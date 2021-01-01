« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023  (Read 655 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« on: Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm »
Every year, RAWK do a transfer committee game. Its always a good laugh and a good thinking exercise to understand what is and isnt possible. Thought it would be good to put it on RAWK and see who comes up with what.

Heres the link to the document below:

https://we.tl/t-hElXp1mqej

Be interested to see what people come up with.

As we do business, you can adapt the game by altering the transfer budget accordingly.

Keep this to just chat about the game and spending itself, with actual transfer chat in the appropriate thread. Didnt want to clog the transfer thread or the TAW thread up, but happy for that to be changed if needed.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:05:59 pm »
I started off by getting good rolls on all the dice options with an incredible run of only 4s, 6s and a 5. I also aimed to base it around our actual targets to begin with, so targeted Mac Allister, Kone, Thuram and Van de Ven. I quickly got away from this and ended up with a very busy summer.
 
The Fabinho option of a massive sell opened things up, as previously I had very little intention of selling him, or many of the others, but there are just some very good options out there for us this summer, so if its going to be a big one, why not go all in! :)

Particularly liked the idea of Pavard plus one of Fati or Asensio, siding with Fati due to age and versatility.

Sold:

(Name, Fee, Wage)

Kelleher - 17m, 2
Fabinho - 49m, 10
Carvalho - 14m, 6
Thiago - 8m, 10
Morton - 7m, 1
Phillips - 7m, 2
Williams - 4m, 1
van den Berg - 2m, 1
Chambers - 4m, 1
Bradley - 8m, 2
Clarkson - 2m, 1
Pitaluga- 1m, 1
Gomez - 16m , 6
Tsimikas - 13m, 4
Matip - 4m, 8
Elliott - 32m, 4

Bought

Mac Allister - 57m, 10
Kone - 34m, 8
Thuram - 50m, 8
van de Ven, 34m, 6
Zieler, 0m , 6
Fati, 53m, 10
Pavard, 41m, 12
Timber, 43m, 8
Kante, 0m, 12


Final Squad:

GK - Alisson , Zieler , Adrian
RB - Trent , Ramsay
LB - Robertson , van de Ven
CB - Pavard , Konaté
CB - van Dijk , Timber
DM - Kante , Thuram , Bajcetic
CM - Kone , Henderson
AM - Mac Allister , Jones
RW - Salah , Nunez , Doak
LW - Diaz , Fati , Gordon
ST - Gakpo , Jota

Pavard would mostly be right back with Trent starting in midfield, but this shows you the depth options for the squad with at least 2 in each position where necessary for injuries.

First game of the season would look like:

Starting XI: Allison, Pavard, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thuram, Trent, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Bench: Zieler, Van de Ven, Timber, Kone, Henderson, Jones, Nunez, Fati, Jota


Its not what I expect or even want in real life, so dont drag me on it, but in terms of the game, think it does quite well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:18:11 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 02:05:59 pm
I started off by getting good rolls on all the dice options with an incredible run of only 4s, 6s and a 5. I also aimed to base it around our actual targets to begin with, so targeted Mac Allister, Kone, Thuram and Van de Ven. I quickly got away from this and ended up with a very busy summer.
 
The Fabinho option of a massive sell opened things up, as previously I had very little intention of selling him, or many of the others, but there are just some very good options out there for us this summer, so if its going to be a big one, why not go all in! :)

Particularly liked the idea of Pavard plus one of Fati or Asensio, siding with Fati due to age and versatility.

Sold:

(Name, Fee, Wage)

Kelleher - 17m, 2
Fabinho - 49m, 10
Carvalho - 14m, 6
Thiago - 8m, 10
Morton - 7m, 1
Phillips - 7m, 2
Williams - 4m, 1
van den Berg - 2m, 1
Chambers - 4m, 1
Bradley - 8m, 2
Clarkson - 2m, 1
Pitaluga- 1m, 1
Gomez - 16m , 6
Tsimikas - 13m, 4
Matip - 4m, 8
Elliott - 32m, 4

Bought

Mac Allister - 57m, 10
Kone - 34m, 8
Thuram - 50m, 8
van de Ven, 34m, 6
Zieler, 0m , 6
Fati, 53m, 10
Pavard, 41m, 12
Timber, 43m, 8
Kante, 0m, 12


Final Squad:

GK - Alisson , Zieler , Adrian
RB - Trent , Ramsay
LB - Robertson , van de Ven
CB - Pavard , Konaté
CB - van Dijk , Timber
DM - Kante , Thuram , Bajcetic
CM - Kone , Henderson
AM - Mac Allister , Jones
RW - Salah , Nunez , Doak
LW - Diaz , Fati , Gordon
ST - Gakpo , Jota

Pavard would mostly be right back with Trent starting in midfield, but this shows you the depth options for the squad with at least 2 in each position where necessary for injuries.

First game of the season would look like:

Starting XI: Allison, Pavard, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Kante, Kone, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Bench: Zieler, Van de Ven, Timber, Thuram, Henderson, Jones, Nunez, Fati, Jota


Its not what I expect or even want in real life, so dont drag me on it, but in terms of the game, think it does quite well.

TAA not even made the bench?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
TAA not even made the bench?

Must have been injured!

Meant to put him in midfield, but must have skimmed past his name when typing.

Dropped Kante out for Thuram, seeing the Saudi news, and swapped Kone for Trent.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,993
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Monaco lad, Barella, Timber and Colwill.

Can i sign those?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,275
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
Monaco lad, Barella, Timber and Colwill.

Can i sign those?

Yeah, go here and just type your words in:

https://www.british-sign.co.uk/fingerspelling-word-generator/


;)
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:34:25 am »
There's already a 20+ million saving on Macallister by the price list. :)
Is it cheating to buy him for 35 instead of 57 then?
Also why is Adrian marked as a Can't sell? Has his extension been confirmed?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:36 am by AmanShah21 »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:41:43 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 02:05:59 pm
Final Squad:

GK - Alisson , Zieler , Adrian
RB - Trent , Ramsay
LB - Robertson , van de Ven
CB - Pavard , Konaté
CB - van Dijk , Timber
DM - Kante , Thuram , Bajcetic
CM - Kone , Henderson
AM - Mac Allister , Jones
RW - Salah , Nunez , Doak
LW - Diaz , Fati , Gordon
ST - Gakpo , Jota

Pavard would mostly be right back with Trent starting in midfield, but this shows you the depth options for the squad with at least 2 in each position where necessary for injuries.

First game of the season would look like:

Starting XI: Allison, Pavard, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thuram, Trent, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Bench: Zieler, Van de Ven, Timber, Kone, Henderson, Jones, Nunez, Fati, Jota


Its not what I expect or even want in real life, so dont drag me on it, but in terms of the game, think it does quite well.

That squad cannot be registered. You have 18 non-homegrown players. In Europa League, you'd have to cut one of the 18 + Doak & Fati as neither qualifies in List B.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:04:14 am »
Sold:

(Name, Fee, Wage)

Adrian - 0m, 2 (Released)
Kelleher - 17m, 2
Fabinho - 49m, 10
Carvalho - 14m, 6
Phillips - 7m, 2
Williams - 4m, 1
Chambers - 4m, 1
Clarkson - 2m, 1
Tsimikas - 13m, 4
Matip - 4m, 8
Nunez - 66m, 8

Total in - 182m,45

Bought

Mac Allister - 57m, 10
Kone - 34m, 8
Thuram - 50m, 8
van de Ven, 34m, 6
Scott, 22m, 4
Zieler, 0m , 6

Total out - 197m, 36

Remaining Budget - 110m, 34 (I extended Trent so -4)

These aren't listed so I'll take a punt to say we can afford these 3 in the remaining Budget and have some money left (Also Mac Allister saved 22 million in reality as well)
Ward Prowse - ?m, ?
Gift Orban - ?m, ?
Max Kilman - ?m, ?


Final Squad:

GK - Alisson, Zieler*, Pitaluga/Davies^ (Whoever's ready to be 3rd choice)
RB - Trent*, Gomez*
LB - Robertson, van de Ven
CB - Kilman*, Konaté, van Dijk, Timber
CM - Kone, Thuram, Bajcetic^, JWP*, Henderson*, Thiago, Mac Allister, Jones*, Elliott^, Scott^
RW - Salah, Doak^, Gordon^
LW - Diaz, Jota
ST - Gakpo, Orban^

I would look for another loan with regards to Morton and even possibly Ramsay before they are really ready for this league. JWP can potentially also provide cover for Trent in his new role where he stays deep midfield with the ball.
That should sort out our Home-Grown Problem and add more balance to the team with regards to experience in age and league. There's good depth in all positions. If we have enough money still left, might look for another up and coming winger/forward to accommodate for Salah and potentially Orban leaving for AFCON in january. It also leaves us some space to see in non-homegrown spots to see if we need to bring someone in January.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:31 am by AmanShah21 »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: TAWs Transfer Committee Game - RAWK Edition - Summer 2023
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:40:05 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:41:43 am
That squad cannot be registered. You have 18 non-homegrown players. In Europa League, you'd have to cut one of the 18 + Doak & Fati as neither qualifies in List B.

Well put some kids in the Europa League squad then. Not all the senior players need to play in that tournament.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 