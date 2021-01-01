« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #800 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:16:12 pm
So what exactly did you mean by

Because I don't think need to explain why that's snide

I was criticising the manager for not picking Endo instead of a player who was only just back from South America and doesn't suit the position.  That's not snide and he's not above criticism.
Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #801 on: Today at 04:18:03 pm
Fatso didn't mean anything you wet wipe.  ;D
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #802 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm
Someone called the cops ;)
tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #803 on: Today at 04:18:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:03 pm
Fatso didn't mean anything you wet wipe.  ;D

Thanks, Samboi.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #804 on: Today at 04:19:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:06:13 pm
Yup.  Bad call from the manager to start him in this match, especially with Endo sat on the bench, a defensive midfield he had to talk the owners into signing.

Maybe if the manager didn't have to bed in basically a whole new midfield, with Endo and Gravenberch coming in right at the end of the window. Then he wouldn't need to try and get some consistency of selection and keep playing Mac and Szob in an attempt to get some midfield cohesion.

Klopp has worked absolute miracles for me in managing to eke out 13 points from the first five games with a midfield that simply doesn't function yet.

Klopp "It was like we had just met in the car park before the game". Instead of recognising how brilliantly Klopp has done with a disorganised midfield and how exceptional his in game management has been posters are taking pot shots at him.
Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #805 on: Today at 04:20:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:03 pm
Fatso didn't mean anything you wet wipe.  ;D

And Paul Tierney didn't even disallow our third goal when a lot of us probably expected him to. All in all a good day for tubby.
tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #806 on: Today at 04:21:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:19:39 pm
Maybe if the manager didn't have to bed in basically a whole new midfield, with Endo and Gravenberch coming in right at the end of the window. Then he wouldn't need to try and get some consistency of selection and keep playing Mac and Szob in an attempt to get some midfield cohesion.

Klopp has worked absolute miracles for me in managing to eke out 13 points from the first five games with a midfield that simply doesn't function yet.

Klopp "It was like we had just met in the car park before the game". Instead of recognising how brilliantly Klopp has done with a disorganised midfield and how exceptional his in game management has been posters are taking pot shots at him.

lol ok
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #807 on: Today at 04:21:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:03 pm
Fatso didn't mean anything you wet wipe.  ;D
I'm sure fatso can explain himself. Viz:

 
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:17:53 pm
I was criticising the manager for not picking Endo instead of a player who was only just back from South America and doesn't suit the position.  That's not snide and he's not above criticism.
There's no problem with that. But why is it relevant here, in a point about Mac Allister being jetlagged (which I agree with) , that Klopp had to "talk the owners into signing [Endo]?"

tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #808 on: Today at 04:21:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:20:31 pm
And Paul Tierney didn't even disallow our third goal when a lot of us probably expected him to. All in all a good day for tubby.

Et tu, Hazell?
tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #809 on: Today at 04:22:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:21:44 pm
Why you... ;)

I'm sure fatso can explain himself. Viz:

 There's no problem with that. But why is it relevant here, in a point about Mac Allister that Klopp had to persuade the owners to buy Endo?



Because Endo plays the position that Mac Allister started today and was available.  And Klopp obviously rates him, so why not just play him?  This is surely the situation he was bought for.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #810 on: Today at 04:22:48 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:17:53 pm
I was criticising the manager for not picking Endo instead of a player who was only just back from South America and doesn't suit the position.  That's not snide and he's not above criticism.

Klopp "It was like we had just met in the car park before the game"

How would throwing in a new player who arrived at the end of the window and who has no previous top-flight experience improve that?

Klopp has already commented on how well Mac and Szob have started and that they have had a pre-season with us and Endo hasn't.
Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #811 on: Today at 04:23:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:21:58 pm
Et tu, Hazell?

Not bad :P if all the other results stay as they are though...
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #812 on: Today at 04:23:53 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:45 pm
Because Endo plays the position that Mac Allister started today and was available.  And Klopp obviously rates him, so why not just play him?  This is surely the situation he was bought for.

Endo doesn't play in the position Mac played today. Endo has played as a double pivot, Mac Played as a single pivot.
tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #813 on: Today at 04:24:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:22:48 pm
Klopp "It was like we had just met in the car park before the game"

How would throwing in a new player who arrived at the end of the window and who has no previous top-flight experience improve that?

Klopp has already commented on how well Mac and Szob have started and that they have had a pre-season with us and Endo hasn't.

Mac Allister was way off the pace and got subbed at half time.  By Klopp.  He shouldn't have started him in that position today.  I know you will never ever ever criticise the manager because you can always find a way to pivot into blaming FSG, but sometimes he does get things wrong.
tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #814 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:23:53 pm
Endo doesn't play in the position Mac played today. Endo has played as a double pivot, Mac Played as a single pivot.

Mac doesn't play that position either.
