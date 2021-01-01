« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:24:31 pm
Mac Allister was way off the pace and got subbed at half time.  By Klopp.  He shouldn't have started him in that position today.  I know you will never ever ever criticise the manager because you can always find a way to pivot into blaming FSG, but sometimes he does get things wrong.

Klopp went with the players that were less of a risk tactically whilst taking the risk that physically they could cope. Endo might have been physically more fit, but he joined us late in the window and clearly Klopp deems that as a bigger risk.
Swapped things around at half time,  whilst choosing to not use Endo. We ended up winning. You've chosen to come here and criticise Klopp's decision, somehow implying Endo was the better option, however,  he didn't end up playing and we won in the end largely because of Klopp's tactical rearrangement at halftime.

We have no way of knowing how the outcome might have been had Endo started, he wasn't exactly dominating in the little time he's had playing on a side with a player down. But we won,  right? So why are we doing this?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:49:51 pm
He played at La Paz like 70 hours before this. He legit looked a player who was not rested properly.


It is about the best role for him though. As a single six he has to cover a lot more ground and for me even fully rested there are questions marks around whether he has the required athleticism.

I would much rather see him higher up the pitch. So he can use his ability in tight spaces and there is less ground to cover.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm
I don't think it's black-and-white when it comes to tactics, it's only so in hindsight. The choice, in my view was between our new system, and a double pivot. I can see why Klopp would count more on Mac Allister than Endo in the new system, considering the time each had to gel with the team. And I can see the reluctance to go to double-pivot. But Macca played in Bolivia (very high altitude, low oxygen) and he would have been knackered as if he played in two games back to back. He had an oxygen mask after the game to recover faster, Klopp himself said that. On top of that, If Trent and Konate were available, the inverted RB would have worked much better even with Macca, and probably even better with Curtis (fresher legs). So, with the little we know from outside the club, this begs the question what made the Curtis-Endo double-pivot system less appealing? Both were much less fatigued and really good in that position.

As I said, hindsight. But the question is still interesting. Klopp and the coaches recognized that and changed it quickly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm
I don't think it's black-and-white when it comes to tactics, it's only so in hindsight. The choice, in my view was between our new system, and a double pivot. I can see why Klopp would count more on Mac Allister than Endo in the new system, considering the time each had to gel with the team. And I can see the reluctance to go to double-pivot. But Macca played in Bolivia (very high altitude, low oxygen) and he would have been knackered as if he played in two games back to back. He had an oxygen mask after the game to recover faster, Klopp himself said that. On top of that, If Trent and Konate were available, the inverted RB would have worked much better even with Macca, and probably even better with Curtis (fresher legs). So, with the little we know from outside the club, this begs the question what made the Curtis-Endo double-pivot system less appealing? Both were much less fatigued and really good in that position.

As I said, hindsight. But the question is still interesting. Klopp and the coaches recognized that and changed it quickly.

I think what is being missed is that we were going into the game with a makeshift defence that were basically strangers. Klopp was left with two risky options take a chance on Mac or risk an untested defence and midfield.

As you say things were not black and white.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Joke of a yellow card, though.
Even more so when same happened to Nunez in second half but the Wolves player didn't get a yellow.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:24:31 pm
Mac Allister was way off the pace and got subbed at half time.  By Klopp.  He shouldn't have started him in that position today.  I know you will never ever ever criticise the manager because you can always find a way to pivot into blaming FSG, but sometimes he does get things wrong.

Brilliant stuff, pluggers on the internet know more about player conditioning and tactics than the best manager in the world.

The fucking continued diatribe you read on here at times disrespecting Jurgen is astounding.

What are your managerial credentials out of interest?

This isn't Roy Hodgson you're asserting you know better than, it's Jurgen Klopp ffs. :lmao
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #846 on: Today at 12:00:08 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm
I think what is being missed is that we were going into the game with a makeshift defence that were basically strangers. Klopp was left with two risky options take a chance on Mac or risk an untested defence and midfield.

As you say things were not black and white.
Yeah, I agree. As I said, if Trent and Konate were available...

But something tipped the scales toward the starting lineup, and I'm curious what played the major role. The more fluid system in the second half has obviously been drilled in training, and I personally like to see more of that against most teams. Even against the Hammers next weekend.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #847 on: Today at 01:58:56 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
It is about the best role for him though. As a single six he has to cover a lot more ground and for me even fully rested there are questions marks around whether he has the required athleticism.

I would much rather see him higher up the pitch. So he can use his ability in tight spaces and there is less ground to cover.
His best role is higher up playing more in the half spaces, He should be the best goal scorer from midfield, He lead Brighton in shots last year, He excellent at that, and creating too. 
He also can play the 6  pretty well too, It clear Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai is the MF Klopp trusts the most right now. He also very good at playing deeper in build up play. Like he can do a lot of thing in the midfield.

Just overall If there a Saturday game and a player played at La Paz Tuesday night UK time they should not start, practically if the early game, I was pretty clear on this all week. I understand why Klopp did it but dont think he should. He fixed it at Half time, I understand there was 3 Players who be considered starters that got back late and had less Recovery time, along with 2 midfielder who are not up to speed, plus two other Midfielders who fitness are not up to speed fitness wise.
Nunez and Diaz have to play at La Paz still, Diaz and Mac Allister also have to play at Quito(which Diaz does next international Break, he should not start that game either).

I thought most of the issue was the turnover and the set up was not helping either.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #848 on: Today at 07:36:22 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
Brilliant stuff, pluggers on the internet know more about player conditioning and tactics than the best manager in the world.

The fucking continued diatribe you read on here at times disrespecting Jurgen is astounding.

What are your managerial credentials out of interest?

This isn't Roy Hodgson you're asserting you know better than, it's Jurgen Klopp ffs. :lmao

This is such a garbage post.  By this logic none of us can ever question a decision a player makes on the pitch, any tactics a manager for any team employs, or anything a pundit says.

It's a football discussion forum, and we're all speaking with the benefit of hindsight, having seen how things panned out.

I find this stance that Klopp should never be questioned or criticised absolutely ridiculous.  He's not an infallible god.
