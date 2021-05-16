Shown on the post match videos from LFC TV website. Couldn't believe what I was hearing, a tinge of "it's a harsh red" but adamant it was red.



Sad to say, but plenty of our ex players arent the sharpest tools in the box.The ones that regularly work in the media should know how the whole game works by now and as a result its not always as simple as using the I was just giving an opinion excuse. They should know that certain decisions get waved through by ex refs, journos and pundits which drives public opinion and all too often the opinion of football authorities.When more neural commentators have called this decision as bullshit, its disappointing to see a couple of ours backing it up. But then again its nothing new.Just think a bit more lads.