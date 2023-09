Absolute tempo setter and always in the right place today. Thatís not to diminish the claims heís better as an 8, thatís absolutely true. Iíd also not want him in there against a team with physical, quick attacking midfielders, but he was understatedly excellent today.



I think heís going to end up a bit of a Gini type figure where a massive, vocal and wrong section of the fanbase doesnít quite get why heís so good.



He always had time on the ball today. Villaís press wasnít there at all, but he creates those pockets for himself equally. He and Jones seemed to share an understanding about who was moving in front of the CBs and who was going. Good stuff and good to see that in the right games, he can be an effective 6.