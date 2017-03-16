Who was the last Argentinian to play for Liverpool FC? [/quoteMaxi Rodriguez?
BBC saying £55m?
Who was the last Argentinian to play for Liverpool FC?
MaxiInsuaMascheranoPaletta (not sure if he counts?)LetoStruggling to think of any more?
Welcome back Gary !
Pellegrino!Think thats it.
Pellegrino under Rafa
Crosby Nick never fails.
Think it's £35m initially and can reach £55m if he hits all the add-on clauses based on a couple of Brighton fans I saw on Twitter
