Wow.



89 minutes on the clock and Union Saint-Gilloise were leading Brugge 1-0 and on course to win the league, but then Brugge score.



That means Genk are on course to win the league, as they're 2-1 up against Antwerp.



But then on 93 minutes Toby Alderweireld smashes one in to the top corner for Antwerp and it's 2-2.



Antwerp win the league.