« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 1190 times)

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:30:25 am »
Who was the last Argentinian to play for Liverpool FC? 
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:31:07 am »
Bienvenido Alexis!
Logged

Online PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:32:10 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:30:25 am
Who was the last Argentinian to play for Liverpool FC?
[/quote

Maxi Rodriguez?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,648
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:33:58 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:16:16 am
BBC saying £55m?

BBC all over that when it comes to Liverpool!  Yesterday headlines of Bellingham to Madrid - quoting only the initial fee, today Mac Allister to Liverpool, not quoting the initial fee!
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:34:14 am »
Welcome Alexis!

Looking forward to watching him grow in an LFC shirt :scarf
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
I thought he older than 24 for some reason. An even better signing than I first realised then. Top stuff.

Next.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,435
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:34:18 am »
Such an exceptional signing at all levels, exactly what the team has been missing.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:34:20 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 11:32:10 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:30:25 am
Who was the last Argentinian to play for Liverpool FC?
[/quote

Maxi Rodriguez?
Oh yea!  Thanks!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,258
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:34:33 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:30:25 am
Who was the last Argentinian to play for Liverpool FC? 

Maxi
Insua
Mascherano
Paletta (not sure if he counts?)
Leto

Struggling to think of any more?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:34:33 am
Maxi
Insua
Mascherano
Paletta (not sure if he counts?)
Leto

Struggling to think of any more?
Pellegrino!

Think thats it.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,886
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:36:04 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:18:24 am

Welcome back Gary !

I see the hair transplant worked out nicely! ;D
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:36:33 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:34:33 am
Maxi
Insua
Mascherano
Paletta (not sure if he counts?)
Leto

Struggling to think of any more?
Pellegrino under Rafa
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,258
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:37:10 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:35:49 am
Pellegrino!

Think thats it.

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:36:33 am
Pellegrino under Rafa

Oh yeah, thanks!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,425
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:34:33 am
Maxi
Insua
Mascherano
Paletta (not sure if he counts?)
Leto

Struggling to think of any more?

Pellegrino too.

We havent had many though. I liked Insua and he left when Hodgson bought Konchesky which always felt a backward move but only Masch and briefly Maxi have been a success. Weve had a lot better track record with Brazilians. Feels like its been the other way round with Man United.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:29:48 am
Think it's £35m initially and can reach £55m if he hits all the add-on clauses based on a couple of Brighton fans I saw on Twitter

Doubt it, Romano is absolutely certain it is 35 million. If it's a release clause as everyone seems to agree, I doubt there'd be that much in addons. Perhaps some outlandish clauses like Ballon d'or etc. Added to make it seem like Brighton did not get robbed. For all instance and purposes, this is a 35million deal from most reliable sources.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Very good start to what will hopefully be a big summer.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,688
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Great deal

Hes 24 year old James Milner basically
Versatile, runs all day, doesnt get injured, not elite at any one thing but very good at almost everything
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 