I started off by getting good rolls on all the dice options with an incredible run of only 4s, 6s and a 5. I also aimed to base it around our actual targets to begin with, so targeted Mac Allister, Kone, Thuram and Van de Ven. I quickly got away from this and ended up with a very busy summer.The Fabinho option of a massive sell opened things up, as previously I had very little intention of selling him, or many of the others, but there are just some very good options out there for us this summer, so if its going to be a big one, why not go all in!Particularly liked the idea of Pavard plus one of Fati or Asensio, siding with Fati due to age and versatility.Sold:(Name, Fee, Wage)Kelleher - 17m, 2Fabinho - 49m, 10Carvalho - 14m, 6Thiago - 8m, 10Morton - 7m, 1Phillips - 7m, 2Williams - 4m, 1van den Berg - 2m, 1Chambers - 4m, 1Bradley - 8m, 2Clarkson - 2m, 1Pitaluga- 1m, 1Gomez - 16m , 6Tsimikas - 13m, 4Matip - 4m, 8Elliott - 32m, 4BoughtMac Allister - 57m, 10Kone - 34m, 8Thuram - 50m, 8van de Ven, 34m, 6Zieler, 0m , 6Fati, 53m, 10Pavard, 41m, 12Timber, 43m, 8Kante, 0m, 12Final Squad:GK - Alisson , Zieler , AdrianRB - Trent , RamsayLB - Robertson , van de VenCB - Pavard , KonatéCB - van Dijk , TimberDM - Kante , Thuram , BajceticCM - Kone , HendersonAM - Mac Allister , JonesRW - Salah , Nunez , DoakLW - Diaz , Fati , GordonST - Gakpo , JotaPavard would mostly be right back with Trent starting in midfield, but this shows you the depth options for the squad with at least 2 in each position where necessary for injuries.First game of the season would look like:Starting XI: Allison, Pavard, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thuram, Trent, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, GakpoBench: Zieler, Van de Ven, Timber, Kone, Henderson, Jones, Nunez, Fati, JotaIts not what I expect or even want in real life, so dont drag me on it, but in terms of the game, think it does quite well.