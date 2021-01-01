« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 04:14:16 pm
Think he played well but I'm really not keen on him as the 6 moving forward.  Gravenberch doesn't look made for it either, but he's at least big and quick.  Mac Allister is great at keeping things ticking over, but he's not what we need in that position.
SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 pm
He's got that Gini/Xabi Alonso aura of calmness when receiving passes in crowded midfield areas.

This is gonna be invaluable to us in tough away games. Love him.
Markus_12

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm
He really is brilliant. Intelligent player who is really good at everything.
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm
Unsung hero today, pulled the strings from the back. I don't think that Klopp wants us to play with a real 6, that's as close as we'll get to one in most games this season.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 04:48:43 pm
He's like a more durable, less flamboyant Thiago.
MNAA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:18:04 pm
Mac is flying under the radar at the moment. Understated, unfussed but highly essential performance. Szoboszlai deservedly getting all the plaudits but Mac has been pivotal. He keep things ticking and make things easy for others

We now look so strong and solid in the middle of the park
sheepfest

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 06:20:37 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:18:04 pm
Mac is flying under the radar at the moment. Understated, unfussed but highly essential performance. Szoboszlai deservedly getting all the plaudits but Mac has been pivotal. He keep things ticking and make things easy for others

We now look so strong and solid in the middle of the park
Understated is true.

Brilliant game and my man of the match, just shading Szoboszlai.
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 06:23:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:14:16 pm
Think he played well but I'm really not keen on him as the 6 moving forward.  Gravenberch doesn't look made for it either, but he's at least big and quick.  Mac Allister is great at keeping things ticking over, but he's not what we need in that position.
today was a masterclass from him imo.
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 06:20:37 pm
Understated is true.

Brilliant game and my man of the match, just shading Szoboszlai.

me too. 
sheepfest

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm
me too. 
Still waxing lyrical about him in the club.

Can't believe the price we got him for. Maybe we do know what we are doing after all  ;)
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 06:34:20 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Still waxing lyrical about him in the club.

Can't believe the price we got him for. Maybe we do know what we are doing after all  ;)
heretic.  :)
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 06:37:59 pm
Is he the no6 going forward. Reminds me as a previous poster said it is a bit like that Juventus team with Pirlo deepest and Vital and Pogba either side of him.
sheepfest

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 06:40:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:34:20 pm
heretic.  :)
Tell me something I don't know 😎
LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 06:40:43 pm
Case, Whelan, Xabi, Wijnaldum, Mac Allister.

A dream to play with, selfless, driving teams forward, often under the radar compared to a team mate or two.
keyop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
What a signing he's been so far - incredible workrate and a great all rounder. Thought there were 2 of him on the pitch at one point, and him and Dom look excellent together already.

He must be a real pain the arse to play against, which is a quality we didn't seem to have at times last season. There's also (finally) plenty of competition for spaces, which will keep him and others on their toes - Jones looking good, Endo always an option, Thiago and Bajetic to come back, and Gravenberch soon to be an option. What a difference a summer makes.

A solid midfield will also help our defence whilst giving Trent and Robbo more freedom to bomb forward. It's all coming together nicely.
RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 07:01:03 pm
I prefer him farther him ahead but he also brilliant as a 6
Drinks Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 07:13:10 pm
Absolute tempo setter and always in the right place today. Thats not to diminish the claims hes better as an 8, thats absolutely true. Id also not want him in there against a team with physical, quick attacking midfielders, but he was understatedly excellent today.

I think hes going to end up a bit of a Gini type figure where a massive, vocal and wrong section of the fanbase doesnt quite get why hes so good.

He always had time on the ball today. Villas press wasnt there at all, but he creates those pockets for himself equally. He and Jones seemed to share an understanding about who was moving in front of the CBs and who was going. Good stuff and good to see that in the right games, he can be an effective 6.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 07:24:37 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:13:10 pm
Absolute tempo setter and always in the right place today. Thats not to diminish the claims hes better as an 8, thats absolutely true. Id also not want him in there against a team with physical, quick attacking midfielders, but he was understatedly excellent today.

I think hes going to end up a bit of a Gini type figure where a massive, vocal and wrong section of the fanbase doesnt quite get why hes so good.

He always had time on the ball today. Villas press wasnt there at all, but he creates those pockets for himself equally. He and Jones seemed to share an understanding about who was moving in front of the CBs and who was going. Good stuff and good to see that in the right games, he can be an effective 6.
Agreed. He knew what he needed to do today. Pure efficiency. That can mistakenly come across as quiet or underwhelming.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 08:21:39 pm
So is that good or bad? He's able to chip in goals when he's on the 8 spot - but we might be taking that away.
mattD

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 pm
The tempo setter today.

Thought he was controlling it great today. A long long time since I've seen our midfield have that element of control. Helps that Dom and Alexis cover every blade of grass imaginable.

Looks like we've got a handy midfield again after three long years.
CHOPPER

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm
Bubbling under the surface at the moment, cant wait for him to explode. Granted Slobby is taking the plaudits but this kid is going to dictate it all.

West Ham and Spurs, these are his games.
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:13:10 pm
Absolute tempo setter and always in the right place today. Thats not to diminish the claims hes better as an 8, thats absolutely true. Id also not want him in there against a team with physical, quick attacking midfielders, but he was understatedly excellent today.

I think hes going to end up a bit of a Gini type figure where a massive, vocal and wrong section of the fanbase doesnt quite get why hes so good.

He always had time on the ball today. Villas press wasnt there at all, but he creates those pockets for himself equally. He and Jones seemed to share an understanding about who was moving in front of the CBs and who was going. Good stuff and good to see that in the right games, he can be an effective 6.

Nailed it with that comment.
MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm
Thought he was a bit sloppy at times but overall had a good game.

The main thing that pissed me off last season was the workrate and lack of tackling. Other than Bajcetic, Jones and Thiago in the few minutes they played nobody would put their fucking foot in. The new lads all seem to do this. Hopefully Gravenberch will also do the same when he plays. Fuck all will be won if the midfield don't fight for the game.
JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
See .. we did sign a 6
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm
Mac will play 6
Endo will play 6
Ryan will play 6

666

It'll be a beast of a midfield
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #745 on: Today at 12:01:07 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm
Mac will play 6
Endo will play 6
Ryan will play 6

666

It'll be a beast of a midfield
Not sure if that's true... Mac got the transfer thread locked again, and he may be muted for a while...  ;)
mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #746 on: Today at 12:15:57 am
I think will see rotation with the 3 lads playing all taking defensive responsiblity.

Will be interesting to see if Mac Szobo Gravenberch play together to see if Mac or Ryan sit.
Max_powers

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #747 on: Today at 04:20:34 am
Its a small sample size(about 3.4 90s) but his defensive stats this season look like that of an elite DM.

2.94 tackes per 90
1.47 interceptions per 90
2.35 blocks per 90

These numbers are comparable to Fabinho at his prime.
Carra-ton

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #748 on: Today at 04:34:25 am
Beautiful game from Macca today. I think his best game so far. Him and Trent in that midfield give us so much control from deep. Teams used to let Fabinho have the ball deep, because he could not do much damage. Then Trent was inverted, but they cut off his passing lanes which limited his danger.
However with Macca also alongside Trent, they can't cut off lanes of the two together. It is beautiful to have two in front of the defense who can cut through the lines from deep within.
I agree defensively in big games we might need Endo there, but for offensive control Macca and Trent is the best double pivot I can imagine.

Also, very good tackler. I did not expect him to be this good a tackler.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #749 on: Today at 04:51:34 am
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Yesterday at 06:40:43 pm
Case, Whelan, Xabi, Wijnaldum, Mac Allister.

A dream to play with, selfless, driving teams forward, often under the radar compared to a team mate or two.


I would agree for all those candidates except for Xabi. It was clear when we had him that he was one of the world's best midfielders from his very first match for us.
88_RED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #750 on: Today at 05:25:25 am

No other team in the league has signed an entirely new midfield that has hot the ground running like Mac and Szobo..
Instant impact..

We are in with a genuine shout this season if we can keep a majority of our squad fit for large parts of the season..
