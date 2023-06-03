« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards  (Read 12595 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:54:22 pm
He does doesn't he?

Just reading about him, he's a right nasty piece of work.
You should also read about the guy who wore the shirt.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,565
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm
As one of the comments on Twitter says, he's an Asian White Supremacist celebrating the death of well... white people.

You couldn't make it up.
Were none of the 97 from an ethnic minority background?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,172
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 06:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:32:25 pm
Was wondering that. Why are people claiming he is?
What have you seen?

What makes you claim that?

Looks like it's Southam anyway. I went there once. It was closed.

There was a comment on Twitter calling him an Asian white supremacist and tbf, he does look Asian in his pics. Is from Southam too

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 06:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
Manc c*nt has been outed and is a member of a far right organisation.

He's a Tory? Figures.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,557
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:27:14 pm
There was a comment on Twitter calling him an Asian white supremacist and tbf, he does look Asian in his pics. Is from Southam too

Bad enough for him to wear that shirt, and just as bad dressing (I'm assuming) his kid in "Born to Love United, Hate Scousers". 
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:56:56 pm
.
Finally, a a decent statement from The FA (albeit no mention that it was a Manchester United shirt with the slogan on the back of it)...





^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/140aji6/fa_statement_on_last_nights_incident



No statement on fan clashes with police before kick off - https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/03/fans-clash-with-police-outside-wembley-as-fa-cup-final-kicks-off-18891558

or fans fighting each other inside the ground - https://talksport.com/football/fa-cup/1445159/man-united-man-city-fans-filmed-fighting-wembley

or whatever this 'punch-up' was at half-time - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ishowspeed-fa-cup-final-attack-30148610

I hope they find the dickhead City fan who threw the lighter (or similar object?) that hit Dalot in the face too - https://streamin.me/v/4d223a0f

Good start. "Any other football tragedy" is essential as they disguise all their Hillsbourgh chanting as Heysel chanting.

Never let anyone forget that their players, like Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville who now work in prominent TV positions, sang their "without killing anyone" filth after winning the European Cup. Never, ever let them forget.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,306
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm »
That guy is fucked. Lovely.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,337
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm
That guy is fucked. Lovely.

Worth it for him Im sure.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,443
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm
Good start. "Any other football tragedy" is essential as they disguise all their Hillsbourgh chanting as Heysel chanting.

Never let anyone forget that their players, like Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville who now work in prominent TV positions, sang their "without killing anyone" filth after winning the European Cup. Never, ever let them forget.


Aye, though the Mancs will likely be singing their vile disaster songs for some time to come. Especially when they still feature (probably somehow 'legitimised' in their eyes) on some of their more 'popular' fan sites:-

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/the-official-united-songs-thread.141540
https://www.prideofmanchester.com/sport/mufc-songs-liverpool.htm
https://therepublikofmancunia.com/weve-won-it-three-times
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,243
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 09:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:39:10 pm
So have people decided he's Asian based off one jokey tweet?

Not saying he is or isn't but let's see the evidence before deciding

I'm assuming you're on crack?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,293
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm
I wonder if anyone will hold placards up as we know the trial date

Not sure what it would achieve

But he's guilty - the feds wouldn't post the name otherwise

Warwickshire  ::)

As soon as someone is charged with an offence their name and address can be released, doesn't mean they're guilty.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:41:56 pm
I'm assuming you're on crack?
Did you read that on the Guardian front page or the BBC front page?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,243
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 10:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm
Did you read that on the Guardian front page or the BBC front page?

What are you fucking on about?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,645
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm »
Yeah, didnt show up for me, either.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:41:49 pm
What are you fucking on about?
Keep looking, it might 'pop up' ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:41:56 pm
I'm assuming you're on crack?

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:27:21 pm
Did you read that on the Guardian front page or the BBC front page?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:41:49 pm
What are you fucking on about?

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
Keep looking, it might 'pop up' ;)

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm »
 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:05:48 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,720
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #619 on: Today at 09:58:22 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm

Aye, though the Mancs will likely be singing their vile disaster songs for some time to come. Especially when they still feature (probably somehow 'legitimised' in their eyes) on some of their more 'popular' fan sites:-

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/the-official-united-songs-thread.141540
https://www.prideofmanchester.com/sport/mufc-songs-liverpool.htm
https://therepublikofmancunia.com/weve-won-it-three-times

Amusing as fuck that they have dedicated posts on redcafe there for songs about other clubs  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,243
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #620 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #621 on: Today at 10:41:01 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #622 on: Today at 11:48:56 am »
I wonder if it will ever click with United fans that their hatred of Scousers is a very right-wing position to hold. Because it isn't just a football rivalry on their part, they despise the people of Liverpool in a way that is completely unhinged. They buy into all of the stereotypes about Scousers being poor, unemployed, criminal and an underclass (I'm sure we can all think of another group of people that the right hate for similar reasons). And that naturally leads to violent or dehumanising rhetoric, calling us vermin or bin dippers or singing about Hillsborough.

No wonder this Britain First activist has latched on to their club and felt safe enough to walk around Wembley with hate speech on his shirt. Dehumanisation is most commonly associated with right-wing nationalism, after all.

And I'm sure they'd say "you're just as bad!!" but we're not. We hate their club, their fans, their players but the worst you'd hear about Mancunians is that they're a bit scruffy or the comical 'shag your sister' jibes. There is nothing like the same level of seething, sneering, socio-political hatred for their entire city.

They honestly need to get a grip as a fanbase, I know this sort of extreme behaviour is rare, but it doesnt exist in a vacuum. Maybe decades of singing about Heysel, Hillsborough and poverty has fed into this individuals violent hatred.

Im glad its been all over the news, too often do they get away with bad behaviour as a fanbase. Too often are our own fans somehow lumped in as being the same. Its about time some of this was exposed. I just hope the next time theyre singing the sun was right, its given the same energy by the media.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,872
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #623 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm »
^
Good post Koplass.

I doubt they'll ever get it as a fanbase. Some individuals will and do, but most won't. Was it Johno White on here who knew the score? A Mancunian who saw right through the bullshit. A great poster he was. Sadly, too few and far between amongst their fanbase.

So many in this country seem oblivious to just how fascistic their approach to life actually is. We hear it every week in the away end and on our travels. It's not even about the football, and it hasn't been for a long time now. It's a sinister, fascistic mindset, and too many are too dense to see what they're actually doing. They'll look at you aghast if you put this to them and they'll claim they're just ordinary working class people, but they actually exhibit genuinely disturbing fascistic traits.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #624 on: Today at 12:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:25:45 pm
They'll look at you aghast if you put this to them and they'll claim they're just ordinary working class people

Yep, or laugh at you for getting offended by 'football banter'. Ask them to explain what any of this has to do with football though, and they don't have an answer.

They're clueless, easily manipulated and have more in common with the likes of Chelsea or Millwall than they'd care to admit.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,872
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:57:24 pm
Yep, or laugh at you for getting offended by 'football banter'. Ask them to explain what any of this has to do with football though, and they don't have an answer.

They're clueless, easily manipulated and have more in common with the likes of Chelsea or Millwall than they'd care to admit.
Banter is taking the piss out of Gerrard for slipping. Who was the Chelsea player who slipped taking a penalty in a European Cup final? Taking the piss out of him is banter.

Taking the piss over Saudicastle not lifting a trophy for a thousands years is banter. Same with the Bitters not seeing silverware for almost 30 years.

Banter is ribbing McMahon for his 'one minute' gesture in '89 ... seconds before Michael Thomas waltzed through our defence.

All that kind of stuff is banter. Mocking death, grief, poverty, unemployment, inequality etc is fascist / Tory behaviour. The sooner football fans realise this the better.

Stop being puppets and useful idiots for the far right, you fools.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Absolutely SoS.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 