I started off by getting good rolls on all the dice options with an incredible run of only 4s, 6s and a 5. I also aimed to base it around our actual targets to begin with, so targeted Mac Allister, Kone, Thuram and Van de Ven. I quickly got away from this and ended up with a very busy summer.
The Fabinho option of a massive sell opened things up, as previously I had very little intention of selling him, or many of the others, but there are just some very good options out there for us this summer, so if its going to be a big one, why not go all in!
Particularly liked the idea of Pavard plus one of Fati or Asensio, siding with Fati due to age and versatility.
Sold:
(Name, Fee, Wage)
Kelleher - 17m, 2
Fabinho - 49m, 10
Carvalho - 14m, 6
Thiago - 8m, 10
Morton - 7m, 1
Phillips - 7m, 2
Williams - 4m, 1
van den Berg - 2m, 1
Chambers - 4m, 1
Bradley - 8m, 2
Clarkson - 2m, 1
Pitaluga- 1m, 1
Gomez - 16m , 6
Tsimikas - 13m, 4
Matip - 4m, 8
Elliott - 32m, 4
Bought
Mac Allister - 57m, 10
Kone - 34m, 8
Thuram - 50m, 8
van de Ven, 34m, 6
Zieler, 0m , 6
Fati, 53m, 10
Pavard, 41m, 12
Timber, 43m, 8
Kante, 0m, 12
Final Squad:
GK - Alisson , Zieler , Adrian
RB - Trent , Ramsay
LB - Robertson , van de Ven
CB - Pavard , Konaté
CB - van Dijk , Timber
DM - Kante , Thuram , Bajcetic
CM - Kone , Henderson
AM - Mac Allister , Jones
RW - Salah , Nunez , Doak
LW - Diaz , Fati , Gordon
ST - Gakpo , Jota
Pavard would mostly be right back with Trent starting in midfield, but this shows you the depth options for the squad with at least 2 in each position where necessary for injuries.
First game of the season would look like:
Starting XI: Allison, Pavard, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thuram, Trent, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Bench: Zieler, Van de Ven, Timber, Kone, Henderson, Jones, Nunez, Fati, Jota
Its not what I expect or even want in real life, so dont drag me on it, but in terms of the game, think it does quite well.