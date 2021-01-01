« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 37476 times)

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:59:10 am »
could see how the ref could give it real time, especially with the play-acting. VAR should have seen that there was no intent and minimal contact and ref being asked to take another look.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 