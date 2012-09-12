« previous next »
All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread

All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
June 7, 2023, 05:33:15 pm
Now it's time to build our rosters.

We will pick our player and select their 4 year peak (1979-80 to 2023-23 seasons).
I.e Nikola Jokic ‘19-23

10 player roster (4x guards, 4x forwards & 2x centers)


You’re the GM, so you pick the tactics/rotations/playstyle - a dreamteam that could dominate any era from the 80s through to the current modern game.

Draft rules:
The draft officially starts 8am Thursday 08/06, but please make your pick if you are able to.
4 hour deadline for each pick.
Leave shortlists with other players if you're away for 4+ hours.
8am to midnight draft period.



RobbieRedman - Michael Jordan 89-93,
Fiasco - LeBron James ?, Isiah Thomas ?,
ScottScott - Larry Bird 84-88, Kevin Garnett 02-06,
NICHOLLS1986 - Shaquille O'Neal 99-03, Scottie Pippen 92-96,
Gerry Attrick - Magic Johnson ?, Dirk Nowitzki ?,
Gods_Left_Boot - Tim Duncan 03-07, Kevin Durant 15-19,
Max_powers - Hakeem Olajuwon 92-96, Steph Curry 15-19,
Sheer Magnetism - Kobe Bryant 05-09, Nikola Jokic 19-23,
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
June 7, 2023, 07:25:24 pm
Michael Jeffrey Jordan
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
June 7, 2023, 07:34:36 pm
LEBRON JAMES
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 08:56:38 am
Larry Bird 84-88
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 09:37:12 am
Ill start my team with prime Shaq, one of the most dominant peaks of all time.

Shaquille O'Neal 99-03

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 09:45:05 am
Magic Johnson
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 11:09:40 am
Tim Duncan 03-07
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 03:13:11 pm
The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant (2005-09)


One of the most dominant point scorers of all time and one of the fiercest winners and most reliable clutch players to boot. Consistently one of the best defensive guards in the league too.

The Joker, Nikola Jokic (2019-23)


Potentially the greatest passer ever, an insanely efficient shooter, a rebounding machine and consistent scorer who is breaking records every week as we speak. The presence of a centre who can control the pace of a game also reduces the necessity to get a strategy-first point guard in the next round.
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
Hakeem Olajuwon 92-96


Steph Curry 15-19

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 05:46:23 pm
Kevin Durant (15-19).
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm
Dirk Nowitzki
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 06:37:57 pm
Scottie Pippen 92-96

Every great roster needs a facilitator, and in Pippen I have one of the finest team players. Supremely versatile, able to guard every position (usually assigned the toughest defensive assignment for the Bulls), offering elite perimeter defense and an unselfish all-round game.

"The multidimensional Pippen ran the court like a point guard, attacked the boards like a power forward, and swished the nets like a shooting guard."

Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Yesterday at 08:41:35 pm
Kevin Garnett 2002-2006
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Today at 12:46:43 am
Didn't get the heads up it was my turn sorry.



ISIAH THOMAS
Re: All-time NBA Draft (1980 - 2023) - Selections thread
Today at 10:25:01 am
Charles Barkley 87-91


