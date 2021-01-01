I think it'll be overturned. If not they're setting themselves up for endless comparisons throughout the season where players commit worse challenges and not sent off. Surely they're not planning to be consistent with decisions like that..
I'd imagine would be news this morning if we're appealing it, no? Anyone know how long the process for the appeal usually takes? I'd imagine quickly, before next fixtures etc. Can't remember the last time we'd have appealed a red?
class words from Mac, must have been so gutting, what a wanker of a referee ruining his home debut.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Don't think it gets overturned, the level of outrage from every angle was way higher for the Wolves/Utd fuck up and that put loads of pressure on the officials. This has been fairly quiet in comparison.
Paul Gorst@ptgorst·45sLiverpool will appeal Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth. The FA now review the evidence via an independent regulatory commission.
Wasn't our last appeal against a MacAllister red card? (Gary, against Arsenal)
Have a feeling it won't be overturned. We have to convince the panel that it was a clear and obvious error by both the on field referee and then the VAR official. The VAR offical is there to check for clear and obvious errors by the on field referee during the game. Would be pretty embarrassing for them to say the VAR official looked at it at the time and didn't think it was a clear and obvious error but we've looked at the same videos and he was wrong. They'll probably make an argument for not wanting to re-referee the game.
If its deemed a frivolous appeal then they can extend it.
It clearly isnt a frivolous appeal Shirley? If they deem it that the whole thing is bent.
I dont think it is and you can show other examples where same rules arent applied. Tierney on VAR with the lad who elbowed Robbo too. They hate us.
the committee might well uphold the red for that reason alone - i.e. they won't want to be seen validating our view that Tierney is biased against us and that he supported the red for that reason.
Its reviewed independently.
like that makes a difference??
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
