He does doesn't he? Just reading about him, he's a right nasty piece of work.
As one of the comments on Twitter says, he's an Asian White Supremacist celebrating the death of well... white people.You couldn't make it up.
Was wondering that. Why are people claiming he is? What have you seen?What makes you claim that?Looks like it's Southam anyway. I went there once. It was closed.
Manc c*nt has been outed and is a member of a far right organisation.
There was a comment on Twitter calling him an Asian white supremacist and tbf, he does look Asian in his pics. Is from Southam too
.Finally, a a decent statement from The FA (albeit no mention that it was a Manchester United shirt with the slogan on the back of it)...^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/140aji6/fa_statement_on_last_nights_incidentNo statement on fan clashes with police before kick off - https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/03/fans-clash-with-police-outside-wembley-as-fa-cup-final-kicks-off-18891558or fans fighting each other inside the ground - https://talksport.com/football/fa-cup/1445159/man-united-man-city-fans-filmed-fighting-wembleyor whatever this 'punch-up' was at half-time - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ishowspeed-fa-cup-final-attack-30148610I hope they find the dickhead City fan who threw the lighter (or similar object?) that hit Dalot in the face too - https://streamin.me/v/4d223a0f
That guy is fucked. Lovely.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good start. "Any other football tragedy" is essential as they disguise all their Hillsbourgh chanting as Heysel chanting. Never let anyone forget that their players, like Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville who now work in prominent TV positions, sang their "without killing anyone" filth after winning the European Cup. Never, ever let them forget.
So have people decided he's Asian based off one jokey tweet?Not saying he is or isn't but let's see the evidence before deciding
I wonder if anyone will hold placards up as we know the trial dateNot sure what it would achieveBut he's guilty - the feds wouldn't post the name otherwiseWarwickshire
I'm assuming you're on crack?
Did you read that on the Guardian front page or the BBC front page?
What are you fucking on about?
Keep looking, it might 'pop up'
Loverly stuff!
Aye, though the Mancs will likely be singing their vile disaster songs for some time to come. Especially when they still feature (probably somehow 'legitimised' in their eyes) on some of their more 'popular' fan sites:-https://www.redcafe.net/threads/the-official-united-songs-thread.141540https://www.prideofmanchester.com/sport/mufc-songs-liverpool.htmhttps://therepublikofmancunia.com/weve-won-it-three-times
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]