Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 39895 times)

Offline gravey101

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:59:10 am »
could see how the ref could give it real time, especially with the play-acting. VAR should have seen that there was no intent and minimal contact and ref being asked to take another look.
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:18:48 am »
If that was a red card then players best not challenge for the ball anymore.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:09:36 am »
Both Venison and Thompson on LFC TV reckon it was a straight red ... baffled at that punditry!  Re-watched it a few times and its a very harsh yellow at worst, each and every time. 3 game ban is a joke for that.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #443 on: Today at 08:19:32 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 08:09:36 am
Both Venison and Thompson on LFC TV reckon it was a straight red ... baffled at that punditry!  Re-watched it a few times and its a very harsh yellow at worst, each and every time. 3 game ban is a joke for that.
As a club we are shite at circling the wagons and speaking with one voice.
Was this during the game or post game though? Or pre and post replay?

If they said this after seeing the replay, its an act of self-sabotage, and knowing the way decisions are made in the game, will probably count against us in any appeal.

Offline has gone odd

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:03:26 am »
Shown on the post match videos from LFC TV website. Couldn't believe what I was hearing, a tinge of "it's a harsh red" but adamant it was red.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:23:00 am »
The Bournemouth player has to take a lot of the blame with the theatrical rolls, fucking shithouse, has was hardly touched the fucking tart.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm
It won't be overturned, they won't overrule the referee and VAR they'll cite some technicality and that'll be that.  When I played as lad, the ref used to be the player who was too shite to make the team, reckon that's pretty apt as far as the premier league is concerned, they're all failed players who chose officiating rather than being a traffic warden, they had to find another outlet for their....issues.

The decision is so bad to the point I think the PGMOL who hates us have no choice but to overturn it.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:11:35 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:03:26 am
Shown on the post match videos from LFC TV website. Couldn't believe what I was hearing, a tinge of "it's a harsh red" but adamant it was red.
Sad to say, but plenty of our ex players arent the sharpest tools in the box.
The ones that regularly work in the media should know how the whole game works by now and as a result its not always as simple as using the I was just giving an opinion excuse. They should know that certain decisions get waved through by ex refs, journos and pundits which drives public opinion and all too often the opinion of football authorities.
When more neural commentators have called this decision as bullshit, its disappointing to see a couple of ours backing it up. But then again its nothing new.

Just think a bit more lads.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:00 am
The Bournemouth player has to take a lot of the blame with the theatrical rolls, fucking shithouse, has was hardly touched the fucking tart.
Too many refs make a decision on the outcome they see and hear. He should be done for that reaction.
But there again, did any of our players get in his face calling him a shithouse.
Offline Bennett

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 08:09:36 am
Both Venison and Thompson on LFC TV reckon it was a straight red ... baffled at that punditry!  Re-watched it a few times and its a very harsh yellow at worst, each and every time. 3 game ban is a joke for that.

That's exactly what I said. You'd moan at that being given as a yellow. A red, and I assume 3 game suspension(?), is just baffling.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:35:42 am »
It was interesting when the referee showed the red card the Bournemouth player Billingham standing behind him shook his head and his forefinger. Obviously disagreeing  with the decision says it all.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:00 am
The Bournemouth player has to take a lot of the blame with the theatrical rolls, fucking shithouse, has was hardly touched the fucking tart.

Yeah in real time when I saw his reaction I did think to myself shit were in trouble here

Saw the challenge, relaxed a bit, then saw the red card come out. Madness
Online Asam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:00 am
The Bournemouth player has to take a lot of the blame with the theatrical rolls, fucking shithouse, has was hardly touched the fucking tart.

100% he made the referee believe MacAllister had performed a leg breaker when there was hardly any impact as Alexis pulled out of the challenge
Online Nick110581

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:31:05 pm »
Is it a three game ban ?
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:31:05 pm
Is it a three game ban ?

I believe so.
Online Nick110581

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 12:33:47 pm
I believe so.

Hugely unfair if its upheld.
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:35 pm
Hugely unfair if its upheld.

I'd be shocked if it was...then again I wouldn't as the games upside down at the best of times!
Offline filopastry

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
Its an absolutely horrific decision, and yes agree that if it hadn't even been a booking I don't think there would have been many complaints.

I get that the ref can make the error, but absolutely no excuse for VAR.

Still not sure they'll overturn it though.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
Bournemouth manager said it wasn't a red. That tells you a lot.
Online Agent99

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #459 on: Today at 04:11:03 pm »
When an appeal occurs how does it work? Can you bring in evidence or is it not like that? It would be great to just turn on a video with a hundred examples of tackles like that not even resulting in a fucking free kick.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #460 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:11:03 pm
When an appeal occurs how does it work? Can you bring in evidence or is it not like that? It would be great to just turn on a video with a hundred examples of tackles like that not even resulting in a fucking free kick.
Dunno about the process but if the media are all clamouring for a rescission then the FA tend to shit themselves and give it; ditto if the media are demanding it stand.

It shouldn't be this way but how pundits and journos talk about it afterwards tends to have an effect
Offline Chakan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #461 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:11:03 pm
When an appeal occurs how does it work? Can you bring in evidence or is it not like that? It would be great to just turn on a video with a hundred examples of tackles like that not even resulting in a fucking free kick.

it depends really, if the appeal is lodged by Liverpool, the refs all get around have a few celebratory drinks, a couple of hookers and then high five each other a few more laughs and send a message back saying "In our opinion it was the correct call", if it's any other team then it would probably be looked at seriously and overturned with an apology to the club.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #462 on: Today at 04:20:41 pm »
It absolutely should be overturned but I dont think it will, which is a bad call because then every innocuous coming together where someone overreacts for the rest of this season will be judged by the softness of this sending off.

They came out and apologised after the shambles at Old Trafford with Onanas challenge, they wont be seen to be apologising and admitting theyve got two stinkers wrong inside two weeks.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #463 on: Today at 06:04:51 pm »
First player I can remember weve had for a long time who is able to take it this well on the half turn.
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #464 on: Today at 06:10:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:04:51 pm
First player I can remember weve had for a long time who is able to take it this well on the half turn.


What? Jones and Thiago are great at that, Keita wasnt bad either.
Online decosabute

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #465 on: Today at 06:19:03 pm »
We should've made more of a big deal of the Robertson-Hatzidakis incident. We did these pricks a favour by not lodging official complaints and making a massive issue of the whole thing. I said at the time that it's fine to be the bigger man and laugh it off if you believe the refs/VARs/Howard Webb will also act in good faith and be sound, but that they'd still be fucking us over at the first opportunity. And they have.

Fuck the lot of them. At best, the standard is simply shamefully bad. At worst, it's darker and more dishonest than that.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #466 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:14:44 pm
it depends really, if the appeal is lodged by Liverpool, the refs all get around have a few celebratory drinks, a couple of hookers and then high five each other a few more laughs and send a message back saying "In our opinion it was the correct call", if it's any other team then it would probably be looked at seriously and overturned with an apology to the club.

 ;D
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #467 on: Today at 06:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:10:58 pm

What? Jones and Thiago are great at that, Keita wasnt bad either.
Thiago Ill give you, the other two not even close to Alexis.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #468 on: Today at 06:40:25 pm »
If we were going to appeal, should we have heard by now?

I dont want to wait until the end of September to see him play again.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #469 on: Today at 06:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:14:44 pm
it depends really, if the appeal is lodged by Liverpool, the refs all get around have a few celebratory drinks, a couple of hookers and then high five each other a few more laughs and send a message back saying "In our opinion it was the correct call", if it's any other team then it would probably be looked at seriously and overturned with an apology to the club.

;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #470 on: Today at 06:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:40:25 pm
If we were going to appeal, should we have heard by now?

I dont want to wait until the end of September to see him play again.
not necessarily.  I'd expect to see it in the media tomorrow.
Online Agent99

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #471 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #472 on: Today at 07:40:19 pm »
Online 4pool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #473 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm »
The club has until Monday night to file the appeal.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #474 on: Today at 09:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:39:03 pm


class words from Mac, must have been so gutting, what a wanker of a referee ruining his home debut.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #475 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:39:03 pm

Great response.
Hopefully his red card can get overturned
