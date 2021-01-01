« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
could see how the ref could give it real time, especially with the play-acting. VAR should have seen that there was no intent and minimal contact and ref being asked to take another look.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
If that was a red card then players best not challenge for the ball anymore.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Both Venison and Thompson on LFC TV reckon it was a straight red ... baffled at that punditry!  Re-watched it a few times and its a very harsh yellow at worst, each and every time. 3 game ban is a joke for that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Both Venison and Thompson on LFC TV reckon it was a straight red ... baffled at that punditry!  Re-watched it a few times and its a very harsh yellow at worst, each and every time. 3 game ban is a joke for that.
As a club we are shite at circling the wagons and speaking with one voice.
Was this during the game or post game though? Or pre and post replay?

If they said this after seeing the replay, its an act of self-sabotage, and knowing the way decisions are made in the game, will probably count against us in any appeal.

