Spoiler

Only player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in all five statistics of total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.



Only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steals and 1 blocks in multiple seasons.



Only player in NBA history to have 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a playoff series.



Only player in NBA history to average at least 31 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists in a single postseason.



Highest scoring close-out Finals game in NBA history (50 points)



Second NBA player to average at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists on 55% field goal percentage in a single season



Third NBA player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season



Third NBA player to post a 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists game in the playoffs



Fourth NBA player since the NBA-ABA merger to post 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game



Fifth NBA player to lead his team in all five major statistics (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks) in the same season