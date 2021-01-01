« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 05:35:46 pm
The only concern I have is when he's deep and gets caught in possession - he's not quick enough to get back. Happened only 1 time this game. Otherwise, he was excellent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 05:40:35 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
Have anyone's pants been pulled down?

Dunno, I'm not wearing any
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 04:26:38 pm
I think he is a different 6. He is more Alonso/Thiago than a Mascherano/Fabinho. I dont think we want a "good 6". It's a conscious decision to have someone who can do both sides of the game because we have so much of the ball. That pass to Nunez is inch perfect.

A conscious decision after trying to buy at least 2 good 6s for mad money and then actually buying one for £18 million you mean? Totally wild to bid £110 million for a player we didnt actually want.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm
A conscious decision after trying to buy at least 2 good 6s for mad money and then actually buying one for £18 million you mean? Totally wild to bid £110 million for a player we didnt actually want.

Yes, after. After we made an audacious attempt to hijack a done deal for a great young player and it didn't come off but not for lack of trying, we made a different plan.

Because we cant have everything we want exactly when we want it all the time, because its the real world not alwaysperfectland, so we just do the best we can with what we have with the best there is pulling the strings. Thats why its fun and exciting rather than Man City style crushing boredom . The journey to becoming great involves not always being perfect by definition.

or you can dwell endlessly and uselessly on whatever minor imperfection is next up in the rotation to be improved in the near future , untill it is, and then move on instantly to the next perceived existential problem to remonstrate against, because there will always be something that needs a tweak.

Mac has done very well in the position and it also allows Jones to start and his energy has been vital for quite a while now so your 110m solution to a problem that barely exists is a crap domino anyway. Jones was awesome today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:53:55 pm
Seems stupid that he's having to play as a 6. It's not what we signed him for (hence the Caicedo/Lavia bids).

Why though? Bit of an odd thing to say? Who cares so long as it works for the team as it is doing at this point.

Not sure why some fans are bothered so much about player positions.  A lot of players end up playing different roles and thriving, often out of a need.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 07:04:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm
Why though? Bit of an odd thing to say? Who cares so long as it works for the team as it is doing at this point.

Not sure why some fans are bothered so much about player positions.  A lot of players end up playing different roles and thriving, often out of a need.   

The only worry for me is if it starts affecting his confidence. He plays a very aggressive passing game with a lot of vertical passes. That doesn't really fit with playing as a single 6. There is a real possibility that the better teams will target Mac, especially on transitions.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm
Why though? Bit of an odd thing to say? Who cares so long as it works for the team as it is doing at this point.

Not sure why some fans are bothered so much about player positions.  A lot of players end up playing different roles and thriving, often out of a need.

I just think we need more of a specialist in that role (and we bid for several of them in the summer).

If Mac plays there and is amazing then it certainly doesn't matter, but I don't think it's his natural game. He'd be fine in a deeper role in a double pivot or something but he's not a Mascherano or Fabinho and nor did we sign him to be that. He's playing there as a necessity.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
I just think we need more of a specialist in that role (and we bid for several of them in the summer).

If Mac plays there and is amazing then it certainly doesn't matter, but I don't think it's his natural game. He'd be fine in a deeper role in a double pivot or something but he's not a Mascherano or Fabinho and nor did we sign him to be that. He's playing there as a necessity.

it's a pretty unanimous opinion that right now  (allowances for "early days" of course) we have probably the best midfield grouping we've had for a LONG time. talent that is truly impressive.

why keep harping on about needing a "real 6"?

today for example we had 3 midfielders - Mac, Curtis and Dom - who excel in every part of the pitch.  if we got this magical 6 you keep banging on about - who of those 3 (for example) do you choose to drop from the starting lineup?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
it's a pretty unanimous opinion that right now  (allowances for "early days" of course) we have probably the best midfield grouping we've had for a LONG time. talent that is truly impressive.

why keep harping on about needing a "real 6"?

today for example we had 3 midfielders - Mac, Curtis and Dom - who excel in every part of the pitch.  if we got this magical 6 you keep banging on about - who of those 3 (for example) do you choose to drop from the starting lineup?

Maybe we can work it differently but our successful teams have always had one from Hamann under Ged through to Fabinho under Klopp. We were crying out for one through the 90s. An example would be Gerrard and Alonso in midfield with and without a CDM with them - it just didn't work, whereas alongside one they were brilliant. Fabinho's form falling off a cliff killed us last ye

Arsenal have got Rice, Spurs have got Bissouma, City have got Rodri - these are very much CDM specialists. We're obviously better teams than these other sides but Chelsea have Caicedo (and Lavia), United have Casemiro (and Amrabat), Villa have Luiz. These are starting midfielders for them.

We're breaking the mould and it's not by choice, as we clearly tried to spend a lot of money on a specialist 6 in the summer. We've got a plethora of 8s and a lot of outstanding talent but it'll still need someone to knit it together in that 6 role, whether it's someone already at the club or not.

Fabinho's decline last year killed us and selling him was a no-brainer, but we need to replicate what he gave to the team around 2018-2021 if we're going to really push City IMO.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm by Fromola
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm
Brilliant today especially in the 2nd half. That's gonna hurt a lot of the haters  :wave
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 09:28:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
it's a pretty unanimous opinion that right now  (allowances for "early days" of course) we have probably the best midfield grouping we've had for a LONG time. talent that is truly impressive.

why keep harping on about needing a "real 6"?

today for example we had 3 midfielders - Mac, Curtis and Dom - who excel in every part of the pitch.  if we got this magical 6 you keep banging on about - who of those 3 (for example) do you choose to drop from the starting lineup?


The issue is that none of them excel as a defensive midfield player though. It is a different skillset and above all a different mindset. The biggest issue is knowing when to press and when to drop. It is probably the most difficult role to play in a Klopp side because the decision making of the 6 is the trigger for how we defend.

If the 6 pushes up to back up the 8s then we keep a high defensive line. When he drops then the defence drops. The 6 has to be in sync with both the 8s and the centre backs.

Add in that we are playing with an inverted fullback and it complicates things even further because the 6 is the trigger for when the inverted fullback drops and makes it a back four.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:28:37 pm
The issue is that none of them excel as a defensive midfield player though. It is a different skillset and above all a different mindset. The biggest issue is knowing when to press and when to drop. It is probably the most difficult role to play in a Klopp side because the decision making of the 6 is the trigger for how we defend.

If the 6 pushes up to back up the 8s then we keep a high defensive line. When he drops then the defence drops. The 6 has to be in sync with both the 8s and the centre backs.

Add in that we are playing with an inverted fullback and it complicates things even further because the 6 is the trigger for when the inverted fullback drops and makes it a back four.

On your last point, it's far more beneficial to have a player with Mac Allister's skillset than Fabinho when he go into the box midfield. The shape of the team doesn't rely on a destroyer of a 6 as much as a more traditional 4-3-3.

Ultimately you take the rough with the smooth with Mac Allister in that role. He gets muscled off the ball at times but then you get moments like the ball for Nunez's goal. Midfield is looking in really good shape, either way.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 09:53:47 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm
Brilliant today especially in the 2nd half. That's gonna hurt a lot of the haters  :wave
There are haters?

Im absolutely loving what he and Szoboszlai have brought to the side. Theyre versatile, gritty, energetic and technically outstanding. What a stark contrast to what we saw last season. Then we have Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Thiago, Endo too. Lovely stuff.

I think its far to say that the number 6 position might not be the best use of his abilities, but he does a job there anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
I thought he struggled a bit in the first half, lost the ball on a couple of occasions in our half and wasn't able to make much of an impact in the final third, though his passing generally was tidy. Seemed to be more affected than most by West Ham's physical approach and their intense pressing.

But much improved in the second half, pressing, moving the ball around and a delightful assist.

I don't think a system where he plays too deeply gets the best out of him. To me he seems like a box to box player or an 8, and I think he'd benefit hugely from having a more physical 6 behind or alongside him (Caicedo being the obvious example from his time at Brighton).

But he's a hugely talented player, he's put in some good performances already, and I can't wait to see more of him.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:37 pm by JerseyKloppite
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Whatta PASS for the Nunez goal!  Whatta PASS!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:35:48 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Whatta PASS for the Nunez goal!  Whatta PASS!

Lovely spin on the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #936 on: Today at 12:50:07 am
It was a great pass and assist. We need more like that. Darwin was continually making runs, as were the other two. Need to try and find them more often.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #937 on: Today at 01:06:01 am
I still think Jones is more suited to the 6 and Mac should be moved up to the 8 to release his full potential. Jones is bigger, stronger, faster and very difficult to be bullied off the ball. Mac is better and quicker at passing.

But what I'm looking forward the most is actually Thiago at 6 and Mac at 8. I hope it will happen at some point but Klopp seems to be hell-bent on Mac at 6 for some reason.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #938 on: Today at 02:58:11 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:06:01 am
I still think Jones is more suited to the 6 and Mac should be moved up to the 8 to release his full potential. Jones is bigger, stronger, faster and very difficult to be bullied off the ball. Mac is better and quicker at passing.

But what I'm looking forward the most is actually Thiago at 6 and Mac at 8. I hope it will happen at some point but Klopp seems to be hell-bent on Mac at 6 for some reason.

I dont think Jones would do as well at 6 as he does at 8. He played as 6 a couple of times and he didnt pull up any trees there. Andre Trindade alternating with Bajcetic would be the best long term answer for our no. 6 and he would be available at a good price. As for Alcantara, he is already on his way out as he is in his last season with the club and i dont think he will be renewed with his terrible injury record. He is never available when he is needed and now he thankfully not needed as much anymore with the midfielders whohave been brought in,
Last Edit: Today at 03:00:05 am by ThePoolMan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #939 on: Today at 06:04:46 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
I don't want to spoil it for you but they've been utter shit at Chelsea.

I'm confident Mac and even Szobo would have been shit at Chelsea, too. It is a sewer, after all.

Happy with what we have, in any case. Serious depth in attack and defence, I've not felt this confident in our ability to overturn a deficit since 19/20.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #940 on: Today at 07:15:05 am
There are several issues;
1. We are playing a box midfield and the requirements for the DM in a three is different than the requirements of a DM in a four.
2. 20% of Macs career games has been in a 6 he is not unfamiliar with the role.
3. We have bought a super talented midfielder in Gravenberch who is in the 90th percentile for ball carries and also has impressive numbers for winning the ball high up the pitch.

Personally I think you will gain from an elite ball carrier in the 8 and Mac in the 6 than Mac in the 8 and a number 6 who doesnt offer much in possession. Time will tell but I bet we dont move for 6 in January or the summer. Yes, we were in for Caicedo and Lavia but plans change. Weve since bought Gravenberch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #941 on: Today at 07:32:39 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:15:05 am
There are several issues;
1. We are playing a box midfield and the requirements for the DM in a three is different than the requirements of a DM in a four.
2. 20% of Macs career games has been in a 6 he is not unfamiliar with the role.
3. We have bought a super talented midfielder in Gravenberch who is in the 90th percentile for ball carries and also has impressive numbers for winning the ball high up the pitch.

Personally I think you will gain from an elite ball carrier in the 8 and Mac in the 6 than Mac in the 8 and a number 6 who doesnt offer much in possession. Time will tell but I bet we dont move for 6 in January or the summer. Yes, we were in for Caicedo and Lavia but plans change. Weve since bought Gravenberch.

Id agree and at the point of the summer once we missed out on Lavia and Caicedo I honestly cant see anyone else who would have come in and been a better prospect than Bajcetic alongside getting Gravenberch who looks an elite prospect as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #942 on: Today at 08:27:57 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
I thought he struggled a bit in the first half, lost the ball on a couple of occasions in our half and wasn't able to make much of an impact in the final third, though his passing generally was tidy. Seemed to be more affected than most by West Ham's physical approach and their intense pressing.

But much improved in the second half, pressing, moving the ball around and a delightful assist.

I don't think a system where he plays too deeply gets the best out of him. To me he seems like a box to box player or an 8, and I think he'd benefit hugely from having a more physical 6 behind or alongside him (Caicedo being the obvious example from his time at Brighton).

But he's a hugely talented player, he's put in some good performances already, and I can't wait to see more of him.

Yeh agree with all of that. He really is a lovely footballer with real game intelligence and an ability to control the tempo of a game. As you say though he is far better suited to playing higher up the pitch and struggles with the amount of ground he has to cover when he becomes a single pivot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #943 on: Today at 08:30:43 am
See Mo's reaction to the pass. He looked at Mac twice and he congratulated him first before going to Darwin.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #944 on: Today at 01:57:24 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:15:05 am
Yes, we were in for Caicedo and Lavia but plans change. Weve since bought Gravenberch.
Indeed. In fact not only can plans change, but plans can be contingent in the first place.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #945 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:30:43 am
See Mo's reaction to the pass. He looked at Mac twice and he congratulated him first before going to Darwin.
An expert expressing his approval of what he sees
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #946 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm
Brilliant from Mac yesterday. His best game for us yet.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #947 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
Yes, after. After we made an audacious attempt to hijack a done deal for a great young player and it didn't come off but not for lack of trying, we made a different plan.

Because we cant have everything we want exactly when we want it all the time, because its the real world not alwaysperfectland, so we just do the best we can with what we have with the best there is pulling the strings. Thats why its fun and exciting rather than Man City style crushing boredom . The journey to becoming great involves not always being perfect by definition.

or you can dwell endlessly and uselessly on whatever minor imperfection is next up in the rotation to be improved in the near future , untill it is, and then move on instantly to the next perceived existential problem to remonstrate against, because there will always be something that needs a tweak.

Mac has done very well in the position and it also allows Jones to start and his energy has been vital for quite a while now so your 110m solution to a problem that barely exists is a crap domino anyway. Jones was awesome today.
Ha just seen this. Excellent post. A good summation of the necessarily less than perfect state that is normal for normal football clubs. With added skewers :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #948 on: Today at 03:43:22 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:58:00 pm
An expert expressing his approval of what he sees
It was a Salahesque pass too
