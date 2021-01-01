Have a feeling it won't be overturned. We have to convince the panel that it was a clear and obvious error by both the on field referee and then the VAR official. The VAR offical is there to check for clear and obvious errors by the on field referee during the game. Would be pretty embarrassing for them to say the VAR official looked at it at the time and didn't think it was a clear and obvious error but we've looked at the same videos and he was wrong. They'll probably make an argument for not wanting to re-referee the game.