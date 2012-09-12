Now it's time to build our rosters.



We will pick our player and select their 4 year peak (1979-80 to 2023-23 seasons).

I.e Nikola Jokic ‘19-23



10 player roster (4x guards, 4x forwards & 2x centers)





You’re the GM, so you pick the tactics/rotations/playstyle - a dreamteam that could dominate any era from the 80s through to the current modern game.



Draft rules:

The draft officially starts 8am Thursday 08/06, but please make your pick if you are able to.

4 hour deadline for each pick.

Leave shortlists with other players if you're away for 4+ hours.

8am to midnight draft period.







RobbieRedman - Michael Jordan 89-93,

Fiasco - LeBron James ?,

ScottScott - Larry Bird 84-88,

NICHOLLS1986 - Shaquille O'Neal 99-03, Scottie Pippen 92-96,

Gerry Attrick - Magic Johnson, Dirk Nowitzki ?,

Gods_Left_Boot - Tim Duncan 03-07, Kevin Durant 15-19,

Max_powers - Hakeem Olajuwon 92-96, Steph Curry 15-19

Sheer Magnetism - Kobe Bryant 05-09, Nikola Jokic 19-23,