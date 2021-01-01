« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #80 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm
Ok, so could rise to £55m

Depends what those variables are really I guess
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #81 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm
the transfer team played a blinder on this.

well done to all of them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:42:52 pm
Ok, so could rise to £55m

Depends what those variables are really I guess

And if you believe shit sources rather than sources who have been correct for months on this deal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:40:55 am
Great deal

Hes 24 year old James Milner basically
Versatile, runs all day, doesnt get injured, not elite at any one thing but very good at almost everything

Between Gary and Millie, this lad has massive boots to fill! :D

Welcome, Young Gary James!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:48:27 pm
Joyce saying Chelsea tried the hijack the deal at the last minute. The insanity of football...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:51:10 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:48:27 pm
Joyce saying Chelsea tried the hijack the deal at the last minute. The insanity of football...

Makes it even better.  :lmao
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:58:32 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:27:57 am
'Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool sign Brighton midfielder for only £35m' - by Paul Joyce

World Cup winner chooses Anfield move despite late interest from new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/0628bc5a-05de-11ee-9bf2-8ca4db35d928 - or in full here: https://archive.is/gV4Og





a snippet...

'Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister for a bargain £35 million fee after triggering a release clause in the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders contract.

There was late movement from new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino for his fellow Argentinian before the deal was completed, while Newcastle United and Manchester United also showed interest, but Mac Allisters preference has been to work with the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

An absence of Champions League football did not deter the player who has become Liverpools first summer signing and is an important building block as they seek to recover from what was a disappointing campaign. Mac Allisters contract will run until 2028 and he will wear the No 10 shirt.'



'Liverpool FC sign Alexis Mac Allister' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m3CDiai33Y0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m3CDiai33Y0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m3CDiai33Y0
Ta, Mert
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:59:51 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:48:27 pm
Joyce saying Chelsea tried the hijack the deal at the last minute. The insanity of football...

Pochettino wanted to try the Argentinian connection. Clown.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:48:27 pm
Joyce saying Chelsea tried the hijack the deal at the last minute. The insanity of football...
Poch trying to play the Argie card.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:01:16 pm
He didn't wanna join serial winner Poch? I'm shocked
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm
Great player for a great fee, looking forward to seeing what he brings to the team.

The whole '£35m rising to £55m with add-ons' thing makes no sense - if it was a release clause then surely it's just £35m and done?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
Chuffed to bits on this. Great to have him signed so early on as well. Can't wait to see him play for us!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:02:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:44:30 am
And boing goes the penis!
I wish I couldve been there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #93 on: Today at 01:04:45 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:02:52 pm
I wish I couldve been there.
he said penis, not sausage.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:06:52 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #95 on: Today at 01:10:02 pm
Very smart signing for us and a bargain too. Let's hope it's the first of a few more needed signings.

Welcome Alexis!
