« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 41877 times)

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:02:21 am »
I'd imagine would be news this morning if we're appealing it, no?

Anyone know how long the process for the appeal usually takes? I'd imagine quickly, before next fixtures etc.

Can't remember the last time we'd have appealed a red?
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:22:29 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:32:06 am
I think it'll be overturned.  If not they're setting themselves up for endless comparisons throughout the season where players commit worse challenges and not sent off.  Surely they're not planning to be consistent with decisions like that..
i HOPE you are right, but aask yourself the question, when have this shower of incompetent twats ever been consistent?? id suggest never.. problwm is, we s a club lay down and get out bellys tickled far too often, and they know, we wont push the envelope, we will just say thanks for at least looking into it, and nothing will change
Logged
JFT 96

Offline jeremyh94

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:59:02 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:02:21 am
I'd imagine would be news this morning if we're appealing it, no?

Anyone know how long the process for the appeal usually takes? I'd imagine quickly, before next fixtures etc.

Can't remember the last time we'd have appealed a red?
Wasn't our last appeal against a MacAllister red card? (Gary, against Arsenal)
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:13:47 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:32:06 am
I think it'll be overturned.  If not they're setting themselves up for endless comparisons throughout the season where players commit worse challenges and not sent off.  Surely they're not planning to be consistent with decisions like that..

There's 2 examples from other games on Saturday where both tackling players were shown yellows. It still won't be enough to get it overturned IMO.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,560
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:44:44 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:34:35 pm
class words from Mac, must have been so gutting, what a wanker of a referee ruining his home debut.

Somewhat maddening, yes.  I can see how the ref got it wrong in real-time, especially given the oscar worthy performance from the Bournemouth player, which was something akin to Willem Defoe's death scene in Platoon (still a poor decision though).  How that doesn't get overturned on VAR though is what boils my blood.  It doesn't un-wreck Mac's debut, but fingers crossed it's at least overturned.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:46:08 am »
Don't think it gets overturned, the level of outrage from every angle was way higher for the Wolves/Utd fuck up and that put loads of pressure on the officials.  This has been fairly quiet in comparison.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:06:28 pm »
Assume we've appealed this red card by now?

Even Dermot says it was the wrong decision.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:08:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:46:08 am
Don't think it gets overturned, the level of outrage from every angle was way higher for the Wolves/Utd fuck up and that put loads of pressure on the officials.  This has been fairly quiet in comparison.
The difference is something can be done about this to mitigate the cost of the error. And there was an awful lot of incredulity on Saturday from all quarters
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #488 on: Today at 12:31:49 pm »
Paul Gorst@ptgorst·45s
Liverpool will appeal Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth. The FA now review the evidence via an independent regulatory commission.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,823
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #489 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:31:49 pm
Paul Gorst@ptgorst·45s
Liverpool will appeal Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth. The FA now review the evidence via an independent regulatory commission.

:scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
How long do they take for the decision? Will we be waiting till Sunday 1 hour before the game? :P
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:22:33 pm »
Have a feeling it won't be overturned. We have to convince the panel that it was a clear and obvious error by both the on field referee and then the VAR official. The VAR offical is there to check for clear and obvious errors by the on field referee during the game. Would be pretty embarrassing for them to say the VAR official looked at it at the time and didn't think it was a clear and obvious error but we've looked at the same videos and he was wrong. They'll probably make an argument for not wanting to re-referee the game.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,837
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:29:05 pm »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:39:50 pm »
Quote from: jeremyh94 on Today at 09:59:02 am
Wasn't our last appeal against a MacAllister red card? (Gary, against Arsenal)
I thought we appealed Robbo's red vs Spurs the other year?
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:22:33 pm
Have a feeling it won't be overturned. We have to convince the panel that it was a clear and obvious error by both the on field referee and then the VAR official. The VAR offical is there to check for clear and obvious errors by the on field referee during the game. Would be pretty embarrassing for them to say the VAR official looked at it at the time and didn't think it was a clear and obvious error but we've looked at the same videos and he was wrong. They'll probably make an argument for not wanting to re-referee the game.

Not sure it has to show a clear and obvious error when it comes to overturn red cards. Just enough that its a wrong decision I would think.

It should be a easy decision, and its not decided by PGMOL i believe? But of course, you never know and we usually dont get the neutral judgement. Usually we get the other judgement where we are used as an example for something.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,613
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #495 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm »
If its deemed a frivolous appeal then they can extend it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #496 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:00:31 pm
If its deemed a frivolous appeal then they can extend it.

It clearly isnt a frivolous appeal Shirley?
If they deem it that the whole thing is bent.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,613
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #497 on: Today at 02:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:04:15 pm
It clearly isnt a frivolous appeal Shirley?
If they deem it that the whole thing is bent.

I dont think it is and you can show other examples where same rules arent applied.

Tierney on VAR with the lad who elbowed Robbo too. They hate us.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #498 on: Today at 02:15:22 pm »
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38208216/the-var-review-mac-allister-red-liverpool-romero-handball-penalty

good article. Look at the photos at the bottom of Gordon and Guimares examples that were yellow. Hopefully gets overturned.
You can understand red being given due to speed of the game, but on review these examples are similar to Maccallister so should be overturned
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #499 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:06:03 pm
I dont think it is and you can show other examples where same rules arent applied.

Tierney on VAR with the lad who elbowed Robbo too. They hate us.
the committee might well uphold the red for that reason alone - i.e. they won't want to be seen validating our view that Tierney is biased against us and that he supported the red for that reason.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,613
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #500 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:22:02 pm
the committee might well uphold the red for that reason alone - i.e. they won't want to be seen validating our view that Tierney is biased against us and that he supported the red for that reason.

Its reviewed independently.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #501 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:23:04 pm
Its reviewed independently.
like that makes a difference??
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,613
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #502 on: Today at 02:45:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:30:05 pm
like that makes a difference??

I doubt it gets overturned.

Its ridiculous.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,297
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #503 on: Today at 02:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:23:04 pm
Its reviewed independently.

A bald man with a very generic moustache, and a man called Saul Kearney are the independent reviewers
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 