did a Thiago there.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #992 on: Today at 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:52:48 pm
I said a few pages ago that I'm certain that ball was meant for Salah, but he checked his run, however thankfully Nunez was on his bike and got to the ball.
The trajectory of the pass says otherwise.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #993 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »

Even a misplaced pass ended up as an assist. He is that good.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #994 on: Today at 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:32:31 am
We must have some of the maddest supporters in football. They go to great lengths to take praise off of our players, with this being the latest example
it gets really tedious doesn't it.

should rename RAWK the LFC Nitpickers Society.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #995 on: Today at 05:38:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:53:39 am
Sure, but not once did Mac Allister look at Nunez, it was 100% a pass meant for Salah, who made the run but then changed his run once he saw Nunez was on it.
looks like you've added "Telepathic Expert" to your resume  :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #996 on: Today at 05:39:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:17:05 pm
Am I being pranked?
no, you're being bloody argumentative over a point that is unproveable and getting called on it.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,708
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #997 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:08:30 pm
Even a misplaced pass ended up as an assist. He is that good.

Coutinho's assist for Sturridge against Fulham in 2013 was brilliant. I mean, it was a shot and he slipped but it was an inch perfect defence splitting pass.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 