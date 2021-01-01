It is about the best role for him though. As a single six he has to cover a lot more ground and for me even fully rested there are questions marks around whether he has the required athleticism.



I would much rather see him higher up the pitch. So he can use his ability in tight spaces and there is less ground to cover.



His best role is higher up playing more in the half spaces, He should be the best goal scorer from midfield, He lead Brighton in shots last year, He excellent at that, and creating too.He also can play the 6 pretty well too, It clear Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai is the MF Klopp trusts the most right now. He also very good at playing deeper in build up play. Like he can do a lot of thing in the midfield.Just overall If there a Saturday game and a player played at La Paz Tuesday night UK time they should not start, practically if the early game, I was pretty clear on this all week. I understand why Klopp did it but dont think he should. He fixed it at Half time, I understand there was 3 Players who be considered starters that got back late and had less Recovery time, along with 2 midfielder who are not up to speed, plus two other Midfielders who fitness are not up to speed fitness wise.Nunez and Diaz have to play at La Paz still, Diaz and Mac Allister also have to play at Quito(which Diaz does next international Break, he should not start that game either).I thought most of the issue was the turnover and the set up was not helping either.