Ive only heard about these a few minutes ago. But I intend to make them as part of dinner today. Any tips?



As I understand them:



Chips in a medium heat oil to soften the inside



Freezer to cook them



Into hot oil to crisp them



Whats the timing of the first and second steps?



what i do isget fresh potatoesyou can either peel them completely or leave sections with the skin still on - any skin left on will be nice and crispy if cooked rightchop 'em chip sized - however big or small or fat or thin you like 'empop them into a pan with cold water and wash and drainthen pop then in the same pan with fresh water and add salt (to suit your own taste as you will moist probably be adding salt when serving too)bring pan to the boil then simmer until you can poke a fork about a third of the way into the chips without breaking themdrain and put on a rack then into the fridge (not freezer) and let them chillget your oil ready in a pan/fryer and to the temperature you need - again, there's plenty of advice on internet but you'll find a temperature that suits the way you like 'empop chips into pan/fryer and fry until golden brownput back on rack and into the fridge and let them coolpop chips into pan/fryer and fry to crisp - don't let them get too darkserve, season and eatto be honest, you most probably don't need to fry them again after the first time and serve them then - but some people prefer a third dunkingso try them after the first fry and see what you thinktimings depend on temperatures and your own oven hob kitchen etc - trial and error but use your own judgementso for me:triple cook = boil + chill + fry + cool + frydouble cook = boil + chill + frydisclaimer: if you burn your house to the ground whilst following these instructions then