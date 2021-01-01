Absolute tempo setter and always in the right place today. Thats not to diminish the claims hes better as an 8, thats absolutely true. Id also not want him in there against a team with physical, quick attacking midfielders, but he was understatedly excellent today.



I think hes going to end up a bit of a Gini type figure where a massive, vocal and wrong section of the fanbase doesnt quite get why hes so good.



He always had time on the ball today. Villas press wasnt there at all, but he creates those pockets for himself equally. He and Jones seemed to share an understanding about who was moving in front of the CBs and who was going. Good stuff and good to see that in the right games, he can be an effective 6.