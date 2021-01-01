What a signing he's been so far - incredible workrate and a great all rounder. Thought there were 2 of him on the pitch at one point, and him and Dom look excellent together already.
He must be a real pain the arse to play against, which is a quality we didn't seem to have at times last season. There's also (finally) plenty of competition for spaces, which will keep him and others on their toes - Jones looking good, Endo always an option, Thiago and Bajetic to come back, and Gravenberch soon to be an option. What a difference a summer makes.
A solid midfield will also help our defence whilst giving Trent and Robbo more freedom to bomb forward. It's all coming together nicely.