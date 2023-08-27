« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 06:13:19 pm
3 games you dickhead and he's been fantastic for us too.   :butt
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 06:14:19 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.

He's looked good, hardly played in the most ideal circumstances in 2 of his first 3 games, too!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 06:31:35 pm
So calm on the ball, one or two stray passes but I'll take that as over all he's quality
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 06:35:25 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.

Pretty sure I'm in the majority here when I write that your post is a bit annoying.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 06:36:41 pm
I thought he did quite a lot of the boring, shitty defensive work you just sometimes have to do. Don't think him and Endo in midfield will ever be perfect physically but thought he was good today. Bargain.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 06:37:20 pm
Another good performance by him worked his backside off, no wonder he look knackered.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 07:03:30 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.

It's almost like we have a completely new central midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 07:13:13 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.
It was "some". Not "so many". And that's because he attempts to advance play by progressive passes more than any of our previous midfielders. More risky passes don't always come off but it's not like he losses the ball in our half.

For me it's so nice to watch someone like him in midfield rather than "5 yard sideway" Gini or "instant back pass" Hendo.

Also remember we're still playing with a made-up midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 08:27:39 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on August 27, 2023, 07:13:13 pm
It was "some". Not "so many". And that's because he attempts to advance play by progressive passes more than any of our previous midfielders. More risky passes don't always come off but it's not like he losses the ball in our half.

For me it's so nice to watch someone like him in midfield rather than "5 yard sideway" Gini or "instant back pass" Hendo.

Also remember we're still playing with a made-up midfield.

Klopp has always made a big deal about players 'taking risks' and Alexis is maybe one of the biggest risk takers he's bought in midfield yet. I like Alexis for his presence already, just miles better than the running through treacle midfield we saw last year. Once those risks start being rewarded, and that will come with more game time and settling in, he'll be unstoppable.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 10:08:46 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.

As a Brighton regular, Mac seldom stood out as a CM genius running games, you could say the same as he quietly drove Argentina to WC glory.  With some exceptions eg beasting ManU at the Amex this year.

This summer I described him on RAWK as reminding me of Ronnie Whelan. Invaluable to any centre midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 10:21:05 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.
Awful viewpoint.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 27, 2023, 10:41:54 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 27, 2023, 06:37:20 pm
Another good performance by him worked his backside off, no wonder he look knackered.

He is being fouled more than any of our players so far. We would need to rotate him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 12:02:44 am
Quote from: Aeon on August 27, 2023, 10:41:54 pm
He is being fouled more than any of our players so far. We would need to rotate him.
yeah, he was definitely targeted today - it was foul by committee by Newcastle.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 12:34:13 am
Barely had chance to play the role he was bought for yet, but like Szoboszlai has tremendous energy and its so exciting to think theres a lot more to come.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 12:57:15 am
I think when you consider the circumstances Mac has been excellent. He's not a natural 6 but in all 3 games now he's had to put in a shift defensively above and beyond what we probably initially envisioned. Early days but with how Endo is looking that might not be changing soon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 10:00:31 am
So far I think hes been out most consistent performer for an outfield player. Quality
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 10:25:16 am
Decent in the second half. In the first half he could not pass to a red shirt. But, he gets physically out competed at times. We had Henderson, Gini and Fabinho at our peak, and they were all physical monsters.
Now Szoboszlai apart, I think we have lost our physical edge in midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 02:02:33 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on August 28, 2023, 10:25:16 am
Decent in the second half. In the first half he could not pass to a red shirt. But, he gets physically out competed at times. We had Henderson, Gini and Fabinho at our peak, and they were all physical monsters.
Now Szoboszlai apart, I think we have lost our physical edge in midfield.
yesterday he was targeted and got a lot of niggly nasty (typical Newcastle) fouls from a rotating cast of their players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 02:42:50 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on August 28, 2023, 10:25:16 am
Decent in the second half. In the first half he could not pass to a red shirt. But, he gets physically out competed at times. We had Henderson, Gini and Fabinho at our peak, and they were all physical monsters.
Now Szoboszlai apart, I think we have lost our physical edge in midfield.


I agree we have lost that energetic pressing from those peak boys.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 02:46:38 pm
Unbelievable. Literally his first three games could not have been shittier circumstances. If you cannot tell the quality that he brings you have no hope.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
he's a top class footballer you can see it straight away, will only get better
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 06:19:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on August 28, 2023, 02:46:38 pm
Unbelievable. Literally his first three games could not have been shittier circumstances. If you cannot tell the quality that he brings you have no hope.
a Liverpool player not turning in a top-level, error-free performance is kinda like a mortal sin for some ppl.  never to be forgotten or forgiven.  the context doesn't make any difference.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 06:23:53 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 27, 2023, 05:52:33 pm
I know I'm in the vast minority here, but I was more impressed with him at Brighton than I have been this season.

Is he still celebrating his WC championship?  He just makes so many unforced errors and passes to nowhere.  I appreciate he has more legs than Fab or Hendo do, but his touch and quality of everything else seems pretty weak.

Joking surely? He's pure quality, takes the ball with no space around him, keeps possession, looks for the forward pass and times it well. He will help us break down 10 men behind the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 28, 2023, 10:57:59 pm
I love him. He's got the Naby and Thiago ability to nick a ball that he has absolutely no right to get without a hint of a foul. So much composure and energy to boot.

Klopp must love him, tailor made for him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 30, 2023, 12:27:57 pm
His performances have been patchy. Part of it, is that Szoboszlai can just use his physicality to affect games and make a distinct impact. Macca doesn't have the same running power or build. And, we have been up against it. Hope we see better performances from him ahead.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
August 30, 2023, 12:35:46 pm
I think it's been a very good start for him here, and I must admit even though I always thought he was good at Brighton I was a bit sceptical about him here. As I say though, I've enjoyed his start and he's obviously showed us far from what he can so far (plus Szoboszlai, his central midfield partner, has been our best player so far)

The Chelsea game you could see he'd be quality straight away, excellent on the ball. He was having a fine game against Bournemouth if not spectacular, then of course that terrible red card decision, thankfully back for Newcastle where I thought he put a very good shift in. Good stuff so far.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 12:47:34 pm
Brothers Alexis Mac Allister and Kevin Mac Allister will meet in the Europa League as Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool are drawn in the same group!  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 02:34:34 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:47:34 pm
Brothers Alexis Mac Allister and Kevin Mac Allister will meet in the Europa League as Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool are drawn in the same group!  ;D

Wholesome content: https://twitter.com/UnionStGilloise/status/1697586608835379395
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 03:58:38 pm
I hope we play them at home the last game before Christmas just for maximum Kevin McAllister jokes. Should be fun.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 07:48:02 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:04:39 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:16:28 pm
That was quality.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:25:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:34:34 pm
Wholesome content: https://twitter.com/UnionStGilloise/status/1697586608835379395

Thanks for posting that, it really was a fun, joyous little interval, wasn't it?  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:29:03 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 08:25:33 pm
Thanks for posting that, it really was a fun, joyous little interval, wasn't it?  :D

Its nice. Although slightly concerning that for these players its the biggest games of their life to come up against Doak, Quansah, Tsimikas and co. And I think theyre half decent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:32:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:29:03 pm
Its nice. Although slightly concerning that for these players its the biggest games of their life to come up against Doak, Quansah, Tsimikas and co. And I think theyre half decent.

But are they half biscuit?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:46:24 pm
The biggest teams they'll play in their domestic league is Club Brugge, Royal Antwerp and Genk. They'll be buzzing to come to Anfield and play against quality players and a large crowd the type they're not used to. Not to mention a lot of these players may even be Liverpool fans.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:54:37 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 10:50:23 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:47:34 pm
Brothers Alexis Mac Allister and Kevin Mac Allister will meet in the Europa League as Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool are drawn in the same group!  ;D

At least Alexis doesn't walk (home) alone


Im here all day... Didumdush 😂
