I wonder if it will ever click with United fans that their hatred of Scousers is a very right-wing position to hold. Because it isn't just a football rivalry on their part, they despise the people of Liverpool in a way that is completely unhinged. They buy into all of the stereotypes about Scousers being poor, unemployed, criminal and an underclass (I'm sure we can all think of another group of people that the right hate for similar reasons). And that naturally leads to violent or dehumanising rhetoric, calling us vermin or bin dippers or singing about Hillsborough.



No wonder this Britain First activist has latched on to their club and felt safe enough to walk around Wembley with hate speech on his shirt. Dehumanisation is most commonly associated with right-wing nationalism, after all.



And I'm sure they'd say "you're just as bad!!" but we're not. We hate their club, their fans, their players but the worst you'd hear about Mancunians is that they're a bit scruffy or the comical 'shag your sister' jibes. There is nothing like the same level of seething, sneering, socio-political hatred for their entire city.



They honestly need to get a grip as a fanbase, I know this sort of extreme behaviour is rare, but it doesnt exist in a vacuum. Maybe decades of singing about Heysel, Hillsborough and poverty has fed into this individuals violent hatred.



Im glad its been all over the news, too often do they get away with bad behaviour as a fanbase. Too often are our own fans somehow lumped in as being the same. Its about time some of this was exposed. I just hope the next time theyre singing the sun was right , its given the same energy by the media.