I don't think it's black-and-white when it comes to tactics, it's only so in hindsight. The choice, in my view was between our new system, and a double pivot. I can see why Klopp would count more on Mac Allister than Endo in the new system, considering the time each had to gel with the team. And I can see the reluctance to go to double-pivot. But Macca played in Bolivia (very high altitude, low oxygen) and he would have been knackered as if he played in two games back to back. He had an oxygen mask after the game to recover faster, Klopp himself said that. On top of that, If Trent and Konate were available, the inverted RB would have worked much better even with Macca, and probably even better with Curtis (fresher legs). So, with the little we know from outside the club, this begs the question what made the Curtis-Endo double-pivot system less appealing? Both were much less fatigued and really good in that position.



As I said, hindsight. But the question is still interesting. Klopp and the coaches recognized that and changed it quickly.