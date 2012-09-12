« previous next »
Author Topic: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread  (Read 396 times)

Offline NICHOLLS1986

All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« on: June 7, 2023, 05:33:15 pm »
Now it's time to build our rosters.

We will pick our player and select their 4 year peak (1979-80 to 2023-23 seasons).
I.e Nikola Jokic ‘19-23

10 player roster (4x guards, 4x forwards & 2x centers)


You’re the GM, so you pick the tactics/rotations/playstyle - a dreamteam that could dominate any era from the 80s through to the current modern game.

Draft rules:
The draft officially starts 8am Thursday 08/06, but please make your pick if you are able to.
4 hour deadline for each pick.
Leave shortlists with other players if you're away for 4+ hours.
8am to midnight draft period.



RobbieRedman - Michael Jordan 89-93, Charles Barkley 87-91, Dwayne Wade ?,
Fiasco - LeBron James ?, Isiah Thomas ?, Patrick Ewing ?,
ScottScott - Larry Bird 84-88, Kevin Garnett 02-06,
NICHOLLS1986 - Shaquille O'Neal 99-03, Scottie Pippen 92-96,
Gerry Attrick - Magic Johnson ?, Dirk Nowitzki ?,
Gods_Left_Boot - Tim Duncan 03-07, Kevin Durant 15-19,
Max_powers - Hakeem Olajuwon 92-96, Steph Curry 15-19,
Sheer Magnetism - Kobe Bryant 05-09, Nikola Jokic 19-23,
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #1 on: June 7, 2023, 07:25:24 pm »
Michael Jeffrey Jordan
89-93






Offline Fiasco

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #2 on: June 7, 2023, 07:34:36 pm »
LEBRON JAMES
Offline ScottScott

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #3 on: June 8, 2023, 08:56:38 am »
Larry Bird 84-88
Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #4 on: June 8, 2023, 09:37:12 am »
Ill start my team with prime Shaq, one of the most dominant peaks of all time.

Shaquille O'Neal 99-03

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #5 on: June 8, 2023, 09:45:05 am »
Magic Johnson
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #6 on: June 8, 2023, 11:09:40 am »
Tim Duncan 03-07
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #7 on: June 8, 2023, 03:13:11 pm »
The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant (2005-09)


One of the most dominant point scorers of all time and one of the fiercest winners and most reliable clutch players to boot. Consistently one of the best defensive guards in the league too.

The Joker, Nikola Jokic (2019-23)


Potentially the greatest passer ever, an insanely efficient shooter, a rebounding machine and consistent scorer who is breaking records every week as we speak. The presence of a centre who can control the pace of a game also reduces the necessity to get a strategy-first point guard in the next round.
Offline Max_powers

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #8 on: June 8, 2023, 04:54:21 pm »
Hakeem Olajuwon 92-96


Steph Curry 15-19

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #9 on: June 8, 2023, 05:46:23 pm »
Kevin Durant (15-19).
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #10 on: June 8, 2023, 06:05:07 pm »
Dirk Nowitzki
Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #11 on: June 8, 2023, 06:37:57 pm »
Scottie Pippen 92-96

Every great roster needs a facilitator, and in Pippen I have one of the finest team players. Supremely versatile, able to guard every position (usually given the toughest defensive assignment for the Bulls), offering elite perimeter defense and an unselfish all-round game.

"The multidimensional Pippen ran the court like a point guard, attacked the boards like a power forward, and swished the nets like a shooting guard."

Offline ScottScott

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #12 on: June 8, 2023, 08:41:35 pm »
Kevin Garnett 2002-2006
Offline Fiasco

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:46:43 am »
Didn't get the heads up it was my turn sorry.



ISIAH THOMAS
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 am »
Charles Barkley 87-91


Offline RobbieRedman

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 am »
Dwayne Wade




Offline Fiasco

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:42:01 pm »
PATRICK EWING
Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
Giannis Antetokounmpo 19-23

The Greek Freak records:
Only player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in all five statistics of total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steals and 1 blocks in multiple seasons.

Only player in NBA history to have 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a playoff series.

Only player in NBA history to average at least 31 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists in a single postseason.

Highest scoring close-out Finals game in NBA history (50 points)

Second NBA player to average at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists on 55% field goal percentage in a single season

Third NBA player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season

Third NBA player to post a 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists game in the playoffs

Fourth NBA player since the NBA-ABA merger to post 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game

Fifth NBA player to lead his team in all five major statistics (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks) in the same season
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm »
Joel Embiid
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Steve Nash (2004-2008)
Offline Max_powers

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm »
Karl Malone 94-98

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:47:29 am »
CP3, Chris Paul (2008-13)

One of only two players to be in the top 10 all-time averages for assists and steals in this period, and he's faster, a far better scorer and defender than the other one (seven all-defensive first team appearances), and a top clutch player. Sure, he was injury prone later on in his career but that doesn't apply here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DTqykY_UlFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DTqykY_UlFw</a>
