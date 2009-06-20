Ive only heard about these a few minutes ago. But I intend to make them as part of dinner today. Any tips?
As I understand them:
Chips in a medium heat oil to soften the inside
Freezer to cook them
Into hot oil to crisp them
Whats the timing of the first and second steps?
what i do is
get fresh potatoes
you can either peel them completely or leave sections with the skin still on - any skin left on will be nice and crispy if cooked right
chop 'em chip sized - however big or small or fat or thin you like 'em
pop them into a pan with cold water and wash and drain
then pop then in the same pan with fresh water and add salt (to suit your own taste as you will moist probably be adding salt when serving too)
bring pan to the boil then simmer until you can poke a fork about a third of the way into the chips without breaking them
drain and put on a rack then into the fridge (not freezer) and let them chill
get your oil ready in a pan/fryer and to the temperature you need - again, there's plenty of advice on internet but you'll find a temperature that suits the way you like 'em
pop chips into pan/fryer and fry until golden brown
put back on rack and into the fridge and let them cool
pop chips into pan/fryer and fry to crisp - don't let them get too dark
serve, season and eat
to be honest, you most probably don't need to fry them again after the first time and serve them then - but some people prefer a third dunking
so try them after the first fry and see what you think
timings depend on temperatures and your own oven hob kitchen etc - trial and error but use your own judgement
so for me:
triple cook = boil + chill + fry + cool + fry
double cook = boil + chill + fry
disclaimer: if you burn your house to the ground whilst following these instructions then