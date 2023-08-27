I think it's been a very good start for him here, and I must admit even though I always thought he was good at Brighton I was a bit sceptical about him here. As I say though, I've enjoyed his start and he's obviously showed us far from what he can so far (plus Szoboszlai, his central midfield partner, has been our best player so far)



The Chelsea game you could see he'd be quality straight away, excellent on the ball. He was having a fine game against Bournemouth if not spectacular, then of course that terrible red card decision, thankfully back for Newcastle where I thought he put a very good shift in. Good stuff so far.