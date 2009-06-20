« previous next »
Author Topic: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks  (Read 197 times)

Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« on: Today at 03:48:35 am »
Ive only heard about these a few minutes ago. But I intend to make them as part of dinner today. Any tips?

As I understand them:

Chips in a medium heat oil to soften the inside

Freezer to cook them

Into hot oil to crisp them

Whats the timing of the first and second steps?
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:43:05 am »
Isn't triple cooked chips a Heston thing? prob be loads of recipes, I've seen him make them and thought he boiled - fridge - first fry low temp - back in fridge? - second fry.
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Freezer to cook them


You might be waiting a bit.
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
You might be waiting a bit.

I thought that too ;D

Had the best chips I've had in years last week in Crete, proper thick chips. Bet they weren't cooked in any fancy way neither.
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:42 pm »
Method depends on how you like your chips.

I bring the fat to a boil, turn down the heat, drop in the chips (carefully) and turn off the gas until the bubbling stops.  2 minutes and fire up again till they reach your fave colour.  Stir a bit.
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:25 pm »
Yeha I've never made them but always though it was boil first, then frying at 2 differente temps.
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:32:20 pm »
what i do is

get fresh potatoes

you can either peel them completely or leave sections with the skin still on - any skin left on will be nice and crispy if cooked right

chop 'em chip sized - however big or small or fat or thin you like 'em

pop them into a pan with cold water and wash and drain

then pop then in the same pan with fresh water and add salt (to suit your own taste as you will moist probably be adding salt when serving too)

bring pan to the boil then simmer until you can poke a fork about a third of the way into the chips without breaking them

drain and put on a rack then into the fridge (not freezer) and let them chill

get your oil ready in a pan/fryer and to the temperature you need - again, there's plenty of advice on internet but you'll find a temperature that suits the way you like 'em

pop chips into pan/fryer and fry until golden brown

put back on rack and into the fridge and let them cool

pop chips into pan/fryer and fry to crisp - don't let them get too dark

serve, season and eat

to be honest, you most probably don't need to fry them again after the first time and serve them then - but some people prefer a third dunking

so try them after the first fry and see what you think

timings depend on temperatures and your own oven hob kitchen etc - trial and error but use your own judgement

so for me:

triple cook = boil + chill + fry + cool + fry

double cook = boil + chill + fry

disclaimer: if you burn your house to the ground whilst following these instructions then  ::)
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:34:27 pm »
A lot of pissing about for bloody chips. ;D
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
A lot of pissing about for bloody chips. ;D

you haven't heard how i cook the fish yet...
Re: Triple Cooked Chips Tips and tricks
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:55:23 pm »
you haven't heard how i cook the fish yet...

;D

What are they, quadruple cooked after being dipped in about 15 different batters?
