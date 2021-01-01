it's a pretty unanimous opinion that right now (allowances for "early days" of course) we have probably the best midfield grouping we've had for a LONG time. talent that is truly impressive.
why keep harping on about needing a "real 6"?
today for example we had 3 midfielders - Mac, Curtis and Dom - who excel in every part of the pitch. if we got this magical 6 you keep banging on about - who of those 3 (for example) do you choose to drop from the starting lineup?
Maybe we can work it differently but our successful teams have always had one from Hamann under Ged through to Fabinho under Klopp. We were crying out for one through the 90s. An example would be Gerrard and Alonso in midfield with and without a CDM with them - it just didn't work, whereas alongside one they were brilliant. Fabinho's form falling off a cliff killed us last ye
Arsenal have got Rice, Spurs have got Bissouma, City have got Rodri - these are very much CDM specialists. We're obviously better teams than these other sides but Chelsea have Caicedo (and Lavia), United have Casemiro (and Amrabat), Villa have Luiz. These are starting midfielders for them.
We're breaking the mould and it's not by choice, as we clearly tried to spend a lot of money on a specialist 6 in the summer. We've got a plethora of 8s and a lot of outstanding talent but it'll still need someone to knit it together in that 6 role, whether it's someone already at the club or not.
Fabinho's decline last year killed us and selling him was a no-brainer, but we need to replicate what he gave to the team around 2018-2021 if we're going to really push City IMO.